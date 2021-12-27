ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Evening Forecast

By Jonathan Stacey
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures attempt to reach into...

www.fox5atlanta.com

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: New Year’s Day winter storm

We’re waking up in the new year of 2022 to sleet, snow, and freezing rain. From Kansas City and the I-70 corridor southwards, the sleet and freezing rain mixture will continue throughout the morning, with a changeover to snow in the afternoon. Around the metro, we still expect snow to become the dominant precip type […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Latest NWS forecast warns of up to 10 inches of snow, dangerous wind chill

BEATRICE, NE — The National Weather Service is increasing the snow totals in its latest forecast from Friday afternoon. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Warnings for 43 Nebraska counties in advance of the storm, which is expected to hit the eastern half of the state in the early morning hours on Saturday.
BEATRICE, NE
fox5atlanta.com

Isolated tornadoes leave behind damage across north Georgia on NYE

ATLANTA - Isolated storms moved across north Georgia prompting a series of Tornado Warnings during the early evening hours of New Year’s Eve. Just after 5:30 p.m., Gordon and Pickens counties were placed under a warning. The FOX 5 Storm Team said a cell located over Sonoraville developed and started showing signs of rotation. It was moving east at 30 mph.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Drastic temperature swing to ring in 2022 with chance of winter weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage ahead of a potent cold front and continue well into the overnight hours. Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible from a Duncan-Knox City line and southeast. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
LAWTON, OK
WOWT

Emily's Friday evening forecast

Omaha drivers had to contend with freezing fog, which kept roads slick on Friday as the city prepared for the first big snowfall of the season. Omaha officials share details of the city's preparations for the snowstorm expected to hit the metro area early Saturday. After months of paving, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
fox5atlanta.com

Friday Evening Weather Update

Happy New Year! Should be a quiet and warm night to ring in 2022, temps running well above the averages. Expect strong to severe storms late Saturday and into Sunday. Here is the latest.
KEYT

Friday Evening Forecast Dec 31st

Dry and cool weather has returned after a very impressive run of wet pacific storms. Most areas enjoyed the chance to dry out a little despite the chilly lingering air mass. Look for mostly clear skies with just some low end wind issues for portions of Central & Southern California. A Wind Advisory for northerly gusts is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early New Year's Day. Wind speeds could exceed 35 mph below passes and canyons, especially near the Gaviota Coast. Overnight lows in wind protected areas will be very cold while the light offshore flow could keep some areas slightly better. Either way, bundle up as we will see widespread 40's & 30's! New Year's Day looks beautiful despite a chilly start. Highs will again be on the cooler than normal side with temps in the 50's to low 60's expected.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
fox5atlanta.com

EF-0 touched down near Lake Lanier on Thursday, meteorologist confirmed

ATLANTA - An EF-0 tornado tore through a Flowery Branch subdivision near Lake Lanier on Thursday just after midnight. The National Weather Service said the tornado packed winds of 75 mph and was three-fourths of a football field wide. The tornado carved a two-mile swatch from a cove between Sweetwater...
ATLANTA, GA

