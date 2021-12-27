SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After COVID-19 significantly impacted attendance and travel for the 2020 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, there’s optimism this year’s game will more closely resemble previous editions – giving the Memphis economy a much-needed jolt. The game’s 63rd edition features the Texas Tech Red Raiders,...
Nine more games were postponed on Friday by the National Hockey League over Covid-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus.
In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for Covid-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics.
The games involved in the latest postponements included a four-game New York Islanders road trip for matches at Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on January 8 and Calgary on January 10.
The Seattle contest was scrapped given the postponement of the three Western Canada contests, planned to be reset for later in the season when NHL officials hope current Covid-19 limits on attendance at indoor events might be eased or lifted.
No. 1. South Carolina (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday. No. 2. Stanford (8-3) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Sunday. No. 3. Louisville (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Thursday. No. 4. Arizona (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Friday, Jan. 7.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract. INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract. MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Kyle Guy, Fs Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith to...
1 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Monterey, Calif. 1 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, Ala. 1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 400, Dover, Del. 1 — Auto racing, NHRA, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. 1 — Cycling, UCI...
