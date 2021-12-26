ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The City With the Lowest Murder Rates in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rN2PA_0dWOugP600 The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year -- the largest annual increase on record.

The rash of deadly violence contributed to both a 5% year-over-year increase in the overall violent crime rate and the largest decline in life expectancy in the United States since World War II. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide trailed only COVID-19 and accidental deaths, like drug overdoses, as a contributing factor in the historic 1.5-year decline in life expectancy in the U.S. in 2020.

Despite the record increase in homicides nationwide, in many parts of the country murders remain relatively uncommon. In nearly every state, there is at least one major metropolitan area where the homicide rate is far lower than the national rate of 6.5 murders for every 100,000 people.

Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the fewest murders in each state. Metropolitan areas are ranked by their murder rate -- the number of reported murders for every 100,000 people in 2020.

It is important to note that in eight states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the fewest murders per capita by default only. In two states -- Alabama and Pennsylvania -- there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data. In New York state, there is a three-way tie, as the Glens Falls, Ithaca, and Watertown metro areas each had no reported homicides in 2020.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the lowest murder rate in its respective state, homicide rates in these places vary considerably, from as high as 8.4 murders per 100,000 people to none. In the majority of the metro areas on this list, homicide rates are also below the statewide rate.

Despite the rise in homicide nationwide, murder is by far the least common form of violent crime, accounting for less than 2% of all violent crimes. Still, in most of the metro areas on this list, the overall violent crime is also below the comparable rate across the state as a whole.

Click here to see the metro with the fewest murders in every state
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y43A8_0dWOugP600

Alabama: No eligible metros
> Murders per 100,000 people: N/A (Alabama: 9.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: N/A (Alabama: 471)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Alabama: 453.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Alabama: 4,921,532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AopdU_0dWOugP600

Alaska: Anchorage
> Murders per 100,000 people: 5.9 (Alaska: 6.7)
> Murders reported in 2020: 18 (Alaska: 49)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,171.5 (Alaska: 837.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 305,257 (Alaska: 731,158)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PuP1_0dWOugP600

Arizona: Prescott Valley-Prescott
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.3 (Arizona: 6.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 8 (Arizona: 513)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 242.9 (Arizona: 484.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 239,151 (Arizona: 7,421,401)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLnlh_0dWOugP600

Arkansas: Fort Smith
> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.4 (Arkansas: 10.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 11 (Arkansas: 321)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 614.9 (Arkansas: 671.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 250,603 (Arkansas: 3,030,522)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csr2H_0dWOugP600

California: Napa
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.7 (California: 5.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (California: 2,203)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 394.9 (California: 442.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 136,475 (California: 39,368,078)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ec5sR_0dWOugP600

Colorado: Boulder
> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.2 (Colorado: 5.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Colorado: 294)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 293.2 (Colorado: 423.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 327,747 (Colorado: 5,807,719)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItQJc_0dWOugP600

Connecticut: Norwich-New London
> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.3 (Connecticut: 3.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Connecticut: 140)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 180.1 (Connecticut: 181.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 173,802 (Connecticut: 3,557,006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQgSu_0dWOugP600

Delaware: Dover*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 7.1 (Delaware: 7.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 13 (Delaware: 73)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 442.6 (Delaware: 431.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 183,675 (Delaware: 986,809)

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oe9zT_0dWOugP600

Florida: Punta Gorda
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.5 (Florida: 5.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Florida: 1,290)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 152.2 (Florida: 383.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 191,879 (Florida: 21,733,312)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TloCe_0dWOugP600

Georgia: Athens-Clarke County
> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.8 (Georgia: 8.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 6 (Georgia: 943)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 386.4 (Georgia: 400.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 215,827 (Georgia: 10,710,017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pjml_0dWOugP600

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.0 (Hawaii: 2.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Hawaii: 41)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 226.7 (Hawaii: 254.2)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 167,178 (Hawaii: 1,407,006)

*Because Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina is the only eligible metro in Hawaii, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5vwx_0dWOugP600

Idaho: Pocatello
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Idaho: 2.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Idaho: 41)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 268.8 (Idaho: 242.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 96,729 (Idaho: 1,826,913)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hutx3_0dWOugP600

Illinois: Bloomington
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.6 (Illinois: 9.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Illinois: 1,151)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 282.8 (Illinois: 425.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 170,810 (Illinois: 12,587,530)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJdGP_0dWOugP600

Indiana: Evansville
> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.4 (Indiana: 7.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 14 (Indiana: 505)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 508.0 (Indiana: 357.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 315,160 (Indiana: 6,754,953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzkjs_0dWOugP600

Iowa: Ames
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.8 (Iowa: 3.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Iowa: 111)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 183.8 (Iowa: 303.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 124,033 (Iowa: 3,163,561)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ja1eO_0dWOugP600

Kansas: Manhattan*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.6 (Kansas: 3.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 6 (Kansas: 100)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 376.1 (Kansas: 425.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 130,281 (Kansas: 2,913,805)

*Because Manhattan is the only eligible metro in Kansas, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0RoK_0dWOugP600

Kentucky: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.2 (Kentucky: 7.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Kentucky: 323)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 100.5 (Kentucky: 259.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 154,232 (Kentucky: 4,477,251)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Po8fZ_0dWOugP600

Louisiana: Lafayette
> Murders per 100,000 people: 8.4 (Louisiana: 15.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (Louisiana: 734)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 450.0 (Louisiana: 639.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 489,998 (Louisiana: 4,645,318)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Virja_0dWOugP600

Maine: Portland-South Portland
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.2 (Maine: 1.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Maine: 22)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 95.0 (Maine: 108.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 542,906 (Maine: 1,350,141)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9ehq_0dWOugP600

Maryland: California-Lexington Park*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 7.0 (Maryland: 9.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 8 (Maryland: 553)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 196.4 (Maryland: 399.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 114,031 (Maryland: 6,055,802)

*Because California-Lexington Park is the only eligible metro in Maryland, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBnzo_0dWOugP600

Massachusetts: Pittsfield
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.8 (Massachusetts: 2.3)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Massachusetts: 160)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 431.2 (Massachusetts: 308.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 123,599 (Massachusetts: 6,893,574)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdUxZ_0dWOugP600

Michigan: Midland
> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.2 (Michigan: 7.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Michigan: 754)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 144.9 (Michigan: 478.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 82,820 (Michigan: 9,966,555)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeoKI_0dWOugP600

Minnesota: Mankato
> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.0 (Minnesota: 3.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Minnesota: 190)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 187.0 (Minnesota: 277.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 102,134 (Minnesota: 5,657,342)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m30R4_0dWOugP600

Mississippi: Hattiesburg*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 5.9 (Mississippi: 10.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 10 (Mississippi: 315)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 249.8 (Mississippi: 291.2)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 168,941 (Mississippi: 2,966,786)

*Because Hattiesburg is the only eligible metro in Mississippi, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vC0tU_0dWOugP600

Missouri: Jefferson City
> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.6 (Missouri: 11.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Missouri: 723)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 165.9 (Missouri: 542.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 151,302 (Missouri: 6,151,548)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YMdZ_0dWOugP600

Montana: Great Falls
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Montana: 5.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Montana: 54)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 440.3 (Montana: 469.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 81,529 (Montana: 1,080,577)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0donkJ_0dWOugP600

Nebraska: Grand Island
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Nebraska: 3.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Nebraska: 69)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 340.5 (Nebraska: 334.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 75,484 (Nebraska: 1,937,552)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1dwV_0dWOugP600

Nevada: Carson City
> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.8 (Nevada: 5.7)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Nevada: 180)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 400.0 (Nevada: 460.3)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 56,250 (Nevada: 3,138,259)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YS7FR_0dWOugP600

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.2 (New Hampshire: 0.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (New Hampshire: 12)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 217.7 (New Hampshire: 146.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 419,347 (New Hampshire: 1,366,275)

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EDbL_0dWOugP600

New Jersey: Ocean City
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (New Jersey: 3.7)
> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (New Jersey: 329)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 168.5 (New Jersey: 195.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 91,384 (New Jersey: 8,882,371)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUIKS_0dWOugP600

New Mexico: Farmington
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.2 (New Mexico: 7.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (New Mexico: 164)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 661.0 (New Mexico: 778.3)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 123,608 (New Mexico: 2,106,319)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Biss0_0dWOugP600

New York: Glens Falls, Ithaca, and Watertown (tied)
> Murders per 100,000 people: N/A (New York: 4.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: N/A (New York: 808)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (New York: 363.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (New York: 19,336,776)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfYcq_0dWOugP600

North Carolina: Jacksonville
> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.0 (North Carolina: 8.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (North Carolina: 852)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 210.3 (North Carolina: 419.3)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 199,234 (North Carolina: 10,600,823)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLdhj_0dWOugP600

North Dakota: Bismarck
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.1 (North Dakota: 4.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (North Dakota: 32)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 333.9 (North Dakota: 329.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 129,675 (North Dakota: 765,309)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OE6nZ_0dWOugP600

Ohio: Canton-Massillon
> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.8 (Ohio: 7.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 19 (Ohio: 820)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 366.2 (Ohio: 308.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 396,284 (Ohio: 11,693,217)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahlUw_0dWOugP600

Oklahoma: Enid
> Murders per 100,000 people: 6.5 (Oklahoma: 7.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Oklahoma: 296)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 415.8 (Oklahoma: 458.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 61,092 (Oklahoma: 3,980,783)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Xh2E_0dWOugP600

Oregon: Bend
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Oregon: 2.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Oregon: 125)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 178.5 (Oregon: 291.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 201,709 (Oregon: 4,241,507)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iySVF_0dWOugP600

Pennsylvania: No eligible metros
> Murders per 100,000 people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 7.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: N/A (Pennsylvania: 1,009)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 389.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Pennsylvania: 12,783,254)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQrXK_0dWOugP600

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.5 (Rhode Island: 3.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (Rhode Island: 32)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 285.6 (Rhode Island: 230.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,621,159 (Rhode Island: 1,057,125)

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qMQM_0dWOugP600

South Carolina: Spartanburg
> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.8 (South Carolina: 10.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 9 (South Carolina: 549)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 506.6 (South Carolina: 530.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 324,314 (South Carolina: 5,218,040)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kib7H_0dWOugP600

South Dakota: Sioux Falls
> Murders per 100,000 people: 5.5 (South Dakota: 4.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 15 (South Dakota: 40)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 477.7 (South Dakota: 501.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 273,001 (South Dakota: 892,717)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZIEM_0dWOugP600

Tennessee: Morristown
> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.4 (Tennessee: 9.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Tennessee: 663)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 361.9 (Tennessee: 672.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 143,413 (Tennessee: 6,886,834)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P82ZA_0dWOugP600

Texas: Brownsville-Harlingen
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.1 (Texas: 6.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 13 (Texas: 1,931)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 360.8 (Texas: 446.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 423,478 (Texas: 29,360,759)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sp5OZ_0dWOugP600

Utah: Logan
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.7 (Utah: 3.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Utah: 102)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 118.2 (Utah: 260.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 143,828 (Utah: 3,249,879)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTt5U_0dWOugP600

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington*
> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.3 (Vermont: 2.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Vermont: 14)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 198.4 (Vermont: 173.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 221,248 (Vermont: 623,347)

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048QRZ_0dWOugP600

Virginia: Blacksburg-Christiansburg
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.0 (Virginia: 6.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Virginia: 524)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 186.4 (Virginia: 208.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 167,909 (Virginia: 8,590,563)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiB6o_0dWOugP600

Washington: Wenatchee
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.8 (Washington: 3.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Washington: 301)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 116.2 (Washington: 293.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 121,320 (Washington: 7,693,612)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0RwO_0dWOugP600

West Virginia: Wheeling
> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.5 (West Virginia: 6.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (West Virginia: 117)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 424.3 (West Virginia: 355.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 137,859 (West Virginia: 1,784,787)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4NLX_0dWOugP600

Wisconsin: La Crosse-Onalaska
> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.7 (Wisconsin: 5.3)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Wisconsin: 308)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 155.8 (Wisconsin: 323.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 136,752 (Wisconsin: 5,832,655)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTCDt_0dWOugP600

Wyoming: Cheyenne
> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.0 (Wyoming: 3.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 3 (Wyoming: 18)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 327.8 (Wyoming: 234.2)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 100,661 (Wyoming: 582,328)

Methodology

To determine the metro area with the most murders in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed murder figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of murders per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis. Metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR.

