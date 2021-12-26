The City With the Lowest Murder Rates in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year -- the largest annual increase on record.

The rash of deadly violence contributed to both a 5% year-over-year increase in the overall violent crime rate and the largest decline in life expectancy in the United States since World War II. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide trailed only COVID-19 and accidental deaths, like drug overdoses, as a contributing factor in the historic 1.5-year decline in life expectancy in the U.S. in 2020.

Despite the record increase in homicides nationwide, in many parts of the country murders remain relatively uncommon. In nearly every state, there is at least one major metropolitan area where the homicide rate is far lower than the national rate of 6.5 murders for every 100,000 people.

Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the fewest murders in each state. Metropolitan areas are ranked by their murder rate -- the number of reported murders for every 100,000 people in 2020.

It is important to note that in eight states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the fewest murders per capita by default only. In two states -- Alabama and Pennsylvania -- there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data. In New York state, there is a three-way tie, as the Glens Falls, Ithaca, and Watertown metro areas each had no reported homicides in 2020.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the lowest murder rate in its respective state, homicide rates in these places vary considerably, from as high as 8.4 murders per 100,000 people to none. In the majority of the metro areas on this list, homicide rates are also below the statewide rate.

Despite the rise in homicide nationwide, murder is by far the least common form of violent crime, accounting for less than 2% of all violent crimes. Still, in most of the metro areas on this list, the overall violent crime is also below the comparable rate across the state as a whole.

Alabama: No eligible metros

> Murders per 100,000 people: N/A (Alabama: 9.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: N/A (Alabama: 471)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Alabama: 453.6)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Alabama: 4,921,532)

Alaska: Anchorage

> Murders per 100,000 people: 5.9 (Alaska: 6.7)

> Murders reported in 2020: 18 (Alaska: 49)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,171.5 (Alaska: 837.8)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 305,257 (Alaska: 731,158)

Arizona: Prescott Valley-Prescott

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.3 (Arizona: 6.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: 8 (Arizona: 513)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 242.9 (Arizona: 484.8)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 239,151 (Arizona: 7,421,401)

Arkansas: Fort Smith

> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.4 (Arkansas: 10.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 11 (Arkansas: 321)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 614.9 (Arkansas: 671.9)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 250,603 (Arkansas: 3,030,522)

California: Napa

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.7 (California: 5.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (California: 2,203)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 394.9 (California: 442.0)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 136,475 (California: 39,368,078)

Colorado: Boulder

> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.2 (Colorado: 5.1)

> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Colorado: 294)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 293.2 (Colorado: 423.1)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 327,747 (Colorado: 5,807,719)

Connecticut: Norwich-New London

> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.3 (Connecticut: 3.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Connecticut: 140)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 180.1 (Connecticut: 181.6)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 173,802 (Connecticut: 3,557,006)

Delaware: Dover*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 7.1 (Delaware: 7.4)

> Murders reported in 2020: 13 (Delaware: 73)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 442.6 (Delaware: 431.9)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 183,675 (Delaware: 986,809)

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

Florida: Punta Gorda

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.5 (Florida: 5.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Florida: 1,290)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 152.2 (Florida: 383.6)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 191,879 (Florida: 21,733,312)

Georgia: Athens-Clarke County

> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.8 (Georgia: 8.8)

> Murders reported in 2020: 6 (Georgia: 943)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 386.4 (Georgia: 400.1)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 215,827 (Georgia: 10,710,017)

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.0 (Hawaii: 2.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Hawaii: 41)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 226.7 (Hawaii: 254.2)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 167,178 (Hawaii: 1,407,006)

*Because Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina is the only eligible metro in Hawaii, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

Idaho: Pocatello

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Idaho: 2.2)

> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Idaho: 41)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 268.8 (Idaho: 242.6)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 96,729 (Idaho: 1,826,913)

Illinois: Bloomington

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.6 (Illinois: 9.1)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Illinois: 1,151)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 282.8 (Illinois: 425.9)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 170,810 (Illinois: 12,587,530)

Indiana: Evansville

> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.4 (Indiana: 7.5)

> Murders reported in 2020: 14 (Indiana: 505)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 508.0 (Indiana: 357.7)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 315,160 (Indiana: 6,754,953)

Iowa: Ames

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.8 (Iowa: 3.5)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Iowa: 111)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 183.8 (Iowa: 303.5)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 124,033 (Iowa: 3,163,561)

Kansas: Manhattan*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.6 (Kansas: 3.4)

> Murders reported in 2020: 6 (Kansas: 100)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 376.1 (Kansas: 425.0)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 130,281 (Kansas: 2,913,805)

*Because Manhattan is the only eligible metro in Kansas, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

Kentucky: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.2 (Kentucky: 7.2)

> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Kentucky: 323)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 100.5 (Kentucky: 259.1)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 154,232 (Kentucky: 4,477,251)

Louisiana: Lafayette

> Murders per 100,000 people: 8.4 (Louisiana: 15.8)

> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (Louisiana: 734)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 450.0 (Louisiana: 639.4)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 489,998 (Louisiana: 4,645,318)

Maine: Portland-South Portland

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.2 (Maine: 1.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Maine: 22)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 95.0 (Maine: 108.6)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 542,906 (Maine: 1,350,141)

Maryland: California-Lexington Park*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 7.0 (Maryland: 9.1)

> Murders reported in 2020: 8 (Maryland: 553)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 196.4 (Maryland: 399.9)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 114,031 (Maryland: 6,055,802)

*Because California-Lexington Park is the only eligible metro in Maryland, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

Massachusetts: Pittsfield

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.8 (Massachusetts: 2.3)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Massachusetts: 160)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 431.2 (Massachusetts: 308.8)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 123,599 (Massachusetts: 6,893,574)

Michigan: Midland

> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.2 (Michigan: 7.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Michigan: 754)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 144.9 (Michigan: 478.0)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 82,820 (Michigan: 9,966,555)

Minnesota: Mankato

> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.0 (Minnesota: 3.4)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Minnesota: 190)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 187.0 (Minnesota: 277.5)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 102,134 (Minnesota: 5,657,342)

Mississippi: Hattiesburg*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 5.9 (Mississippi: 10.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 10 (Mississippi: 315)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 249.8 (Mississippi: 291.2)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 168,941 (Mississippi: 2,966,786)

*Because Hattiesburg is the only eligible metro in Mississippi, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

Missouri: Jefferson City

> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.6 (Missouri: 11.8)

> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Missouri: 723)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 165.9 (Missouri: 542.7)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 151,302 (Missouri: 6,151,548)

Montana: Great Falls

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Montana: 5.0)

> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Montana: 54)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 440.3 (Montana: 469.8)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 81,529 (Montana: 1,080,577)

Nebraska: Grand Island

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Nebraska: 3.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Nebraska: 69)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 340.5 (Nebraska: 334.1)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 75,484 (Nebraska: 1,937,552)

Nevada: Carson City

> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.8 (Nevada: 5.7)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Nevada: 180)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 400.0 (Nevada: 460.3)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 56,250 (Nevada: 3,138,259)

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.2 (New Hampshire: 0.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (New Hampshire: 12)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 217.7 (New Hampshire: 146.4)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 419,347 (New Hampshire: 1,366,275)

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

New Jersey: Ocean City

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (New Jersey: 3.7)

> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (New Jersey: 329)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 168.5 (New Jersey: 195.4)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 91,384 (New Jersey: 8,882,371)

New Mexico: Farmington

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.2 (New Mexico: 7.8)

> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (New Mexico: 164)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 661.0 (New Mexico: 778.3)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 123,608 (New Mexico: 2,106,319)

New York: Glens Falls, Ithaca, and Watertown (tied)

> Murders per 100,000 people: N/A (New York: 4.2)

> Murders reported in 2020: N/A (New York: 808)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (New York: 363.8)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (New York: 19,336,776)

North Carolina: Jacksonville

> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.0 (North Carolina: 8.0)

> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (North Carolina: 852)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 210.3 (North Carolina: 419.3)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 199,234 (North Carolina: 10,600,823)

North Dakota: Bismarck

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.1 (North Dakota: 4.2)

> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (North Dakota: 32)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 333.9 (North Dakota: 329.0)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 129,675 (North Dakota: 765,309)

Ohio: Canton-Massillon

> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.8 (Ohio: 7.0)

> Murders reported in 2020: 19 (Ohio: 820)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 366.2 (Ohio: 308.8)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 396,284 (Ohio: 11,693,217)

Oklahoma: Enid

> Murders per 100,000 people: 6.5 (Oklahoma: 7.4)

> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Oklahoma: 296)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 415.8 (Oklahoma: 458.6)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 61,092 (Oklahoma: 3,980,783)

Oregon: Bend

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.0 reported (Oregon: 2.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: 0 reported (Oregon: 125)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 178.5 (Oregon: 291.9)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 201,709 (Oregon: 4,241,507)

Pennsylvania: No eligible metros

> Murders per 100,000 people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 7.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: N/A (Pennsylvania: 1,009)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 389.5)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Pennsylvania: 12,783,254)

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.5 (Rhode Island: 3.0)

> Murders reported in 2020: 41 (Rhode Island: 32)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 285.6 (Rhode Island: 230.8)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,621,159 (Rhode Island: 1,057,125)

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

South Carolina: Spartanburg

> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.8 (South Carolina: 10.5)

> Murders reported in 2020: 9 (South Carolina: 549)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 506.6 (South Carolina: 530.7)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 324,314 (South Carolina: 5,218,040)

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

> Murders per 100,000 people: 5.5 (South Dakota: 4.5)

> Murders reported in 2020: 15 (South Dakota: 40)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 477.7 (South Dakota: 501.4)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 273,001 (South Dakota: 892,717)

Tennessee: Morristown

> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.4 (Tennessee: 9.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Tennessee: 663)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 361.9 (Tennessee: 672.7)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 143,413 (Tennessee: 6,886,834)

Texas: Brownsville-Harlingen

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.1 (Texas: 6.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 13 (Texas: 1,931)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 360.8 (Texas: 446.5)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 423,478 (Texas: 29,360,759)

Utah: Logan

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.7 (Utah: 3.1)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Utah: 102)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 118.2 (Utah: 260.7)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 143,828 (Utah: 3,249,879)

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington*

> Murders per 100,000 people: 2.3 (Vermont: 2.2)

> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Vermont: 14)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 198.4 (Vermont: 173.4)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 221,248 (Vermont: 623,347)

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the fewest murders by default.

Virginia: Blacksburg-Christiansburg

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.0 (Virginia: 6.1)

> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Virginia: 524)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 186.4 (Virginia: 208.7)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 167,909 (Virginia: 8,590,563)

Washington: Wenatchee

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.8 (Washington: 3.9)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Washington: 301)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 116.2 (Washington: 293.7)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 121,320 (Washington: 7,693,612)

West Virginia: Wheeling

> Murders per 100,000 people: 1.5 (West Virginia: 6.6)

> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (West Virginia: 117)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 424.3 (West Virginia: 355.9)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 137,859 (West Virginia: 1,784,787)

Wisconsin: La Crosse-Onalaska

> Murders per 100,000 people: 0.7 (Wisconsin: 5.3)

> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Wisconsin: 308)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 155.8 (Wisconsin: 323.4)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 136,752 (Wisconsin: 5,832,655)

Wyoming: Cheyenne

> Murders per 100,000 people: 3.0 (Wyoming: 3.1)

> Murders reported in 2020: 3 (Wyoming: 18)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 327.8 (Wyoming: 234.2)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 100,661 (Wyoming: 582,328)

Methodology

To determine the metro area with the most murders in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed murder figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of murders per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis. Metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR.