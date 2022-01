Can we assume that the Philadelphia Flyers—having traveled across the country just this morning to play a 10 p.m. game following a stressful, 10-day omicron break that, I’m sure for them, was full of quarantining and testing—are somewhat tired and beaten up? I myself haven’t left my couch since Christmas and I’m exhausted, so yes, they probably are. But that doesn’t mean that it was fun to watch them move listlessly around the ice for 50+ minutes.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO