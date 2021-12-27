ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Memorial Health delivers quadruplets for first time since 2014

By Daisy Kershaw
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7cXV_0dWOqXYH00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time since 2014, Memorial Health delivered quadruplets.

For mom and dad, their arrival is a Christmas miracle.

“I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah Marquez.

After getting pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter, Mariah and Jose Marquez were told the likelihood of more children was slim.

“Our first was basically, we were told she was a miracle,” said Mariah.

Against all odds, Mariah and Jose knew they wanted their family to grow.

LaGrange native gifts Christmas presents to the children of 29-year-old murder victim

“We tried for about four years and just nothing really worked,” Mariah explained.

But they didn’t lose hope. After four years of trying, they finally succeeded with the help of fertility treatments.

Last week, the couple welcomed not one — but four babies. Three boys and a girl.

“We didn’t think we would even have one kid, let alone another one after our first, and then four after our first. So, we basically went into shock when we found out,” said Mariah.

The emotional journey led to four times the joy.

“Just going from thinking, ‘that could never happen,’ to having your heart so entirely full is just the most incredible feeling,” Mariah said.

The babies were successfully delivered at Memorial hospital by C-section at 33 weeks.

Three days after daughter Delilah was born, she underwent major surgery.

“She’s already fighting as hard as I’ve ever seen anyone ever fight,” said Jose.

The quadruplets are being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for premature infants.

Wednesday was Mariah’s first time holding Delilah.

Columbus State mourns the death of basketball player Anthony Moore

“Delilah is our fighter, like I said. She went through major surgery at three days old, she’s already been extubated at seven days old and she’s amazing,” said Maria. “And she’s definitely going to give her brothers a run for their money.”

Their newest family members arrived just in time for the holidays, which mom and dad say is the greatest gift of all.

Still, this Christmas, the babies won’t be ready to come home. The couple was emotional as they thought of spending the day apart.

“It’s also so much harder at the same time, just knowing that they’re not going to be home and we’re all going to be separated,” Mariah said.

Still, after years of hoping for this day to come, the couple cannot contain their joy.

“We tried for four years,” said Jose. “So now, we got four babies.”

The couple thanked staff at Memorial Health, especially those in the NICU nursery, where team members are watching over the babies 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama reaches a point in pandemic never before seen

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re nearly two years since the pandemic began and Alabama could be saying goodbye to 2021 with the highest COVID-19 numbers the state has ever seen. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the number of cases reported in Alabama and the positivity rate are now the […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

State health officials, Piedmont Columbus Regional urge people not to seek standard COVID-19 testing at local ERs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — State and local health officials are urging people who suspect they might have the COVID-19 virus from seeking testing at hospital emergency rooms. “To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments, unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
WRBL News 3

Troup County schools ‘committed to return to in-person education’ amid rise in COVID-19 cases

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County School System officials have announced students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 4, despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. “While there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in Troup County, we are committed to a return to in-person education,” said Troup County Schools Superintendent Brian Shumate […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department prepares for uptick in COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Columbus Health Department has moved its testing site to the Columbus Civic Center. Columbus Health Department Public Relations Coordinator Pam Kirkland told News 3 they moved testing to the Civic Center to accommodate everyone who wants to get tested. “Well we’ve seen an […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Moore
WRBL News 3

Alabama town celebrates NYE with a fiery tradition

BLACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Along the Alabama-Florida line, one of the most unusual New Year’s Eve traditions takes place. The town of Black in Geneva County hosts its annual ‘Fireball Toss’ where balls of yarn are soaked in kerosene and then lit on fire. It allows a person a few seconds to handle before getting […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quadruplets#Mom And Dad#Weather#Infants#Memorial Health#Wsav
WRBL News 3

Tornado in Bainbridge leaves business roofless

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WDHN) — According to eye-witnesses, a tornado blew through Bainbridge, Georgia around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Owners of the Bearcat Express say it left just as soon as it came. “We see the rain, just regular rain. After five or ten minutes the rain stopped then came back again,” the Owner of Bearcat […]
BAINBRIDGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WRBL News 3

GA Dept. of Driver Services closed until Jan. 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re planning to update your license in the new year, you’ll have to wait a bit. The Georgia Department of Driver Services will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 4. All DDS locations will be closed through Jan. 3 for tech upgrades. Online services and the DDS2GO app will also be […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy