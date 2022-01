The James Webb Space Telescope — the most powerful ever built — is scheduled to launch on Christmas morning. Webb will capture light that has been traveling through space for 13 billion years. If all goes to plan, the telescope will be responsible for images that show both the earliest events ever recorded (perhaps the birth of some of the first-ever stars) and of the farthest objects ever documented. But Webb isn’t just made to look as far as possible. When it trains its huge, gold-plated eye on other planets in the Milky Way, the data its spectrographs beam to Earth will tell scientists which, if any, of the rocky exoplanets in our cosmic neighborhood contain the chemical building blocks of life.

