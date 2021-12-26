ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Quinn records 17th sack of season, one away from setting Bears record

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn has been one of the NFL’s best pass rushers this season, and he’s close to making Bears history.

Quinn recorded his 17th sack of the season Sunday against the Seahawks, which ties him for second overall in Bears’ single-season history with Richard Dent, who had 17 sacks in 1985.

Dent also owns the single-season record with 17.5 set in 1984, which leaves Quinn half a sack shy of tying the record and one sack from setting a new Bears record.

And there are still two games left this season.

The Bears trail the Seahawks 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

