ADVISORY - No global currencies report on Dec. 27

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 27 - There will be no global currencies report on Monday, Dec. 27 as many markets will be closed for a holiday.

Reuters will resume coverage of the report on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Reuters

No global markets roundup on Dec. 31

There will be no global markets roundup on Friday, Dec. 31 as several markets are closed for a holiday. Reuters will resume publication of the report on Monday, Jan. 3. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
MARKETS
Reuters

No global currencies report on Dec. 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - There will be no global currencies report on Friday, Dec. 24 as many markets will be closed for a holiday. Reuters will resume coverage of the report on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters
MarketWatch

U.S. oil snaps 7-session streak of gains but logs best yearly rise in over a decade

U.S. oil futures on Friday settled lower on the eve of 2022, marking the first decline in the past eight sessions, but the loss belies a stellar year for crude bulls, with the commodity posting the sharpest annual rise since 2009. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery declined $1.78, or 2.3%, to end at $75.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. For the week, oil rose 1.9%, rose 13.7% in December and posteed a 0.3% rise in the quarter. For the year, WTI rallied more than 55% to clinch its sharpest annual gain in 12 years, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea's 2021 crude oil imports fell 2.3% - preliminary data

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports fell 2.3% to 958.0 million barrels in 2021, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. Data also showed December crude oil imports edged up 0.3% to 84.7 million barrels from a year earlier. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Dec 2021 Nov 2021* Dec 2020* 2021 2020* Crude Oil 84.7 80.4 84.4 958.0 980.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. (Reporting by Joori Roh: Editing by Neil Fullick)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's December new home prices declined at a slower pace compared with a month earlier, a private-sector survey showed on Saturday, offering a tentative sign of stabilising demand after authorities took steps to avert a hard landing for the market. New home prices in 100...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil's 7-session rally helps to deepen climb to highs not seen since late November

U.S. oil futures end higher Thursday, with crude turning positive intraday as fading omicron concerns and signs of strong uptake of energy-related assets helped to support year-end buying. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to end at $76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday. The current streak of gains is the longest since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Global Nutella crisis

Measuring unemployment is not black and white. Here are other ways to show that many are still not working to their full capacity. Ordinarily the Fed stimulates a slow recovery by lowering interest rates. Business Report: Inflation, what goods are driving it. Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM HST.
BUSINESS
