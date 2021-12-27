H.S. indoor track / 2021-22 boys' and girls' preview capsules

NFA´s Dangelo Aristilde, center, shown here winning the 100-meter dash during the ECC Division I outdoor track and field championships in May, is back to lead the Wildcats during the 2021-22 indoor season. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

BOYS

ECC Division I

East Lyme

Coach: Steve Hargis (11th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Blake Harris (hurdles), Jr. Lucas DeNucci (sprints), Sr. Nick Vogel (pole vault), So. Jeremiah Jean (jumps), Sr. David Stoddard (sprints), Jr. Ted Berman (distance), So. Kai Ritz (distance).

Top newcomers: Jr. Shawn Henning (sprints), Fr. Thomas Matlock (shot put), Fr. Sean McCauley (distance).

Outlook: Hargis has a good mix of experience and youth as the Vikings get back to action after missing out on a true indoor season in 2021-22. "We have a very talented group of athletes and looking forward to competing in the indoor world once again," Hargis said.

Fitch

Coach: Rich Kosta (32nd season)

Key returnees: Sr. Thomas Forde (middle distance), Sr. Carson Riley (distance), Sr. Thomas Williams (sprints), So. Collin Riley (sprints), So. Raj Bokhiria (middle distance), Sr. Gavin Asciolla (jumps), Jr. Charles Cabusao (sprints), Jr. Nim Gamboa (sprints), So. Kaiden Chandler (distance), So. Derek Osborne (hurdles).

Top newcomers: Sr. Khyol Kershaw (sprints, jumps), Sr. Kheaven Kershaw (sprints, hurdles), Sr. Hunter Piscatelli (shot put), Sr. Damon Haley (shot put), So. Ryan Dunning (distance), So. Zayshawn Griffin (jumps, sprints).

Outlook: The Falcons return some qualify athletes, but without the benefit of an indoor season in 2020-21 will need time to adapt to shorter sprints and tight turns. Kosta said, "I expect this year's team to be one of the strongest for Fitch in recent history and hope to be very competitive at the ECC and state meets."

NFA

Coach: Tom Teixeira (8th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Jordan Ribeiro (shot put), Sr. Tyler Crabb (distance), Sr. Dangelo Aristilde (sprints), Sr. Michaelly Luc (distance, sprints, jumps), Jr. Stephen Lee (sprints), Jr. Jeremiah Paul (sprints), Jr. Ethan Manfredi (distance).

Top newcomers: Sr. DeAndre Sewer-Cheeseboro (shot put), Jr. DeAndre Ducael (shot put), Fr. Jesse Croteau (distance), So. Sawyer Barile (distance), Jr. Gage Weber (pole vault), Jr. Sayvion Jones (sprints), Jr. Shane Baran (sprints).

Outlook: Despite a larger roster only Ribeiro, Aristilde, Crabb and Luc bring experience from the indoor and outdoor programs. But NFA does have a talented junior class and a group of newcomers with plenty of potential. "This team needs to learn the basics of indoor track while gaining experience and preparing to compete in the ECC and beyond," Teixeira said.

Note: Division I includes Killingly, New London and Woodstock.

ECC Division II

Ledyard

Coach: Dave Tetlow (47th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Dante Alderette (hurdles), Sr. Braedyn Caouette (middle distance), Sr. Eli Diette (pole vault), Sr. Chris Houdeshell (pole vault), Sr. Jared Longton (hurdles), Sr. Joshua Moon (sprints), Sr. Ryan Tomis (hurdles), Sr. Emren Almeida (pole vault), Jr. Sam Almeida (sprints), Jr. Jackson Poulton (sprints, long jump, shot put)

Top newcomers: Sr. Cameron Reynolds (sprints, long jump), Jr. Mason Day (sprints), Jr. Auguste Estriplet (middle distance), Jr. Jaden Tetlow (shot put), Jr. Jonas Regondola (hurdles), So. Hayden Baber (middle distance, distance), So. Jaxon Barboza (sprints), So. Jonathan DiPalma-Herb (pole vault), So. Sean Harren (middle distance), So. Jackson Hill (distance), So. Clark Ysewyn (shot put), Fr. Niko Cayangyang (sprints), Fr. Roan Fothergill (sprints), Fr. Myles Streckfuss (high jump).

Outlook: The Colonels have a young a talented group of newcomers that will lean on a strong senior class early on, but Tetlow believes Ledyard should develop into a contender in Division II and qualify several athletes for the Class M state meet.

Lyman Memorial

Coach: Chantal Fauteux-Fields (2nd season)

Key returnees: Sr. Grayson LeMay (distance), Sr. Jacob Palombizio (shot put, sprints), Sr. Greg Toussaint (sprints, middle distance), Sr. Max Hussey (sprints, middle distance), Sr. Daylan Griffin (sprints).

Top newcomers: Fr. Alex Zimnoch (sprints), Fr. Nick Chalifoux (sprints), Sr. Jakob Haynes (distance), So. Kyle Franchi (jumps, middle distance), Sr. Josh Person (sprints), Fr. Nick Zaprianov (sprints, middle distance), Jr. Donavin Zimnoch (sprints), Sr. Thomas Cardinali (sprints).

Outlook: The Bulldogs have that look of a contender in Division II with a good mix of veterans and newcomers, plus solid numbers that give the program tremendous depth in almost every event.

Montville

Coach: Bridget Buckley (5th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Zach Handler (distance), Sr. Ranju Iyer (distance), Sr. Dylan Horkey (middle distance.

Top newcomers: So. Jack Brehler (distance), Jr. Brendan Duhamel (distance), Fr. Enzo Valenti (shot put).

Outlook: The Indians will be rebuilding this winter, but Buckley has a good nucleus to develop. "After a missed season," she said, "we are all eager to be back running again."

Waterford

Coach: Jay Criscuolo (30th season)

Top newcomers: Evan Childs, Elliot Childs, Jeremy Gibbs, Theo Joseph

Outlook: Criscuolo is just happy to have the opportunity to compete again and will be in rebuilding mode this winter despite having a qualify group of newcomers in the program. He expects Waterford to be much stronger by the time the postseason meets arrive in February.

St. Bernard

Coach: Erica Massad (1st season)

Key returnees: Sr. Joshua Porterfield (sprints, jumps), Sr. Dominic Ranelli (sprints), Sr. Jackson Brenek (sprints, jumps), Jr. Benjamin Wenzel (sprints, distance), Jr. Umberti Likollari (sprints), So. Theodore Burrell (sprints), So. Colin Britner (distance), So. Alexander Graul (distance).

Top newcomers: Jr. Nolan Marcille (distance, shot put), So. Lucas Ranelli (jumps), So. Matt Pero (sprints), So. Noah Courter (sprints), So. Jason O'Donnell (middle distance), So. Geoffrey Siebert (distance), Fr. Savas Videll (sprints), Fr. Benjamin Syphrett (sprints), Fr. Jan Carlos Burgos (sprints), Fr. Joseph Busher (distance), Fr. Aidan Cass (sprints), Fr. Kevin Poeschi (shot put), Fr. Mahlen Puhlick (sprints).

Outlook: Massad takes over a program that returns great numbers, both in experience and new athletes. "I've worked with some in the past and seen them during outdoor or their other sports," she said, "so I know this team has the potential to be something great." St. Bernard's goal is to gain experience and be ready to be at its best for the ECC and Class S state meets.

Note: Division II includes Bacon Academy, Griswold, Plainfield, Stonington, Tourtellotte and Windham.

Other

Old Lyme

Coach: Chris Rosenberg (1st season)

Key returnees: Nevin Joshy (sprints, jumps), Drew St. Louis (pole vault), Harry Whitten (shot put).

Top newcomers: Chase Colderon (sprints), Shane Eastman-Gossell (shot), Marco Gonzaga (sprints, shot).

Outlook: The Wildcats suffered some heavy graduation losses but return a pair of Shoreline South champions in St. Louis (pole vault) and Whitten (shot put). Old Lyme won that meet during an abbreviated season and is excited to have a normal indoor season.

GIRLS

East Lyme

Coach: Carl Reichard (45th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Margaret Dunne (sprints), Sr. Abigail Jorgensen (sprints), Jr. Sydney Arustei (sprints), Jr. Abigail Bellville (sprints), Jr. Grace Blackwood (jumps), Jr. Ella Chiasson (jumps), Jr. Hailey DeNucci (pole vault), Sr. Sjodin Fedekovich (pole vault), Jr. Lauren Hinckley (sprints, jumps), Jr. Kennedy Holsapple (distance), Jr. Kayleigh Jensen (distance), Jr. Sandra Kirvelevicius (shot put), Jr. Ava Mauri (middle distance), Jr. Ava Pitruzzello (sprints), Jr. Sophia Seguin (hurdles, jumps), Sr. Savannah Soleau (shot), So. Riddhi Venkatesh (sprints).

Top newcomers: Isabella Paggioli (distance), So. Lacey-Lee Keramidas (pole vault), Fr. Gracie Lloyd (distance), Sr. Shannon Pierce (shot), So. Jayla Washington (jumps), So. Arranza Torres (distance).

Outlook: The Vikings have tremendous numbers a plenty of experience despite not having a 2020-21 season. "The challenge will be to develop the individual athletes understanding of their events and then to apply that understanding in the pressure of a competition environment," Reichard said. "We're looking forward to being competitive in the ECC and at the states."

Fitch

Coach: Denise Descheneaux (5th season)

Key returnees: Jr. Amelia Lovering (sprints), Jr. Saffron Pentell (sprints), So. Sierra Bryte (sprints), Sr. Silvia Chen (distance), Sr. Elviany Quiroz (distance), So. Catherine McKenna (distance).

Top newcomers: Jr. Hannah Hurley (sprints), Fr. Ava Johnson (sprints), Fr. Ava Kennedy (distance), Fr. Emma Forde (distance).

Outlook: The Falcons are young, with few seniors on the roster, but there is some young talent to build upon and Descheneaux will use the indoor season as a chance the develop some of Fitch's untapped talent.

NFA

Coach: Tom Teixeira (8th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Jasmyn Bransford (jumps, sprints, Sr. Sophia Jones (distance), Sr. Avery Larkin (shot put), Jr. Eliana Duclos (distance), Jr. Alexis Boyer (pole vault, distance).

Top newcomers: Jr. Alyssa Newson (middle distance), Jr. Jaelyn Callicut (middle distance, hurdles), Jr. Delaney Phelps (pole vault), So. Caroline Holmberg (sprints), So. Sam Schies (jumps, hurdles), Fr. Sarah Louissant (sprints), Fr. Leah Burchman (distance).

Outlook: The Wildcats had some major graduation losses who were four-year varsity performers and versatile enough to compete several events. Jones and Bransford will lead a young NFA team this winter and Teixeria said, "These 'Cats will need to learn on the fly as they seek to compete in the ECC and beyond."

Note: Division I includes Killingly, New London and Woodstock.

ECC Division II

Ledyard

Coach: Dave Tetlow (47th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Ailish Farquhar (hurdles), Sr. Katherine Harren (middle distance), Sr. Nuriyah Richardson (sprints), Sr. Tori Schweitzer (distance), Sr. Jessica Vajdo (sprints), Jr. Jessica English (sprints), Jr. Aren Jones (sprints), Jr. Layla Lasisomphone (shot put), Jr. Madelyn Poulton (shot put).

Top newcomers: Sr. Gretchen Irwin (hurdles), Jr. Caylee Cliett (shot put), Jr. Kathryn Gieleghem (pole vault), Jr. Lavinia Hutchins (shot put), So. Sarah Banach (high jump), So. Samantha Doran (middle distance), So. Maddie McLeod (hurdles, shot, sprints), So. Keara Opalenik (high jump), So. Emily Peckham (distance), So. Ella Stephenson (sprints, middle distance), So. Olivia Storz (sprints), So. Avery Widlicka (distance), Fr. Megan Armstrong (sprints), Fr. Adelaide Culligan (hurdles), Fr. Kate Littler (middle distance), Fr. Maegan Miller (high jump), Fr. Josephine Withbroe (distance).

Outlook: The pandemic has allowed the Colonels' coaching staff extra teaching time in all events, which should help this young team develop into a Division II contender. Tetlow is also confident several of his athletes will qualify for the Class M state meet and possibly the State Open.

Lyman Memorial

Coach: Chantal Fauteux-Fields (2nd season)

Key returnees: Sr. Kristen Goodrich (jumps), Sr. Olivia Dunnack (sprints, middle distance), Sr. Helen Blakeslee (distance), Jr. Leah Comeroski (sprints).

Top newcomers: So. Alyssa Judd (middle distance, distance), So. Maddie Archer (sprints, middle distance), Jr. Magda Carpenter (middle distance, distance), Sr. Callie Nanos (jumps, hurdles), So. Ella Caplet (sprints).

Outlook: This could be an interesting winter for the Bulldogs, who return some of the top athletes in Division II, plus welcome several newcomers who have enjoyed success in other sports, including Nanos, the Connecticut Player of the Year in volleyball and The Day's All-Area Player of the Year.

Montville

Coach: Bridget Buckley (5th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Katelyn Plikus (hurdles), Sr. Kylah Bilheimer (sprints), Sr. Julia Beaupre (hurdles), Jr. Maya Suarez (distance), Jr. Kate Bowman (distance), Sr. Karina Huang (jumps), Jr. Jaisey Galvin (jumps), Jr. Lily Tomczik (distance), Jr. Samyuktha Kuruchi (sprints).

Top newcomers: Sr. Kelsey Chiasson (jumps, shot put), So. Sage Gressley (distance).

Outlook: The Indians return an experience group that includes Suarez, one of the top distance runners in the ECC and a member of The Day's All-Area cross country team. Buckley will use the first two months to develop depth and have Montville in peak form for the postseason.

St. Bernard

Coach: Ray Forrester (8th season)

Key returnees: Sr. Adrianna Graul (middle distance), Sr. Lillian Turner (distance, shot put), Sr. Hallie Jennings (middle distance), Sr. Katie Power (sprints), Sr. Lindsey Reilly (shot put), Sr. Bella Pero (shot put), Jr. Adeline Arvidson (distance), Jr. Chloe Jennings (jumps), Jr. Gwyneth Howes (middle distance), Jr. Charlotte Kunka (shot put), So. Marguerite Brady (sprints, jumps), So. Sienna Sferrazza (sprints, jumps).

Top newcomers: Sr. Kiara Ampuero (sprints), Sr. Miloura Francios (sprints), Jr. Jayra Azcona (sprints), Jr. Payton Lowe (shot put), So. Beverly Mayberry (sprints), So. Olivia Mayorga (middle distance), So. Tian Richardson (sprints, jumps), So. Audrey-Jane Turner (sprints), Fr. Riley Davis (sprints, jumps), Fr. Charlotte Day (sprints, shot put), Fr. Kiley Flores Nahue (shot put), Fr. Laura Jandreau (sprints, shot put), Fr. Violet Kunka (distance), Fr. Kerri Loughlin (distance), Fr. Hope Ouellette (sprints), Fr. Aubree Nygard (sprints, shot put).

Outlook: Seniors Power, Reilly, Jennings, Graul and Lillian Turner had strong outdoor seasons in the spring and will lead the Saints during the indoor season. Great numbers in the freshman and sophomore classes will give St. Bernard depth in every event and lead to a bright future.

Waterford

Coach: Jay Criscuolo (30th season)

Key returnees: Gabby Brennan, Julia Cameron, Emma DeVito, Aimee Girard, Abby Maynard, Maddie Myers.

Top newcomers: Alexa Collins, Colleen Corman, Madison LaForte, Email Podeszwa.

Outlook: The Lancers return a solid group of athletes who will play a major role in helping the newcomers, many who play other sports, develop through the winter and peak just in time for the ECC and state meets.

Note: Division II includes Bacon Academy, Griswold, Plainfield, Stonington, Tourtellotte and Windham.

Other

Old Lyme

Coach: Alyssa Mercaldi (2nd season)

Key returnee: Oliva Powers (middle distance)

Top newcomers: Abigail Griffith (sprints), Brownwyn Kyle (sprints), Elise Leonardo (sprints), Colette Marchant (sprints, jumps).

Outlook: Powers, who competes in the middle distances and relays, returns to lead a young Old Lyme team that will rely on some of its new athletes to step in and play key roles. "We have athletes competing in nearly every event," Mercaldi said. "We're ready to train hard this season and once again be successful."