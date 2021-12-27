‘I have a camera smile now’: Viral star Jackie Weaver reflects on ‘weird’ 2021
Shropshire Star
5 days ago
The viral sensation reflected on her ‘weird’ year, discussing why she would say no to Strictly, her phobia of frogs and the release of her book. British viral sensation Jackie Weaver said her time in the spotlight “continues to feel like something that will not be here tomorrow”, as she reflected...
Jackie Weaver started 2021 as the chief officer of an association supporting local councils, a role she never expected would lead her to a celebrity life of premieres, guest appearances and Christmas lights switch-ons. But on the evening of 4 February, she got an excited text message from a colleague.
Shaquille O'Neal has been in the news a lot for his hot takes about basketball. He recently blasted the Brooklyn Nets for recalling Kyrie Irving, stating that they do not need him. While his job as an analyst has been amazing, fans have continued to pay attention to the four-time...
Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Young Betty White was a star long before the success of The Golden Girls. Set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022, the eight-time Emmy winner has appeared in countless TV shows and movies over a career that has spanned more than seven decades. But things weren’t always easy for the legendary actress, especially early on.
Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari shared their holiday plans with fans of the pop icon. They are planning a lot of babies. As Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari was leaving the gym, a curious photographer from TMZ asked him their plans for the holidays together. His candid answer...
It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
Back in 2019, Prince William was accused of cheating on his wife Kate with her close friend, Rose Hanbury. So who exactly is the woman at the center of these allegations?. Two years ago, rumors of a big fallout between Kate and her former best friend, Rose Hanbury, started circulating, thanks to a report published by The Sun.
Things are about to explode on Sister Wives. And the source of this fiery tension may surprise you. It won't be Meri Brown, despite the many cryptic messages she's written about husband Kody; nor will be it Christine Brown, who flat-out left Kody last month. Instead, Janelle Brown will be...
Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
New details are emerging following Betty White’s death at the age of 99. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Us Weekly that officers responded to the actress’ home at 9:37 a.m. local time on Friday, December 31. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence...
We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The renowned Comedic actress Betty White was due to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, however, the comedy legend has died at the age of 99. The "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls" star Betty White has died at the age of 99, People magazine reported.
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the verge of divorce after multiple blowout fights? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is “under pressure,” and they may not make it through this rough patch. Here’s the latest on one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.
Everyone’s favorite ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve, and those who knew her best are paying tribute; Sandra Bullock’s will make you laugh and cry. There are so many moments in pop culture history Betty White will be remembered for: her...
Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
Comments / 0