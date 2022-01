Gucci and The North Face dropped the second chapter of their buzzy collab just before the holidays. (Photo by Jalan and Jibril Durimel) We may not yet have the White House cat we were promised, but we are finally getting the feline representation so many of us crave in the second installment of Gucci and The North Face’s highly buzzed-about collaboration. Dropped just ahead of Fall/Winter 2021, the expansive new selection continues the 2020 installment’s thoughtful merging of the two brands. There are ’90s icons from TNF (floral puffers forever), vintage outerwear covered in the classic GG monogram, and more understated forest and floral patterns. The Gucci slides are in fine fleecy form, bucket hats give new meaning to logomania, and a couple of charming four-legged friends make a subtle appearance on 100% cotton tees.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO