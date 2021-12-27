ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Japan's Nov retail sales rise but Omicron risks loom

By Kantaro Komiya, Yoshifumi Takemoto
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQoLH_0dWOhuKz00

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the month, which have encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services.

To support the economy, Japan's parliament last week passed a $317 billion extra budget that includes payouts to families and businesses hit by the pandemic while the government approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022. read more

Prospects of a consumption-led recovery, however, are clouded by uncertainties around the new Omicron coronavirus variant, which started to spread in the community last week in Japan's largest cities. read more

"So far, consumers haven't been too concerned with the Omicron as foot traffic data still shows increase," said Masato Koike, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

The government said on Thursday it was not considering immediate changes to domestic COVID-19 restrictions due to the Omicron. read more

"But if new infections jump...there is a risk, or a likelihood at this point, that consumption will be suppressed by the Omicron," Koike said, adding returning travellers during the holiday season could spread infections.

Retail sales gained 1.9% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, faster than economists' median forecast for a 1.7% gain and the 0.9% advance in October.

Fuel sales rose 29.2% in November from a year earlier, thanks to soaring commodity prices, pushing up the overall retail trend. Car sales fell 14.1% due to supply bottlenecks and electronics sales declined 10.6% with diminishing demand for stay-at-home appliances.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales increased 1.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a downwardly revised 1.0% rise in October.

After the government lifted curbs in September, nationwide daily COVID-19 cases in Japan fell to fewer than one per million people earlier this month. read more

No restrictions have been reinstated, other than strict border controls to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant. read more

The world's third-largest economy is set to rebound by an annualised 6.1% in the current quarter from a 3.6% slump in July-September, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists. read more

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Celtic’s Rising Stock In Japan

In the modern game, every football club requires shrewd marketing, retail and commercial departments. Like it or not, the sport is big business in the 21st century. That fact has left clubs outside of the richest leagues behind Europe’s elite. Therefore, without access to eye watering TV deals, mega sponsorships and vomit inducing prize money – clubs like Celtic need to find alternative means of bridging the gap. A player trading model, investment in youth, and partnerships with other clubs have formed part of the strategy. However, the signature of four Japanese stars could pave the way for re-entry into an exciting market.
SOCCER
Reuters

China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's December new home prices declined at a slower pace compared with a month earlier, a private-sector survey showed on Saturday, offering a tentative sign of stabilising demand after authorities took steps to avert a hard landing for the market. New home prices in 100...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Most Asian currencies set to end 2021 in red, yuan shines

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure from travel curbs. The baht was the region's worst-performing currency...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Loom#Covid
Reuters

U.S. pending home sales drop in November; Omicron poses risk - NAR

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell unexpectedly in November as limited housing stock and lofty prices crimped activity, and the explosion of new coronavirus cases from the fast-spreading Omicron variant poses a risk to the housing market headed into 2022, a trade group said on Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
omahanews.net

Despite Omicron, US retailers saw 8.5 percent jump in holiday sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Despite higher prices, product shortages and the spread of the Omicron variant during the final few weeks of the season, U.S. holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks a variety of consumer payments, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record.Tokyo and Seoul declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.Wall Street gained Wednesday for its 70th record high of 2021.Optimism was tempered by data showing new U.S. virus cases have risen to an average of 265,000 per day, driven largely by the more contagious omicron variant.Markets are “hanging onto thin optimism” while health care resources do a “balancing act," Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,626.58 after a...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly slip amid lingering omicron worries

Asian shares mostly slipped Wednesday, as worries lingered about the coronavirus omicron variant's potential damage to the regional economy following mixed cues from Wall Street Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to finish at 28,906.88. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9% to 2,993.29, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.2% to 7,509.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 23,033.49, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.9% to 3,597.00. Although Asia has relatively few reported infection cases of the omicron variant compared to the U.S. and Europe, fears are growing that omicron will spread quickly once it gets going. The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Japan's Nov factory output soars on jump in car production

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s factory output surged in November as production in the auto sector benefited from a recovery in global parts supplies, lifting prospects for a strong fourth-quarter economic rebound. Despite the output jump, the Japanese manufacturing outlook remained clouded by the risk of slowing overseas activity due to...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in November

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while the availability of jobs matched that of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.7% in October and a median forecast of 2.7% in a Reuters poll of economists. The...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan's Nov oil imports up 21.8% y/y at 2.81 mln bpd - METI

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 21.8% to 2.81 million barrels per day (13.39 million kilolitres) in November from a year earlier, marking a fourth straight month of gains, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday. The table below outlines Japan's crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Asia stocks mostly lower; Japan's November Retail sales rose faster than expected

Japan -0.37%. Japan's Retail sales gained 1.9% Y/Y in November, faster than median forecast for a 1.7% gain and the 0.9% advance in October. On seasonally adjusted basis, Retail sales increased 1.2% M/M in November, after a downwardly revised 1.0% rise in October. Fuel sales rose 29.2% Y/Y in November...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays sluggish above 114.00, ignores Japan Retail Sales, BOJ Summary of Opinions

USD/JPY takes rounds to monthly high, bounces off intraday low. Japan Retail Trade rose 1.9% in October, versus 1.7% consensus. BOJ Summary of Opinions showed policymakers discussed inflationary pressure. Holiday season, mixed clues over Omicron and light calendar to limit market moves. USD/JPY struggles for a clear direction during the...
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

Japan joins coordinated oil sales to combat rising prices

(Dec 27): Japan kicked off the sale of oil from its strategic reserves in a bid to combat rising prices, joining an unprecedented coordinated release of crude from strategic stockpiles that’s been led by the US. A government tender offered Oman crude from the strategic reserves in Shibushi for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy