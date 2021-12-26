Broncos fall to Raiders 17-13, drop to 7-8

The Denver Broncos (7-8) were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) 17-13 in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

Denver had a brief moment of hope in the first half that gave the team momentum going into halftime.

Trailing the Raiders 7-6 with 26 seconds until halftime, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb intercepted Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr at the 22-yard line and returned his pick to the one-yard line.

Denver rookie running back Javonte Williams then punched it in from for a touchdown to give the Broncos a 13-7 lead at halftime.

The Raiders answered that score after halftime by going 75-yards to take a 14-13 lead to begin the third quarter on a rushing touchdown.

Las Vegas later added a field goal to make it 17-13 in the fourth quarter. That proved to be enough as McManus missed a field goal and Denver’s offense did not manage to score any more points in the second half.

The Broncos’ defense had an excellent game overall, forcing three turnovers — one interception and two fumble recoveries. Denver inside linebacker Jonas Griffith led the team with 13 tackles, defensive lineman Shelby Harris recorded a sack and forced a fumble, and Chubb’s interception set up the team’s go-ahead score before halftime.

That great showing from the Broncos’ defense was wasted by an incompetent offense, as has been the case many times this season.

Up next for Denver is a road game against the Las Angeles Chargers in Week 17. That Broncos-Chargers showdown will have big Wild Card implications in the AFC playoff race.