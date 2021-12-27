ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric bike FAQs: Everything you want to know about e-bikes

By Move Electric
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know more about e-bikes? Our FAQs guide will give you all the information you should know. Whether you’re buying one or just interested to learn more, electric bikes can look like complicated bits of kit. How do you know where you can ride them, and do you need insurance?...

TrendHunter.com

Competitively Priced Electric Bikes

The electric bike market is filled with a number of high-end and low-end models to choose from with little in between, which is where the Arrow B1 carbon fiber electric bike is expected to excel. The electric bike is focused on enhanced value to provide consumers with a transportation option that doesn't skimp when it comes to premium materials, but at a far more accessible price point than high-end alternatives. The bike comes in small, medium and large frame sizes to choose from that are each equipped with hydraulic brakes, air suspension and a 750W motor with a battery that's rated for 75-miles of range.
T3.com

Electric bike deal: get up to $150 off Ride1Up e-bikes

Electric bikes have become a hot commodity as commuters have sought to avoid public transport in recent years. These e-bikes are battery-powered cruisers that take some of the effort out of the ride, letting you go farther and faster with less work on your part. The extra electronics and battery...
The Next Web

Could electric velomobiles change micromobility? Meet the Kinner Car

If you’re a fan of velomobiles and love the retro style, then I think you’ll find the Kinner Car intriguing — and not just because of its hybrid car-bike nature. While the Kinner is described as a primarily human-powered vehicle, you’ll still get electrical assistance. Still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Electric bike review: Zooz Urban Ultralight 250

The Zooz Urban Ultralight 250 is the epitome of American creativity. It’s like the 2022 Corvette of the e-bike world, a mid-engined (or mid-battery in this case) beast that can’t quite decide what it wants to be. Visually, it looks like the love-child of a chopper and a BMX. But by combining the comfort of a city bike with the agility of a BMX, have the Chicago based brand scored a winner?
T3.com

What to look for when you’re buying an e-bike

Choosing a bike is a complicated enough task normally. You’ve got to find a model that fits you comfortably, supports your height and weight, and can suit your use cases. Factoring in the motor, electronics, and battery that come with an electric, or e-bike, just complicates things further. But, we’re here to help you figure out the most important details so you can make a more confident buying decision, understanding how each aspect of the e-bike will come into play.
TrendHunter.com

Sleekly Assistive Electric Bikes

The conceptual 'Electric Fixie' electric bike has been designed by Andrey Avgust as a sleek transportation solution for avid urban riders seeking out a way to easily get around town with a bit of assistance. The bike maintains a minimalist design that is sleek and elegant, while the low-maintenance design makes the unit ideal for those who don't want to deal with the fuss of more complicated alternatives. The bike is paired with a display in the middle section of the handlebar where it will provide access to information like battery level, speed, regenerative braking and more.
RideApart

Would You Ride This Weird Three-Wheeled Electric Mountain Bike?

The evolution of the mountain bike is certainly an interesting story that can be nerded out for hours and hours on end. A lifelong mountain biker myself, I’d like to think that I know a thing or two about these go-anywhere two-wheelers. I currently have seven MTBs of different eras and types in my collection, including one with an electric-assist motor. However, even I was surprised when I saw this strange three-wheeled contraption.
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
Robb Report

Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla Model 3 on track to be Europe’s top-selling EV in 2021

The small saloon is easily beating electric rivals in the sales stakes, including the Volkswagen ID 3 and Renault Zoe. The Tesla Model 3 is on course to become Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle in 2021, amid huge growth in overall electric vehicle sales. Tesla sold 112,687 Model 3s from...
itechpost.com

BMW to Introduce the First Color-Changing Car

The exteriors of cars have largely stayed constant. When you purchase a red car, that car stays red until you paint it a different color. If automakers have their way, all of that is about to change. Multiple manufacturers have been exploring concepts in color-changing exteriors, but it looks like BMW might be the first to show off their prototype. At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in early January 2022, BMW reportedly plans to premiere new technology that "changes the exterior color of a vehicle with a touch of a button." So if all goes as planned, we might see a presentation, a prototype panel, or even a concept car fully decked out with the new tech.
The Independent

Volvo XC40 Recharge: 200 miles on a single charge

It’s a remarkable thing, how easy it can be to take things for granted. If you haven’t already, you will be astonished, as I was, when you first drive one of the present generation of highly capable battery electric-only cars. Despite the hype and seeing a few more on the road, they’re still a minority taste, it’s fair to say, and the moment of Damascene conversion awaits many more motorists on the road to environmental redemption.The problem comes when you’ve been driving them a lot, and you get a bit blasé about things. I have found sometimes that I really...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
