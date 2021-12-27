Sunday evening forecast from News4

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

First Alert Weather day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As cold air crashes in Sunday night, rain will change over to snow early Monday morning. An area of low pressure is expected to develop across North Carolina on Sunday night. As the center of low pressure moves off the coastline, it will drag colder air across Central Virginia. The expectation is rain will change to snow in the early morning hours of Monday, with a steady snow likely during the Monday morning commute. Plan on delays during the Monday morning commute.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
WOWT

Emily's Friday evening forecast

Omaha drivers had to contend with freezing fog, which kept roads slick on Friday as the city prepared for the first big snowfall of the season. Omaha officials share details of the city's preparations for the snowstorm expected to hit the metro area early Saturday. After months of paving, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong Storms on New Year's Day

4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening for possible strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms from overnight will still linger around in some areas of the midstate this morning, especially in Southern Kentucky. Expect today to be another very warm day with highs in the 70s and off and on rain showers. This afternoon, a strong cold front makes its way into Middle Tennessee, producing some strong thunderstorms that could turn severe through late tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Friday Evening Forecast Dec 31st

Dry and cool weather has returned after a very impressive run of wet pacific storms. Most areas enjoyed the chance to dry out a little despite the chilly lingering air mass. Look for mostly clear skies with just some low end wind issues for portions of Central & Southern California. A Wind Advisory for northerly gusts is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early New Year's Day. Wind speeds could exceed 35 mph below passes and canyons, especially near the Gaviota Coast. Overnight lows in wind protected areas will be very cold while the light offshore flow could keep some areas slightly better. Either way, bundle up as we will see widespread 40's & 30's! New Year's Day looks beautiful despite a chilly start. Highs will again be on the cooler than normal side with temps in the 50's to low 60's expected.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

