Sunday evening forecast from News4

Dry and cool weather has returned after a very impressive run of wet pacific storms. Most areas enjoyed the chance to dry out a little despite the chilly lingering air mass. Look for mostly clear skies with just some low end wind issues for portions of Central & Southern California. A Wind Advisory for northerly gusts is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early New Year's Day. Wind speeds could exceed 35 mph below passes and canyons, especially near the Gaviota Coast. Overnight lows in wind protected areas will be very cold while the light offshore flow could keep some areas slightly better. Either way, bundle up as we will see widespread 40's & 30's! New Year's Day looks beautiful despite a chilly start. Highs will again be on the cooler than normal side with temps in the 50's to low 60's expected.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO