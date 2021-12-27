ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Alex Biega: Bumped to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Biega was promoted from AHL Toronto to the taxi squad...

www.cbssports.com

WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Calle Rosen: Bumps up to taxi squad

Rosen was called up to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Rosen will be with the Blues as an extra body should they end up short on defense. The 27-year-old has two assists in five NHL appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Added to taxi squad

Barre-Boulet was elevated to the taxi squad Thursday. Barre-Boulet has logged 14 games for the Lightning this season in which he registered three goals on 16 shots, two assists and 10 hits while averaging 11:20 of ice time. If the Bolts need to add a player to the lineup, the 24-year-old Quebec native should be atop the list of potential additions to the active roster.
NHL
NHL

Canes Assign Chatfield To Taxi Squad

RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Jalen Chatfield to the team's taxi squad. Chatfield, 25, has skated in seven NHL games with Carolina in 2021-22, posting one assist. He was placed on...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Senators at Maple Leafs game night

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Maple Leafs will play for the first time since Dec. 14, when they won 5-1 on the road in Edmonton against the Oilers; for the Senators, it’s their first match since Dec. 18, when they lost 4-3 overtime against the Flyers in Philadelphia. So one should expect some rust as both sides try to find their legs and timing after the gap between games. It’s the first meeting in the Battle of Ontario since the clubs met twice in the first week of the 2021-22 regular season. Ottawa won at home on Oct. 14 and Toronto won at home on Oct. 16.
NHL
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL

