Maple Leafs' Alex Biega: Bumped to taxi squad

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Maple Leafs will play for the first time since Dec. 14, when they won 5-1 on the road in Edmonton against the Oilers; for the Senators, it’s their first match since Dec. 18, when they lost 4-3 overtime against the Flyers in Philadelphia. So one should expect some rust as both sides try to find their legs and timing after the gap between games. It’s the first meeting in the Battle of Ontario since the clubs met twice in the first week of the 2021-22 regular season. Ottawa won at home on Oct. 14 and Toronto won at home on Oct. 16.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO