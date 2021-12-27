How Did Dixie D'Amelio Get Away With This Crystal Outfit On Stage—It’s Completely See-Through!

Splash News

Dixie D’Amelio brought holiday cheer to thousands of fans on December 10 at her Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance at Madison Square Garden. Her performance outfit made our jaws drop in awe!

The TikTok star, singer and dancer donned an exposed black bra and a sheer, crystal-lined suit with its top left unbuttoned. The risqué look was a bold choice for the evening, but a fashion risk that worked well in highlighting D’Amelio’s slim figure. Her high-waisted pants and platform, heeled boots complemented the transparent elements of her outfit, giving it a sleek and polished feel overall.

D’Amelio’s jewelry and accessories enhanced her daring style choices. She shared close-up shots of her matching silver chain necklace and statement earring set on Instagram. Her shimmering, kohl-rimmed eye makeup was emphasized by sequined stickers placed underneath her eyebrows, along the outlines of her eyes. Her long, shiny dark hair was parted in the middle, framing her face. It’s all about the details!

Silver is a great color to make brown eyes pop, and D’Amelio’s makeup could serve as the perfect New Year’s Eve inspiration. Another highlight from this look is her long, glittery nails, the fitting final touch to any edgy ensemble. Her silver rings really help them stand out!

During the performance, D’Amelio was joined by backup dancers dressed in newspaper-print tops and black leather pants. This concert set-up and style reminds us of Reputation-era Taylor Swift (who D’Amelio is a big fan of). The multitalented star sang live renditions of her popular tracks, including “Be Happy,” “The Right Thing,” and “Psycho.” Her sister of fellow TikTok fame, Charli, later joined her on stage to dance together and her boyfriend, Noah Beck also attended the event in support.

It seems that bra tops really are D’Amelio’s thing— she’s been seen sporting them in countless photo shoots and appearances. Back in April, she posed with Hailey Bieber wearing a leather bra on YouTube’s “The Early Late Night Show.”

While serving so many memorable looks, D’Amelio has kept busy recently, filming the second season of her family’s Hulu show, balancing a tour and working with fashion brands as an influencer. While she may be globally known for TikTok dances, her music career appears to be taking off too, and her live shows and performance outfits continue to impress us!