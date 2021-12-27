ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Did Dixie D'Amelio Get Away With This Crystal Outfit On Stage—It’s Completely See-Through!

By Marissa Matozzo
 5 days ago
Splash News

Dixie D’Amelio brought holiday cheer to thousands of fans on December 10 at her Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance at Madison Square Garden. Her performance outfit made our jaws drop in awe!

The TikTok star, singer and dancer donned an exposed black bra and a sheer, crystal-lined suit with its top left unbuttoned. The risqué look was a bold choice for the evening, but a fashion risk that worked well in highlighting D’Amelio’s slim figure. Her high-waisted pants and platform, heeled boots complemented the transparent elements of her outfit, giving it a sleek and polished feel overall.

D’Amelio’s jewelry and accessories enhanced her daring style choices. She shared close-up shots of her matching silver chain necklace and statement earring set on Instagram. Her shimmering, kohl-rimmed eye makeup was emphasized by sequined stickers placed underneath her eyebrows, along the outlines of her eyes. Her long, shiny dark hair was parted in the middle, framing her face. It’s all about the details!

Silver is a great color to make brown eyes pop, and D’Amelio’s makeup could serve as the perfect New Year’s Eve inspiration. Another highlight from this look is her long, glittery nails, the fitting final touch to any edgy ensemble. Her silver rings really help them stand out!

During the performance, D’Amelio was joined by backup dancers dressed in newspaper-print tops and black leather pants. This concert set-up and style reminds us of Reputation-era Taylor Swift (who D’Amelio is a big fan of). The multitalented star sang live renditions of her popular tracks, including “Be Happy,” “The Right Thing,” and “Psycho.” Her sister of fellow TikTok fame, Charli, later joined her on stage to dance together and her boyfriend, Noah Beck also attended the event in support.

It seems that bra tops really are D’Amelio’s thing— she’s been seen sporting them in countless photo shoots and appearances. Back in April, she posed with Hailey Bieber wearing a leather bra on YouTube’s “The Early Late Night Show.”

While serving so many memorable looks, D’Amelio has kept busy recently, filming the second season of her family’s Hulu show, balancing a tour and working with fashion brands as an influencer. While she may be globally known for TikTok dances, her music career appears to be taking off too, and her live shows and performance outfits continue to impress us!

Related
shefinds

Taylor Swift Showed Off Her Shoulders In A Glittering Gold Dress For Her Birthday–She Looks Incredible!

Calling all Swifties— this just might be the party dress of your “Wildest Dreams.”. Taylor Swift threw an epic, celebrity-packed bash for her 32nd birthday on December 13 and looked ever-so-glamorous in pictures she shared on Instagram. Wearing a glimmering, one-shoulder gold mini dress, Swift danced the night away with famous friends like Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. She also shared her celebration with Alana Haim, who would turn 30 two days later. The two Sagittarius friends adorably blew out their birthday candles together, and Swift shined in photos with her signature red lip, tousled, wavy hair and wispy bangs.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's Final Holiday Drop Has Hero Pieces to Wear For the Afterparty

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's final holiday drop from their collection Social Tourist is here, available to shop on Instagram right now and hitting stores and launching online in partnership with Hollister on Dec. 23. "Diaries of a Holiday Tour" Vol. 7 is titled "The After Party," and is comprised of hero items one might wear in a COVID-safe, post-concert environment in the lead-up to the new year. From tattoo-inspired graphics on a mesh long-sleeve top to pants with metallic shine, the six-piece line ranges from $30 to $80 in sizes XS to XL, and is both edgy and comfortable all at once.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Dixie D’Amelio Admits She Fought Through ‘Terrible Migraine’ For Jingle Ball Debut: ‘I Was In So Much Pain’

Dixie D’Amelio has been crushing it on stage at Jingle Ball and opened up about her first performance, when her sister, Charli, joined her on stage!. If you’re on TikTok, then you’ve definitely seen the viral videos of Dixie D’Amelio slaying her Jingle Ball sets while on tour through the holiday season. The ‘Be Happy’ singer surprised fans during her first show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA when her sister, Charli D’Amelio, appeared on stage with her backup dancers. Recalling her first Jingle Ball show, Dixie told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, “First show, I had a terrible migraine, from the beginning of the day, I couldn’t do anything. I was like, this is going to be awful, can’t even hear myself talk, I’m in so much pain.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Dua Lipa Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Bustier Top For Concert After Anwar Hadid Split — Watch

Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts. Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Pink Strapless Bralette On The 'Voice'—I'm Shocked She Didn't Slip Out Of It!

Ariana Grande continues to wow us with her outfits on The Voice; and the one she wore on Monday, December 6th might just be one of our favorite ones to date! The 28-year-old Voice coach took the 90s theme of Monday’s show very seriously, as she channeled one of the biggest and most iconic popstars of the entire decade. We are of course talking about Britney Spears!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain stuns fans with low-key appearance in cozy Christmas photo

Shania Twain is known for her glamorous appearance and over-the-top outfits complete with sequins and feathers – but not at Christmas. The Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer surprised fans when she shared a cozy holiday photo from her lounge, revealing her Christmas Day attire couldn't have been further from her usual style. The 56-year-old star was rocking a green Christmas sweater complete with gnome design, baggy sweatpants, a mismatched baseball cap and bare feet. We love how relatable her look is!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Charli D'Amelio's Biggest Moments of 2021

"I just really want to thank every person who has ever supported me on this journey." Social media superstar Charli D'Amelio is just getting started! After her lightning fast rise to fame on TikTok, Charli was quick to take advantage of all of the opportunities that came her way. In 2021, fans got to know her on a whole new level. Between award shows, a clothing line and a brand new reality show, Charli isn't showing any signs of slowing down!
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
