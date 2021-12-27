Bulldogs' passing attack a huge challenge for Red Raiders

The local radio promotion for this year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl tells fans who come to the game that they could well be in for a shootout. Not if Texas Tech has anything to say about it.

The Red Raiders’ defense will be in the spotlight during Tuesday’s 63rd renewal of Memphis’ postseason football classic. Under the direction of Mike Leach, Mississippi State will enter the contest with a high-octane passing attack that has shattered school records and made a mess out of the opposition’s defensive statistics.

On the flip side though, that could also give the Tech defenders more opportunities to shine. And they aim to do just that when the teams kick off at 5:45 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium.

“It’s going to be huge game for us,” Red Raiders defensive back DaMarcus Fields said Sunday. “Both offensively and defensively, it’s going to be a really good show. We take it as a challenge; just knowing that they throw so much means that we need to create more turnovers and give our offense a chance.

“These are the most fun games for me. I like going against throwing teams. It’s going to be real big for me and the (0ther) DBs.”

It will be the upset of the century if Fields and his compatriots in the secondary aren’t busy Tuesday.

State sophomore Will Rogers leads all Power 5 quarterbacks in passing yards with 4,449, a total which is also the school record. In addition, he tops the nation in completion percentage (75.1) and completions per game (39.4) while his 35 touchdowns rank ninth. Rogers’ completion total was bolstered by the 50 he had against the University of Memphis on Sept. 18, followed by 47 against LSU the following week. Those are the two highest totals in SEC history.

Completions keep the clock moving and keep the opposing defense off the field and Rogers isn’t just nickel and diming his way downfield either; the Bulldogs lead the SEC with 173 passes that have gone for 10 or more yards, with 53 of those surpassing 20 yards. It’s enough to give a defensive coordinator gray hairs but Tech’s Keith Patterson said his team is taking it all in stride as it prepares for its first postseason game since the 2017 Birmingham Bowl.

“I’m not looking forward to a shootout,” he said with a smile. “It is an exciting brand of football, guys throwing it all over the yard. Rogers completes 75 percent of his passes and they have six receivers who average more than 40 yards per game. They’ve thrown for 4,500 yards or something crazy and that used to be someone’s career. They’ve done that in a single season.

“We want to slow them down. Obviously, they’re going to have yards and completions. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re sound vertically and do a nice job of tackling in space. You’ve just got to get them behind the chains.”

Another wrinkle that makes State’s air attack different from the rest; running backs Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson rank second and third on the team respectively with 79 and 62 catches. The Bulldogs may not run the ball much but the passes to the running backs essentially work as long handoffs, according to Patterson.

“There’s a complexity within the simplicity of the operation and they just execute at a high level,” he said. “The biggest thing for us is going to be to disrupt that execution. We can’t let it turn into seven on seven.”

Added linebacker Colin Schooler, “They’re very methodical in the way they throw the ball. They have smart receivers that can find holes in the zone and and they know how to change routes when it’s man-to-man coverage. They’re very versatile all over the field and it’s going to be a challenge for us to minimize the damage.”

Hometown hero

Whitehaven High grad Rayshad Williams (12, in a Sept. 18 game against Florida International) will wear a Texas Tech uniform Tuesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Williams starred on the Whitehaven team that finished 15-0 and won the Class 6A state championship in 2016. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

The extra time devoted to bowl preparation has brought several potential damage minimizers to the forefront. However, the name that caused Patterson’s face to light up like a Christmas tree was Rayshad Williams, who will be playing in his hometown bowl on Tuesday.

Williams, who starred on the Whitehaven team that finished 15-0 and won the Class 6A state championship in 2016, played in 22 games over three seasons at UCLA before transferring to Tech prior to this season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder junior has made a terrific impact in the secondary.

Despite being frequently matched up against the opposition’s top receiver, Williams didn’t allow a touchdown all season, playing 419 of his 703 snaps in man-to-man coverage. With all hands on deck, Patterson said he’s happy to have Williams.

“Jazzy — that’s what we call him — he’s probably the most improved defensive back we have,” he said. “He just continues to get better every week and he really stuck out during bowl preparation. Just the way he was working, trying to improve and taking advantage of those extra practices. He’s excited to be back home and I’m excited to watch him.”