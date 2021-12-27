ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1IZH_0dWOdAkP00

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

How Sports Leagues Take a Lead Role in Battling COVID-19

The sports world has been at the forefront of dealing with the pandemic ever since the NBA temporarily halted operations in March 2020 and opted to play in their Florida bubble. As the omicron variant and current COVID surge forces game postponements and player quarantines, how leagues manage to continue operations through the outbreaks could be a sign of what is to come for the general public. Dr. Robby Sikka, chair of the COVID Sports Society Workgroup and a former VP with the Minnesota Timberwolves, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the ways in which the NBA, NHL, and NFL are innovating amid the disruptions.
NFL
Cheddar News

Barstool Sports CEO on COVID-Related Growth Despite Canceled Arizona Bowl

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini joined Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to discuss plans for the future even as COVID-19 upended Barstool's sponsorship of the Arizona Bowl featuring the Boise State Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas due to the spreading omicron variant. "In our case as a company, coronavirus has been a big boom for us," she noted. "We've been able to create a lot of new programming, launch a lot of different personalities, and frankly take share from traditional media, and that's what we've done the entire pandemic." While she admitted to taking a hit on the canceled Bowl game, live events aren't completely off the table for Barstool in 2022. Nardini also talked about potential sports betting expansion following its partnership with Penn National Gaming.
ARIZONA STATE
cheddar.com

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Weighing In On Web 3.0

The two tech- billionaires Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey are the latest voices to discuss the new hypothetical internet called Web 3.0. According to the billionaires, the new concept is just a "marketing buzzword" and cannot exist without venture capitalists or large backing. However, advocates of the Web 3.0 believe this decentralized space is the next big thing to help put ownership back into the hands of the people. Senior News Editor at The Verge, Richard Lawler, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
INTERNET
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Winter Olympics#Washington Post
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
cheddar.com

Talking Tesla EV Challengers in China: Huawei, Nio, and XPeng

Keith Fitz-Gerald, chief investment officer at Fitz-Gerald Group, spoke to Cheddar about the growing competition for Tesla's electric cars in China as tech giant Huawei enters the race. "There's a lot of legacy worry, but that does not discount the possibility that Elon might have a contender on his hands," he said about the sometimes troubled telecom company. Fitz-Gerald also gave a nod to two other local rivals, Nio and XPeng, noting the latter as having something of an edge with its CEO He Xiopeng being lauded by Chinese state media.
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Nuggets Home Game Against Golden State Postponed, Head Coach Malone In COVID Protocol

DENVER (CBS4) – The NBA has postponed the Nuggets home game against the Golden State Warriors set for Thursday night due to COVID outbreaks on both teams. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Nuggets were not able to field the league-minimum eight players to start the game through a combination of COVID cases and injuries. The Nuggets would have played without head coach Michael Malone, who has entered COVID protocol. Six other coaches in the league are also unavailable due to COVID cases. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Around the league, a total of 120 players and an untold number of team staff members are on the sidelines due to COVID outbreaks.  
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
cheddar.com

Walmart Draws Ire of Chinese Consumers Over Xinjiang Products

John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he says the retail giant is acting in accordance to President Biden's new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region. Quelch also elaborates on the importance of China in Walmart's overall strategy.
RETAIL
cheddar.com

Holiday Retail Sales Soared 8.5 Percent Despite Supply Chain Woes

It looks like the supply chain didn't steal Christmas this year after all. Retail sales jumped 8.5 percent between November 1 and December 24, compared with the same period last year, according to a report from Mastercard. That's the strongest growth in 17 years. Jharonne Martis, director of consumer research at Refinitiv, joined Cheddar to discuss how retailers were able to do so well despite inflation, supply chain issues, and the COVID-19 omicron variant but gave a subdued outlook for the retail sector at the beginning of 2022. "Consumers are not just completely isolated from the inflation issues," she said. "This is definitely going to continue into the first half of the year, as per our IFR data."
BUSINESS
AFP

NHL postpones nine more games, 90 in all, for virus issues

Nine more games were postponed on Friday by the National Hockey League over Covid-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus. In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for Covid-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics.
NHL
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

1K+
Followers
987
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy