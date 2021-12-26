ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regression from Mac Jones comes at critical juncture for New England Patriots

By Greg Dudek, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

FOXBORO – At the wrong point in the season, with games rising exponentially in importance, Mac Jones looks like a rookie again.

That hasn’t been the case for much of this season with Jones showcasing a composure and producing at a rate that wouldn’t suggest that 12 months ago he played for a national championship with Alabama.

More: How Patriots corner J.C. Jackson went from facing life in prison to making NFL Pro Bowl

But over the last two weeks – with the Patriots losing critical matchups to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills – Jones has regressed, looking flustered by opposing defenses and it has cost the Patriots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2bZN_0dWOd7BT00

Jones had his second consecutive poor showing in Sunday’s 33-21 defeat to Bills at Gillette Stadium as the Patriots lost their grip on the top spot in AFC East. Jones threw two more interceptions and completed just 14-of-32 passes for 145 yards.

More: Lost grip in AFC East: 5 thoughts on Buffalo Bills taking down New England Patriots

“I didn't play great. I can play better and I can lead a lot better,” Jones said. “It starts with me, so we'll just have to look in the mirror and address what we can and just keep working to get better every day.”

Jones’ recent play is a stark contrast to how he performed during the Patriots seven-game winning streak. Over that stretch, Jones made few mistakes and tossed only two picks. He had two games against the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons where he completed over 80 percent of his passes.

But coming off the bye, Jones’ struggles have been front and center. He completed 40-of-77 passes in the back-to-back losses for 444 yards to go with two touchdowns and four interceptions. The picks have been destructive with the Patriots now 1-5 on the season when they lose the turnover battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZA53_0dWOd7BT00

Against the Bills, Jones was uncharacteristically inaccurate, posting a season-low 43.8 percent completion percentage. He looked sped up, missing relatively easy throws by a wide margin. A Florida native, Jones said getting his first real taste of playing in colder weather hasn’t been a factor in his performance.

More: Mac Jones using his two mental buckets to progress through Patriots OTAs

More: Strong connection between Hunter Henry, Mac Jones continues to pay dividends for Patriots

“I think it just goes back to execution, throwing it to the right guy, regardless of the weather,” said Jones, who has 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the campaign. “I'm still learning, obviously. I don't think there's any excuses. If the guy is open, you're supposed to throw it to him and he's supposed to catch the ball. We're supposed to move the sticks. If I can't hit him in the hands then he's not going to be able to catch the ball. The accuracy needs to improve.”

Slow starts have compounded issues for the Patriots with opposing defenses starting to dare Jones to beat them. It feels like if the Patriots don’t play from ahead, they are in real trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAMxw_0dWOd7BT00

The Patriots didn’t hold a lead once against the Colts or Bills, and while Jones displayed he can get New England back within striking distance, he hasn’t yet put the finishing touches on an impressive comeback in his young career. Only once this season has Jones overcome a touchdown or more deficit in the second half, which came in Week 5 versus the Houston Texans.

“I think just executing better, just whatever the play call is, go out there and do your job,” said Jones of the slow starts. “I didn't do that early on in the game, I didn't do it throughout the game. You can't have successful plays when your quarterback's not doing the right thing, so I have to play better and get the ball to the people that need to get the ball. There's no excuses.”

Throughout this season, Jones, who doesn’t take losing lightly and always shoulders the responsibility when the Patriots fall short, has shown an ability to move on from a negative play or subpar performance.

He’ll need to do that again with Jones looking to recapture his form to help the Patriots clinch a playoff spot, and give them any chance in the postseason if they make it there.

“I think every week's a new week,” Jones said. “All you can do is watch the film and get better from it and see what we can do better next week.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Regression from Mac Jones comes at critical juncture for New England Patriots

Comments / 0

