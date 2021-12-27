ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King snaps up 12 restaurants from franchisees

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ziu2C_0dWOcdOp00
Financial News

Burger King UK has agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners.

The master franchisee for Burger King in the UK has confirmed it will take over all the fast food chain’s restaurants operated by franchise companies Kaykem Fast Foods Limited and Saxby.

The deal will continue ambitious growth plans by Burger King UK and take its directly-owned portfolio to 172 restaurants.

The expansion will include locations across London, Ipswich, Kent and elsewhere in the South East.

The group now directly owns almost a third of the chain’s roughly 530 UK restaurants, with the vast still majority-owned by franchisees.

Burger King UK, which is led by former Gourmet Burger Kitchen boss Alasdair Murdoch and chaired by Martin Robinson, said it is moving “into a year of growth” after weathering the impact of the pandemic.

The company said it is “committed to expanding organically through the opening of new sites and through acquisition by consolidating smaller franchises in the UK into its centrally managed portfolio”.

It has also pumped investment into its customer experience over the past year, introducing more digital ordering kiosks and digital menu screens.

Chief executive Mr Murdoch said: “I would like to thank Kaykem Fast Foods Limited and Saxby for their support along with the contribution they have made to Burger King in the UK over the past 25 years.

“The restaurants have been run in an exemplary way and we welcome our new colleagues in the restaurant teams as they become part of Burger King UK.”

The Burger King master franchise was bought from global owner Restaurant Brands International by private equity firm Bridgepoint in 2017.

Sky News reported earlier this year that Bridgepoint is exploring a potential £500 million sale of the business and has held early-stage talks with possible advisers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Fireworks return to London amid UK’s subdued New Year celebrations

Big Ben bonged again and fireworks returned to the capital as much of the UK marked the New Year with subdued celebrations amid the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Authorities said rising coronavirus cases would ensure the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display in London did not...
WORLD
Mashed

This Is What Forced KFC To Start Franchising

Thanks to years of commercials, you probably associate the phrase "It's finger lickin' good" with KFC. With over 25,000 locations in 145 countries according to their corporate website, you're likely to find fried chicken seasoned with the chain's 11 herbs and spices no matter where you are in the world.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burger King#Food Drink#Kaykem Fast Foods Limited#Gourmet Burger Kitchen#Bridgepoint#Sky News
Mashed

Burger King's New Value Meal Is Only $5

Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

Burger King Chicken Fries Are The Best of Both Worlds

French fries are one of the best things to come out of the fast food industry, right up there with soft serve ice cream and double cheeseburgers. There seems to be an endless variety of these crispy potato snacks, from waffle fries to curly fries to sweet potato fries. However, one type of fry that stands apart from the rest is Burger King chicken fries.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Adding Forward-Thinking Feature to Restaurants

McDonald's is testing a unique new feature in a couple of restaurants: "Green Charging Bikes" in the place of some seats. The stationary bike pedals generate electricity and send it to a wireless charging station on the table, where users can charge their phones or other devices while they sit or eat. So far, the bikes are only available in two McDonald's locations in China.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

Taco Bell franchisee opening Habit Burger locations

California-based The Habit Burger Grill has signed an area development agreement with Lee Mitchell, a multi-unit Taco Bell franchisee, to bring five locations to the Coachella Valley area. "After evaluating the brand's commitment to quality, fresh ingredients and handcrafted menu items, as well as its industry-leading technology and business model...
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Is Burger King open Christmas Day 2021?

If you are a regular reader of Guilty Eats, then you know I haven’t been particularly pleased with Burger King this year. In particular it’s the the American division of the Home of the Whopper that has me rising my fists to the air and asking why. See,...
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

How Popeyes, McDonald's came out on top in the chicken wars of 2021

From the very beginning of 2021, the chicken sandwich war between fast food giants captured the attention of consumers. A seemingly endless batch of poultry-themed menu items from Burger King (QSR), Wendy's (WEN), McDonald's (MCD), KFC, and even Taco Bell made lots of headlines — and, as it turns out, drew in lots of customers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Made Burger King's Shake 'Em Up Fries So Unique

As mustard goes with hot dogs and hot wings with beer, so is a burger always served with fries. There's a lot of debate over which brand makes the best fast food version — after all, who orders even a single burger without a side of salty, crispy potatoes, right? Outlets like Thrillist and UPROXX list Arby's and Five Guys at the top, with those classic McDonald's fries coming in a close second, but one fast food giant you never see bringing home the Yukon Gold is Burger King. This isn't to say that Burger King makes bad fries, but it would seem that most prefer their spuds from a clown rather than served by a king.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

What are McDonald’s and Burger King’s Christmas Eve hours?

On the night before Christmas, the last thing we want to do is cook. After all, we have plenty to do already on December 25 in the kitchen. So this leave us wondering what can we eat on Christmas Eve that we don’t have to cook ourselves? And are either of these choices Burger King and McDonald’s?
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Whatever Happened To Burger King's Enormous Omelette Sandwich?

What better way to start off the day than with a hearty breakfast? Not just a plain bowl of cereal at home or a lukewarm cup of coffee at the office — we're talking about eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, the works. Of course, you really can't get a big, filling breakfast nowadays, what with those hectic morning commutes and the go-go pace of today's modern world. Fortunately for us all, that most important meal of the day need not be sacrificed for convenience so long as you live near any fast food restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chipotle's New Restaurant Format Is a Huge Changeup From Its Roots

Due to the ever-changing market and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chipotle is shaking up its formula for some of its new restaurants. The fast-casual dining chain is focusing on digital orders and drive-thrus in order to streamline the food pick-up process and cut down on in-store eating. Chipotle will launch its first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, later this month and this move could prove to be a gamechanger for the chain restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Was The Most Popular McDonald's Order Of 2021

As a fast food company with an established presence in different parts of the world, McDonald's has managed to make an impression among its fans who continue to cheer for its popular menu items. According to Reader's Digest, some of the most successful dishes at McDonald's that have appealed to customers in the past include the McGriddles breakfast sandwich, the Double Cheeseburger, the Egg McMuffin, the Happy Meal, and the Big Mac. What's worth noting is that certain items have become strongly associated with the brand such as the Happy Meal, a menu item that was launched in the United States in 1979 and is sold with a toy and food options such as a burger, potato fries, and a beverage (via Insider).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2022

With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
RESTAURANTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy