Public Health

Push for those eligible to book vaccines over the festive period

Those who are still eligible to receive their coronavirus jabs are being urged to start 2022 by getting the vaccine as more the 1.5 million appointments are available to book over the festive season.

The NHS said there were 1,551,187 slots still available to be booked between Monday and January, as rugby stars lined up to urge people to get their boosters.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis called on people to get boosted in time for the New Year.

People wait in turn to receive a ‘Jingle Jab’ Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall, in Ilford, Essex, as the coronavirus booster programme continues across the UK on Christmas Day (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “The evidence is clear that two Covid jabs is not enough, and with the Omicron variant, there is no time to delay getting your booster.

“Staff and volunteers up and down the country are working incredibly hard to make sure that anyone who wants to get boosted between now and the new year can do, so start 2022 by protecting yourself, your friends and family and book your jab today.”

Meanwhile, England women’s rugby’s Sarah Hunter, Harriet Millar-Mills, and Amber Reed have backed the booster campaign in a short film as it was revealed more than 61% of adult have now had the to-up jab.

Hunter, England Women’s rugby captain and Loughborough Lightning number eight said: “My motivation to get the first two vaccines and the booster is so I can continue to go to work to play the sport I love, and to do so in front of the amazing fans.

“I urge all those that haven’t yet had theirs to do so now, so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from Covid-19 and look forward to a brilliant year of sport ahead throughout 2022.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Thank you to the Rugby Football Union and especially Sarah, Harriet and Amber for supporting the booster programme to tackle Omicron to the ground.

A vaccinator prepares a ‘Jingle Jab’ Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall, in Ilford, Essex, as the coronavirus booster programme continues across the UK on Christmas Day (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

“Kick Covid-19 into touch and get boosted now.

“Against the Omicron variant two doses are not enough, but a third jab will bring you over the try line to boost your protection.

“The NHS continues to work tirelessly to deliver jabs and it’s so important for people to play their part by rolling up their sleeves in this national mission.”

ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
EUROPE
Davenport Journal

Woman quarantined herself for five hours after finding out mid-flight that she had COVID-19 – “There was 150 people on the flight and my biggest fear was giving it to them”

According to the statement, the teacher quarantined herself in the plane’s bathroom for five hours after finding out that she had COVID-19. Her throat began to hurt about halfway through her flight. She had brought some rapid test kits with her in case she needed them while traveling. “I just took my Coronavirus rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within two seconds, the test came back positive,” the woman said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Calls mount to prioritise NHS staff for Covid tests as hospital numbers rise

Calls are mounting for the Government to ensure NHS staff are prioritised for Covid-19 tests as latest figures show a surge in the number of patients in hospital with the virus.Ministers have been told health workers should come first when trying to access rapid tests amid concerns over staff shortages linked to Covid-19.There were 11,898 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals as of 8am on December 29, Government data shows, up 44% compared to the previous week, and the highest number since March 2.In addition, there has been a 34% week-on-week increase in Covid-19 UK hospital admissions – with 1,152 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
