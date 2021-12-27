ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

The African nation aiming to be a hydrogen superpower

"So now finally, we're on the map," says Philip Balhoa about Lüderitz, a town in southern Namibia, where harsh desert meets pale ocean. The port town has previously benefited from diamonds and fishing booms, but now struggles with high rates of unemployment and aging infrastructure. A proposed green hydrogen...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Can white South Africa live up to Ubuntu, the African philosophy Tutu globalised?

Under a 1986 newsletter headline, “Ubuntu, Abantu, Abelungu”, Black Sash, the anti-apartheid organisation founded as the vanguard of white liberal women’s opposition in South Africa, reported surprising findings from a white fieldworker in their programme against forced land removals – Black people of the land do not consider white people to be people. That is, we do not consider them to be Abantu. Instead, they are abelungu.
SOUTH AFRICA
jhu.edu

Omicron in South Africa: The Latest News

Nearly a month into the emergence of omicron, much more is known about its behavior in the real world—thanks in large part to the work of scientists in South Africa who quickly sounded the alarm when the variant appeared. In this Q&A, adapted from the December 17 episode of...
SCIENCE
10000birds.com

Birding the Drakensberg, South Africa

Given the strict covid prevention measures here in China, I have not left the country in almost 2 years now. Fortunately, China still has lots of interesting birding locations left for me. But of course, it is also nice to remember past birding trips. One in November 2018 included a one-day birding trip in the Drakensberg area, a mountain range in the border area between South Africa and Lesotho. Basically, this is a trip driving up the mountain to the border between the two countries on a truly horrible road, having a meal there, and driving back. Pretty pointless, I guess, if it wasn’t for the birds – though it seems some tourists take the same tour just to get the Lesotho stamp into their passport.
ANIMALS
foodcontessa.com

Covid News Live: South Africa Declares That the Fourth Wave Has Peaked; Johnson Declares That the Uk Is Performing ‘Incomparably Better’ This Year.

1. In the New Year, Johnson Says the Uk Is “Incomparably Better Placed.”. New Year’s Eve revelers are urged by the prime minister to remain cautious, despite the country’s “incomparable improvement” over the same period last year. All adults in England have been offered a booster vaccination as a result of the “heroic” vaccination effort, according to Boris Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

South Africa STOPS contact tracing and quarantine: Nation where Omicron took off will not make asymptomatic Covid sufferers isolate because containment of virus is ‘no longer viable’

People who have been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case can can continue with their normal duties but with heightened monitoring (daily temperature testing, symptom screening) of any early signs. If they develop symptoms, they should be tested. Quarantining for contacts of confirmed cases:. Quarantine for both vaccinated and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
SOUTH AFRICA
The Independent

A tense exchange highlights unsettled part of Tutu's legacy

Desmond Tutu was begging for an apology. Not from a leader of South Africa’s former racist white government, but from a fellow titan of the anti-apartheid struggle.“I beg you, I beg you, I beg you, please,” Tutu implored Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a 1997 hearing of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that he chaired during its mission to expose the abuses of apartheid. The subject before the panel was Madikizela-Mandela's links to a gang known as the Mandela United Football Club, whose vigilantism and involvement in murder, kidnapping and assaults appalled the local community and other senior leaders of the resistance...
SOUTH AFRICA
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: South Africa says goodbye to its ‘spiritual father’ in state funeral

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was described as “the spiritual father of our new nation” at his state funeral in South Africa.President Cyril Ramaphosa called the Nobel Peace Prize winner a “crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace”.Tributes came thick and fast as family, friends, clergy and politicians gathered at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to remember the anti-apartheid hero who died on Boxing Day aged 90.Delivering the closing eulogy, Mr Ramaphosa said: “While our beloved Madiba [Nelson Mandela] was the father of our democracy, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the spiritual father of...
SOUTH AFRICA
natureworldnews.com

24 Rhinos Found Dead in South Africa After Being Killed by Poachers in the Last Two Weeks

In just two weeks, 24 South African rhinos were reported dead after being hunted by poachers for their horns, sparking a global outrage. The South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) confirmed the killings in four separate areas of KwaZulu Natal (six), Western Cape (four, including a pregnant female), Mpumalanga (seven), and Kruger National Park (seven).
ANIMALS
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
tripsavvy.com

The 9 Best Vineyards in South Africa

South Africa is famous for many things—its exotic wildlife, culturally diverse people, and stunning landscapes included. It’s also renowned as one of the best wine-producing nations in the world, with the perfect climate for outstanding viticulture across several different wine regions. South Africa’s flagship grape is the pinotage red wine grape but it’s also particularly known for chenin blanc and methodé cap classique (MCC) sparkling wines. Vineyards can be found across South Africa, from the Agulhas coast to the Orange River valley – but the most iconic are located in and around the Cape Winelands, in the key regions of Stellenbosch, Paarl, and Franschhoek. In this article, we take a look at some of the best options for every kind of wine lover, from experienced connoisseurs to families out for a day of fun.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Bride’s parents will lose thousands due to Nigeria’s ‘unjust’ move to red list

A bride set to be married in Nigeria this month has said her wedding “will not be the same” after the country’s “unjust” move to the UK’s red list.In a bid to slow the spread of Covid’s Omicron variant, the Government announced that UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have two negative PCR test results.Comfort Nsek said her parents, who travelled to the west African country at the end of November to finalise wedding plans, will have to pay £3,715 to quarantine after the wedding on December 22.“(It’s) money...
SOCIETY
investing.com

The State of Gambling Industry in South Africa

South Africa is one of the leading gambling countries in Africa, alongside Nigeria and Kenya. Some of the most popular forms of gambling in this country include casino betting, sports betting, racinos, and bingo. The country has imposed heavy restrictions on gambling since 1673. In 1965, the Gambling Act banned...
GAMBLING

