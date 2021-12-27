Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

South Africa is famous for many things—its exotic wildlife, culturally diverse people, and stunning landscapes included. It’s also renowned as one of the best wine-producing nations in the world, with the perfect climate for outstanding viticulture across several different wine regions. South Africa’s flagship grape is the pinotage red wine grape but it’s also particularly known for chenin blanc and methodé cap classique (MCC) sparkling wines. Vineyards can be found across South Africa, from the Agulhas coast to the Orange River valley – but the most iconic are located in and around the Cape Winelands, in the key regions of Stellenbosch, Paarl, and Franschhoek. In this article, we take a look at some of the best options for every kind of wine lover, from experienced connoisseurs to families out for a day of fun.
