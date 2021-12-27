ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts: No Matter What You Hear About Omicron Variant, Stay Vigilant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the spike in cases continues, many people are...

SheKnows

What is Biohacking? Understanding the Silicon Valley Wellness Trend You’ll Hear About in 2022

In the ultimate quest for longevity and optimal health, many are turning to the latest trend, biohacking. The self-guided, experimental hack-your-way-to-better-health phenomenon has gained in popularity over the years and is making its way to the masses. You may have heard Twitter Co-founder Jake Dorsey endorsing the practice when he told his followers he benefited from intermittent fasting and drinking salt juice each morning. Or maybe you’ve heard of biohacker influencer Josiah Zayner who injected himself with DNA from a gene-editing technology. Or maybe you have a friend who tracks their sleep and diet down to the minute. These are...
cbs17

Does it matter if you know which variant you have?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dr. Dirk Dittmer runs UNC’s coronavirus sequencing lab and co-leads the state surveillance program, CORVASEQ. The lab looks at the DNA of virus samples to figure out which variants are spreading in the state. “I’m really not surprised how quickly omicron is taking over...
Daily Fort Worth

In a recent interview, BioNTech CEO says that booster doses won’t stop Omicron and even triple-vaccinated are likely to transmit the disease

It has been almost a month since America officially confirmed the first ever Omicron variant case in the country and since then, Omicron became the dominant strain in almost every single state until mid-December. Health officials and experts are concerned that we are at the beginning of a new, winter wave and the numbers are expected to literally explode in January.
CBS DFW

Mental Health Experts Offer Advice On Beating The Post-Holiday Blues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The holidays are almost over, and it’s not uncommon to experience the post-holiday blues. “The holidays are something that we tend to really look forward to,” said Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, a clinical psychologist with Baylor Scott & White. “When we come on the other side if it, it can feel like a letdown.” Dr. McMinn said it’s a feeling that affects both adults and kids, but there are some ways to keep your spirits up! “I think something that’s important is just making sure you’re continuing to have plans that you’re looking forward to,” Dr. McMinn said. It doesn’t have to be extravagant like a vacation, but it can be as simple as self-care. “Whether that’s taking some alone time on your commute home that you listen to a favorite podcast and favorite music, if that’s going and having a date night with a loved one on a regular basis.” Dr. McMinn also suggested exercise, cooking or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. The key, she said, is to make sure the activities are feasible to actually implement into your routine. Click here for more advice from Psychology Today.
