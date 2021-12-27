UH men's basketball forfeits AAC opener versus Cincinnati 'due to health and safety protocols'

The University of Houston forfeited the American Athletic Conference opener against Cincinnati Tuesday "due to health and safety protocols," the men's basketball program announced Sunday.

The game was slated to be played at 7 p.m. at the Fertitta Center.

According to a press release from UH, the game will be considered a no-contest by the NCAA, awarding Cincinnati a forfeit win.

"In light of the changing public health environment, the conferences' athletics directors will meet this week to determine if changes need to be made to the league's current policy," the press release said.

The UH Cougars had been ranked No. 13 in the country in the latest AP polls with an 11-2 record.