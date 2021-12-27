Shaine Casas Recaps First Short Course (Or Any Course) World Title

SCM (25m) FINA has released several race videos featuring world record swims from the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on their YouTube channel. The race videos posted by FINA include the women’s 50 back, women’s 4×50 medley relay, the women’s 200 free, and the men’s 1500 free.
One of two juniors to earn an individual medal in Tokyo, Lydia Jacoby is this year's World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To see all of our 2021 Swammy Awards, click here. 2021 WORLD JUNIOR FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: LYDIA JACOBY (USA)
Femke cited a lack of motivation when she was training and realized she'd never felt that way before, which led her to decide to step away from the pool Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming....
Tatjana Schoenmaker was one of just five swimmers to set an individual long course world record in 2021, doing so in the Olympic final no less. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In 2021 we’ve seen several great performances in swimming, including many world records. FINA recognizes world records in...
U.S. Olympian Erika Brown became the first National Teamer to speak out regarding Lia Thomas' ability compete as a woman in the NCAA. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time Olympic medalist Erika Brown became the first active U.S. National Team swimmer to speak out regarding the ongoing debate surrounding...
New Zealand sprint free/fly specialist Aimee Crosbie has committed to the University of Virginia as part of the Cavaliers' Class of 2026.
This month we're taking a closer look at Rose Bowl Aquatics, a USA Swimming Club of Excellence which has been serving Southern California for decades. Archive photo via Lawrence Curtis/The Factory Agency. While swimming around the world still looks a lot different than normal due to the effects of COVID-19,...
The Japanese National Team Head Coach, who heads up the training group at Toyo University, led Yui Ohashi to double gold at the Tokyo Games. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To see all of our 2021 Swammy Awards, click here. 2021 ASIAN COACH OF THE YEAR: NORIMASA HIRAI. Make...
Tom Rushton, as an Energy Standard coach and outside of ISL, has proven this year his ability to coach some of the best swimmers from across the continent. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Despite a slew of COVID-19 outbreaks that affected his swimmers at every turn, Tom Rushton has coached...
Abigail Tomlinson, a 2021 high school graduate, will be joining ECU's swim team next fall. She is a Futures Qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.
Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda may be kicking off his new year with the Kosuke Kitajima Cup, one of several elite competitions on the January agenda. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We’re saying goodbye to the year 2021 and looking ahead to 2022, which brings along with it a...
Breaststroke specialist Justin Bender committed to Gardner-Webb University, bringing times close to school records and with "A" finals scoring potential.
Townson will be a huge addition to the Tufts team, with times that would already be among the team's best and 200 breast time already below the NCAA B-cut.
Summer League in a Box is the all-in-one resource that provides everything you need to either get a league up and running or rescue a failing one. Stock photo via Summer League Swimming. Courtesy of Summer League Swimming, a SwimSwam partner. Hoping to start a summer league and not sure...
Joe Hancock verbally committed to the University of Denver and brings with him times that could win first place at the Summit League Championships.
Winter Junior Qualifiers Daniel Simoes and Mac Marsh have announced their commitment to Cornell University beginning in the fall of 2022.
Plumb led the Carmel Swim Club girls to a standout performance at Winter Juniors – East, sweeping the relays and winning 10 total events. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen...
Free and backstroke specialist Ali Pfaff of the Virginia Gators has announced her verbal commitment to Duke University for the fall of 2023.
