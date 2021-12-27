ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shaine Casas Recaps First Short Course (Or Any Course) World Title

By Coleman Hodges
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States’ Shaine Casas pulled off the upset...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Relive World Record Swims from Short Course Worlds (RACE VIDEOS)

SCM (25m) FINA has released several race videos featuring world record swims from the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on their YouTube channel. The race videos posted by FINA include the women’s 50 back, women’s 4×50 medley relay, the women’s 200 free, and the men’s 1500 free.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kliment Kolesnikov
swimswam.com

All Of The World Records Set In 2021

Tatjana Schoenmaker was one of just five swimmers to set an individual long course world record in 2021, doing so in the Olympic final no less. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In 2021 we’ve seen several great performances in swimming, including many world records. FINA recognizes world records in...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Erika Brown: “We Cannot Allow” Transgender Females To Compete Against Women

U.S. Olympian Erika Brown became the first National Teamer to speak out regarding Lia Thomas' ability compete as a woman in the NCAA. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time Olympic medalist Erika Brown became the first active U.S. National Team swimmer to speak out regarding the ongoing debate surrounding...
SOCIETY
swimswam.com

New Zealand National Champs Finalist Aimee Crosbie Commits to UVA

New Zealand sprint free/fly specialist Aimee Crosbie has committed to the University of Virginia as part of the Cavaliers' Class of 2026. Current photo via The NCAA. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

BSN Sports Swim Team of the Month: Rose Bowl Aquatics

This month we're taking a closer look at Rose Bowl Aquatics, a USA Swimming Club of Excellence which has been serving Southern California for decades. Archive photo via Lawrence Curtis/The Factory Agency. While swimming around the world still looks a lot different than normal due to the effects of COVID-19,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Course#United States#Shaine Casas Recaps#Russian
swimswam.com

2021 Swammy Awards: Asian Coach of the Year, Norimasa Hirai

The Japanese National Team Head Coach, who heads up the training group at Toyo University, led Yui Ohashi to double gold at the Tokyo Games. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To see all of our 2021 Swammy Awards, click here. 2021 ASIAN COACH OF THE YEAR: NORIMASA HIRAI. Make...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Futures Qualifier and Breaststroker Abigail Tomlinson Commits to ECU

Abigail Tomlinson, a 2021 high school graduate, will be joining ECU's swim team next fall. She is a Futures Qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Current photo via Abigail Tomlinson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

High-Level International Meets For January 2022

Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda may be kicking off his new year with the Kosuke Kitajima Cup, one of several elite competitions on the January agenda. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We’re saying goodbye to the year 2021 and looking ahead to 2022, which brings along with it a...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

“Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Justin Bender Commits to Gardner-Webb

Breaststroke specialist Justin Bender committed to Gardner-Webb University, bringing times close to school records and with “A” finals scoring potential. Current photo via Gardner-Webb Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Connor Townson Commits to Tufts with Times Just Off Team Records

Townson will be a huge addition to the Tufts team, with times that would already be among the team's best and 200 breast time already below the NCAA B-cut. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Joe Hancock Commits to Denver, Brings Times that Could Win Summit League Titles

Joe Hancock verbally committed to the University of Denver and brings with him times that could win first place at the Summit League Championships. Current photo via Joe Hancock. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
DENVER, CO
swimswam.com

Cornell Picks Up Commitments from Winter Junior Qualifiers Simoes, Marsh

Winter Junior Qualifiers Daniel Simoes and Mac Marsh have announced their commitment to Cornell University beginning in the fall of 2022. Stock photo via Cornell University. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Competitor Coach of the Month: Chris Plumb

Plumb led the Carmel Swim Club girls to a standout performance at Winter Juniors – East, sweeping the relays and winning 10 total events. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Virginia Class 3 Runner-Up Ali Pfaff Verbals to Duke For 2023

Free and backstroke specialist Ali Pfaff of the Virginia Gators has announced her verbal commitment to Duke University for the fall of 2023. Archive photo via Ali Pfaff. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy