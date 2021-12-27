ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago slow to change schools named for slaveholders

CHICAGO (AP) — A newspaper report says Chicago Public Schools has changed the name of only one of 30 schools named for slaveholders a year after a top district official acknowledged the issue as “dehumanizing.”

The Chicago Sun-Times conducted an analysis last year showing that of 652 public schools, 30 were named after those who owned or traded enslaved Black or Indigenous people. The schools cover the whole city and include campuses that have a majority of Black students.

District officials attribute the delays to the coronavirus pandemic and say they are working on a policy that will need board and public comment.

can’t change Mother Nature
5d ago

Who do you think the first slave owner was. Ask yourself why your own people sold you. Stop blaming one group when it's was your own group that did it. Stop the lies and hatred! 🤥🤥🤥

