The Pacers (14-20) play their penultimate game of the 2021 calendar year on Wednesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets (18-17). This funky (and not funky as in a nice, head bobbin’ groove, but funky as in a ‘what’s that smell?’ type of funk) season started against the Hornets in Charlotte when the Pacers scored 75 points in the first half of their first game of the season, only to let a 23-point, third-quarter lead fade in a hurry with just 13 points en route to a heartbreaking 123-122 loss. With all of that drama on the first night, we should’ve known this season would not go smoothly.

