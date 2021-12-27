ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Skipper plans to keep trading after hairpin-to-house swap

BBC
 5 days ago

TikToker Demi Skipper made headlines earlier this month when she achieved her aim of trading items...

www.bbc.com

deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairpin#Tiktoker Demi Skipper#Bbc News
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Brexit: ‘the biggest disaster any government has ever negotiated’

A British cheesemaker who predicted Brexit would cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds in exports has called the UK’s departure from the EU single market a disaster, after losing his entire wholesale and retail business in the bloc over the past year. Simon Spurrell, the co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, said personal advice from a government minister to pursue non-EU markets to compensate for his losses had proved to be “an expensive joke”.
ECONOMY
BBC

April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a "trans trailblazer" following her death at the age of 86. Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960. She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film...
CELEBRITIES
People

Royal Guard Mows Over Young Boy in His Path at Tower of London in Viral Video

A member of the Queen's Guard collided with a young boy in a shocking moment that has since gone viral. In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, two guardsmen in their grey uniforms and signature bearskin caps are marching at the Tower of London. A guard shouts sternly, "Make way!" just before one of them collides with a young boy who was in their path, shocking those around them. The clip has received over 1.8 million views.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gold acorn-nibbling squirrel ring found near Ely declared treasure

A gold ring found in a field and etched with a red squirrel on its hindlegs while nibbling an acorn "would have been owned by someone of high status". The ring was discovered by a metal detectorist near Ely in Cambridgeshire, in January 2020. It was made at some point...
SCIENCE
BBC

The mystery of the home where the Queen was born

Where exactly was the site of the house where the Queen was born? Have visitors been looking in the wrong place? And are the claims that the house was damaged in the Blitz correct?. The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17, Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. Not...
RETAIL
The Guardian

‘Almost unsaleable’: slump in school trips to UK blamed on Brexit

Post-Brexit changes to Britain’s immigration rules have triggered an unprecedented collapse in bookings for school trips from the continent, organisers say, with countries such as Ireland and the Netherlands now more popular than the UK. While the pandemic has depressed European school travel in general, the number of short-stay...
U.K.
Business Times

Prince Philip Cuts 'Failure' Royals Out Of Will As 'Revenge', Source Claims

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away in April 2021. He did not reach his 100th birthday, which happened to be about two months away from the day he died. But, while he now rests at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, he continues to make the headlines as a member of the British Royal Family. One of the most recent controversies that involve him is associated with his will.
U.K.
The Independent

British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK marks hottest New Year’s Eve on record as temperatures reach 15.3C

The UK has marked the hottest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching up to 15.3C.The previous record of 14.8C, held by Colwyn Bay in North Wales, was recorded in 2011 but was toppled at 11am on Friday in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, when the mercury hit 14.9C.Just an hour later a high of 15.3C was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.Temperatures will continue to climb across the country throughout the day before falling slightly at night as the UK rings in 2022, the Met Office said.Areas of southern and eastern England, including the West Country, London and Lincolnshire, are set to...
ENVIRONMENT
thesource.com

Kollege Kidd Co-Founder Raysean Autry Dead From COVID-19 Complications

According to a social media post from Say Cheese TV, Hip Hop website KollegeKidd co-founder Raysean Autry has passed away after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. His brother Richard, who co-founded the site with Autry, is now in the hospital fighting the same battle against the deadly virus. There is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.But he said he is still confident that a compromise can be found between the two sides, although he admitted it will not be easy.Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he is “pragmatic” about Foreign Secretary Liz...
POLITICS
TODAY.com

Women re-create house swap from ‘The Holiday’ in real life: ‘A match made in heaven’

A British woman and an American woman are living the holidays like they are in "The Holiday." Grace Gagnon, 25, and Flo Patterson, 22, are doing a real-life, transatlantic house swap just like Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet in the 2006 romantic comedy after Gagnon put out a call earlier this month for anyone in England interested in being the Iris Simpkins to her Amanda Woods with her Boston apartment.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE

The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Inside psychogenic death, the phenomenon of "thinking" yourself to death

In 1967, a woman was admitted to Baltimore City Hospital, complaining about shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and dizziness. She was 22-years-old. She hadn't had health problems until just over a month earlier. Now she was extremely anxious, hyperventilating, sweating and nearly fainting. After two weeks, she finally confided...
MENTAL HEALTH

