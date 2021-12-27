Demi Skipper plans to keep trading after hairpin-to-house swap

The UK has marked the hottest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching up to 15.3C.The previous record of 14.8C, held by Colwyn Bay in North Wales, was recorded in 2011 but was toppled at 11am on Friday in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, when the mercury hit 14.9C.Just an hour later a high of 15.3C was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.Temperatures will continue to climb across the country throughout the day before falling slightly at night as the UK rings in 2022, the Met Office said.Areas of southern and eastern England, including the West Country, London and Lincolnshire, are set to...
