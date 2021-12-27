ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Predicting the final 3 games of the Dallas Cowboys season

By Jarrett Prendergast
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys sit at 10-4 and are close to clinching the NFC East title. Following Week 15’s win over the New York Giants, the Cowboys have extended their win streak to three straight games and continue to inch closer to the NFC’s No. 1 seed. This...

thelandryhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release injury report before Arizona matchup

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to get healthy heading into the playoffs. However, a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals comes first, with an important one for NFC seeding ahead. Dallas released the Wednesday injury report, with everybody on the active 53 man...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon. Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third game that Neal has had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

WHERE: FedExField (Landover, Md.) I was flummoxed, floored, flabbergasted by this line. That's never a good sign because I'm a basic bro, and if I'm that surprised Philadelphia's only favored by 3, then many others probably are, too. The Eagles rarely put together complete games on offense, but they don't need to. When they start rolling downhill, they are one of the most unstoppable groups in the league. Even with players back on Washington's roster from the COVID-19 list, injuries have decimated the Football Team defense. Taylor Heinicke﻿'s glass slipper no longer fits, and the WFT has the profile of a 4-11 squad that is no longer punching above its weight.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release Thursday injury report ahead of Cardinals game

The Dallas Cowboys are starting to get healthier. That’s what Thursday’s injury report appears to show, at least. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard both participated in full on Thursday. That’s great news for the Cowboys, who use Elliott and Pollard as a solid one-two punch in the backfield.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

211K+
Followers
400K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy