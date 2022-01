Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s Week 16 performance against the Baltimore Ravens won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The second-year quarterback dominated Baltimore’s secondary in one of the greatest passing performances in NFL history. A few days removed from the 525-yard spectacle, Burrow was asked by the press whether he’d seen anything in the tapes of the game that surprised him, via B/R Gridiron. Burrow’s response was nothing short of savage, as the 24-year-old smirked while saying “No, I think we all knew what happened on the field.”

