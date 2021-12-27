Metro-North Announces Discounts

Metro-North’s off-peak fares for all trains will continue through Feb. 28, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced. Also, the railroad announced some discounts, including a new 20-trip eTicket is...
For the last year plus, Metro North has been allowing all passengers, Monday through Sunday to pay only the off-peak pricing for all trains, all fares. This special discount was supposed to end at the end of the year, but Metro North has decided to extend it. How long with...
Midnight North mapped out tour plans for Winter and Spring 2022. The There’s Always A Story Tour 2022 gets underway in February and runs through April. Midnight North will launch the There’s Always A Story Tour around their 2021 album of the same name on February 24 in Essex Junction, Vermont before supporting Twiddle in Portland, Maine and Albany, New York the following nights. Midnight North then drop by Levon Helms Studios in Woodstock, New York ahead of TBD stops in Richmond, Virginia and Washington D.C. Next, the band returns to the Northeast with shows in Fairfield, Connecticut and New York City on March 6 to close out the eastern leg of the tour.
LOS ANGELES - Ahead of bus fare collection resuming on Jan. 10, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday it is holding a series of pop-up events across the county to enroll low-income transit riders into its discounted fare program. Pop-up enrollment events will be held at:. --...
The developer of a trackable shipping pallet...
The MTA will be banning alcohol on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains and stations for 24 hours during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The restriction will be in effect from Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. The MTA police department...
BISMARCK, ND – On January 1, 2022, five North Dakota state parks will be joining 23 other states hosting First Day Hikes. The five locations in North Dakota include Lake Metigoshe, Icelandic, Turtle River, Fort Stevenson and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Parks. The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department encourages everyone to kick the new year off in a healthy way by finding a First Day Hike event near you. Depending upon snow conditions, event opportunities may include hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fat tire biking or even kick sledding! Full event details can be found on state park Facebook pages or online at parkrec.nd.gov/events.
MILFORD — For most people who ride on the train moving from car to car is second nature. However, for people who have disabilities it can be more challenging. Milford resident Emily Bump said she has to take the Metro-North Railroad to and from work four days a week, although she has arranged rides a few times due to the difficulty she has experienced.
It’s a known fact that living in New York City is expensive. Rent is sky-high for an itty bitty apartment in most parts of the city, and most places come with their own fair share of problems. But this one takes the cake. One real estate agent took to...
NEW YORK - Even as COVID cases rise, preparations continue in Times Square for the most famous New Year’s Eve celebration in the world. On a Thursday morning TV interview Mayor Bill de Blasio said the event will go on as planned. On Thursday, organizers will test the bedazzled...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside.
The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever.
“I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
Possible light rain overnight. 72.28% of city residents have received two shots, 81.32% of city residents have received more than one shot. Source: NYC Department of Health. • One portion of the private sector vaccine mandate, which Mayor-elect Eric Adams intends to leave in place, extends to hiring babysitters, housekeepers, plumbers, etc. in private residences. If you hire someone to work in your home, you’re the overseer of a workplace, and with a $1,000 fine if you don’t check proof of vaccination. (Jake Offenhartz for Gothamist)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%.
The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported.
On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
