ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Crowds and cancelations: Another rough day for air travelers nationwide

By Jewell Hillery, Glenn Marshall
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKEbM_0dWOW3TG00

Omicron has airlines across the country short staffed and left thousands of flight passengers scrambling to figure out holiday travel plans.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed again nationwide Sunday. It appears that many of the cancellations affecting flights across the country are directly related to Covid. Weather has played a part as well.

Chicago airports were among the airports impacted. O’Hare reported 52 cancellations and Midway reported two.

United Airlines has reported 8 cancellations at O’Hare thus far on Monday morning.

The line for Covid testing for international travelers departing from O’Hare moved slowly Sunday. Passengers reported long wait times for results.

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron variant of the coronavirus for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

JetBlue scrapped 10% of its flights Sunday. Delta canceled 5% and United canceled 4%, according to FlightAware. The three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday.

American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls said the Christmas cancellations stemmed from virus-related sick calls.

Nationwide, more than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway again Tuesday

CHICAGO — As the snow accumulated Tuesday so did the mess at the airports. Between omicron and the snow, the situation did not improve for many travelers at either O’Hare or Midway.  It is the fifth consecutive day of travel problems. According to the FlyChicago website 193 flights have been cancelled at O’Hare in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant. The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The […]
MIAMI, FL
WGN News

Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday for Chicago area

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area for Saturday. Counties include Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The storm is to follow a 40+-deg Friday–so it won’t appear […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
WGN News

Chicago rings in 2022

CHICAGO —Chicago’s largest New Year’s fireworks display lit up the city Friday night. Crowds gathered to watch the display downtown. Streets and bridges in the Loop will close to all traffic as early as 11 p.m. on Friday and anticipate reopening at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Closures are subject to change if necessary due to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago 2021: A look back at the big stories of the year

As 2021 got underway, many of us expected the new year would bring better times. Well, that transition has taken longer than we hoped.  In the meantime, we had many other challenges to focus on and victories to celebrate. WGN’s Ray Cortopassi has a look back at the events that shaped our past year. Politics […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airlines#Weather#Omicron#O Hare#Midway#Delta#Flightaware#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Chicago and Cook County restaurants prepare for vaccine mandate

Restaurant and tavern owners in Chicago and Cook County are preparing for Monday’s mandate to check patrons’ proof of Covid vaccination. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and also in entertainment venues and in fitness facilities. The order will go into […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season where records were broken for lateness. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WGN News

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — One couple returned home Friday to find the mailbox about the only thing left standing. Charred cars and a burned trampoline lay outside smoldering houses. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the flames. Colorado residents driven from their neighborhoods by a terrifying, […]
SUPERIOR, CO
WGN News

CPS extends test kit drop-off deadline to Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits has been extended until 5 p.m. on December 30. The district has also added another drop-off location. Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy