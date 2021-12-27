Two UConn games this week canceled due to COVID; Head Coach Hurley in isolation

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The BIG EAST Conference has announced cancelations of upcoming UConn men’s and women’s basketball games due to COVID-19-related issues.

Tuesday’s Connecticut at Xavier game has been canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn program, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at UConn Phil Chardis said Monday.

In an update, Chardis said the positive results received by UConn included Head Coach Dan Hurley, who is in isolation at home.

Wednesday’s UConn women’s game vs. Marquette was previously canceled due to COVID issues within the Golden Eagles’ program, The Big East announced Sunday evening.

The Big East added, “Per the BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.”

Chardis said announcements about future events at UConn will be made in the coming days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.