ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Two UConn games this week canceled due to COVID; Head Coach Hurley in isolation

By Isabella Gentile, Teresa Pellicano
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGCMy_0dWOVpHK00

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The BIG EAST Conference has announced cancelations of upcoming UConn men’s and women’s basketball games due to COVID-19-related issues.

Tuesday’s Connecticut at Xavier game has been canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn program, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at UConn Phil Chardis said Monday.

In an update, Chardis said the positive results received by UConn included Head Coach Dan Hurley, who is in isolation at home.

Wednesday’s UConn women’s game vs. Marquette was previously canceled due to COVID issues within the Golden Eagles’ program, The Big East announced Sunday evening.

The Big East added, “Per the BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.”

Chardis said announcements about future events at UConn will be made in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

UConn reaches settlement with rowers in gender equity suit

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has settled a gender equity lawsuit, ensuring the school keeps its women’s rowing program for at least the next five years. The lawsuit was filed by 12 rowers after the school announced in June 2020, the sport would be among several eliminated in budget cuts. A federal […]
EDUCATION
WTNH

Wednesday’s UConn women’s basketball game at Georgetown canceled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The BIG EAST conference canceled UConn women’s basketball upcoming game against Georgetown, which was scheduled for Jan. 5. Officials said it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program. The BIG EAST canceled several other UConn games this week amid COVID-19 concerns in the program. According to the BIG EAST […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Day

Nine UConn men's players, Hurley, sidelined with COVID-19

UConn coach Dan Hurley started feeling mild COVID related symptoms around Dec. 23, eventually resulting in a positive test and isolation at home. He wasn’t the only member of the UConn men's basketball team under the weather over the short holiday break. On Christmas, multiple members of the program,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hurley
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Covid#The Big East Conference#Xavier#Athletic Communications#Uconn Phil Chardis#Uconn Women S Basketball
ourdailybears.com

Baylor MBB vs Iowa State: Three Stats That Will Decide the Game

On New Year’s Day, the #1 ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team (12-0) opens up conference play with a top-ten matchup in Ames against the #8 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (12-0). We may look back at this game as the deciding factor in who wins the Big 12 conference...or Iowa State basketball may follow the lead of their football team and lose half of their conference games!
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Sad Michigan Football Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It has not been a fun night for Michigan fans, especially the ones who traveled to Miami to watch their team in the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines came into tonight rolling, winners of five straight, including a victory over Ohio State and a beatdown of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, they’ve been outclassed by Georgia tonight.
MICHIGAN STATE
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
NBA
WTNH

WTNH

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy