Store policies to know before returning holiday gifts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This holiday shopping season, Americans spent hundreds of billions of dollars on gifts and beyond. And just one day after Christmas people are already starting to make some gift returns.

22News was at the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield Saturday where plenty of shoppers were seen, bags in hand, ready to make that gift exchange.

“I got a few things, that I came to the store today to make some exchanges for,” said Meghan Christina of Agawam. “… My dad. He tries his best but… sorry dad maybe next year!”

The COVID-19 pandemic has made retailers become more lenient in their return policies. So you will want to double check those policies this holiday season.

You can make your holiday returns easy by:

Getting to know the store’s policies, including their online return policies because many retailers change them for the holiday season.

Making sure to know the details on a product’s warranty. Most electronics come with warranties that are to be fulfilled with the manufacturer, not the retailer.

Keeping your receipt and packaging, many stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can have them item with its receipt and original packaging.

Making sure to return the item soon, many stores change their return period during the holidays.

And don’t forget, sometimes retailers require an ID and the original form of payment before making a return.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.