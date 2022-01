The Las Vegas Raiders have a must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. There are lot of moving parts this week, however, with both teams dealing with large COVID-19 outbreaks so things will be fluid. The Raiders can make the playoffs if they win their final two games, but also may be eliminated this week with a loss to the Colts and Chargers win over the Broncos.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO