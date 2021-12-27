Donovan Mitchell to miss two-game road trip with back strain

The Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 120-108, behind a 39-point performance from Donovan Mitchell. The Timberwolves were missing a few players in the health and safety protocol but the Jazz were also shorthanded without Mike Conley (resting first night of a back-to-back) and Joe Ingles (lower back strain). That being said, Mitchell returned after taking the last two games off with a lower back injury and wasted absolutely no time. From early in the game he looked comfortable, healthy and clearly had his legs under him. A few days rest did Mitchell well and it was him who sparked a 22-0 run in the fourth quarter that put the Wolves away. Mitchell finished with a season-high 39 points, six rebounds and five assists. Mitchell was a little disappointed that he didn’t get 40 points when he checked out of the game, but after going 9-of-10 from the free throw line, he blamed himself for not reaching it.

