Donovan Mitchell to miss two-game road trip with back strain

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donovan Mitchell will not accompany the Utah Jazz on their upcoming two-game road trip to San Antonio and Portland. The Jazz’s All-Star guard will instead remain in Salt Lake City to receive treatment for a lower left back strain. Late in the first quarter of the Jazz’s Christmas...

