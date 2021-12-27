Bucknell Bison Team Effort

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bucknell Women’s Basketball Team is off to a good start this season, winning nine of their first eleven games.

Coaches say the team has a nice mix of veteran leaders with strong newcomers. This good chemistry will serve them well as they head into the new year.

The winning formula for Bucknell Women’s Basketball includes a strong team effort. All four graduating classes are helping to win games and build momentum at mid-season.

“It’s been critical. And the thing about it is it takes both sets of folks. It takes strong leadership from the top, and a willingness to learn and follow from the younger folks, which takes humility,” said Bucknell Head Coach Trevor Woodruff.

Scranton Prep grad Cecelia Collins is starting at guard as a freshman and is among the team leaders in scoring. She says leadership from seniors marly walls and Taylor O’Brien have been key to the team’s success.

“One of the biggest things is the leadership on the team. I think Marly and Taylor have done an amazing job of being leaders and role models for all of us. We all look up to them and they are just unbelievable role models for me,” said Bucknell Guard and Scranton Prep Graduate Cecelia Collins.

“I think she is happy to be around such great seniors and role models in Taylor and Marly. We have a good team. We are just taking it one day at a time,” said Assistant Coach Kelly Mazzante.

Coach Mazzante also played high school ball in the area. The Montoursville graduate says recruiting local talent is important to the program at Bucknell.

“It’s absolutely important. We want to have the best talent in the area come to Bucknell. Cecelia, her ceiling is very high. She has been an integral part of our success so far,” said Coach Mazzante.

Players say having fun comes along with winning.

So does media attention they are learning to share the ball, playing time and even face time on camera.

Some lessons are taking longer to learn than others. Senior Taylor O’Brien says the energy from the younger players is helping to fuel their success.

“The youth on our team, being able to step up in these big situations definitely helps us and makes us a better team. Being able to share the ball so evenly, knowing whoever you pass the ball to is going to be able to knock a shot down or make a smart play with it,” said Bucknell Senior Guard Taylor O’Brien.

Up next for the team is their Wednesday afternoon home game against the Boston University Terriers and the start of the patriot league portion of their schedule.

