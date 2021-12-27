ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXELd_0dWOSs6Y00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said.

RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

All three took their second jabs in August, the agency said.

Year in review: 25 biggest songs of the year

BTS is a seven-member boyband. The four other members are J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin.

According to the agency, RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home. The agency said Friday that Suga wasn’t exhibiting symptoms and was administering self-care at home in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.

RM had tested negative after returning from the United States earlier this month following his personal schedule there. But he was later diagnosed with the virus ahead of his scheduled release from self-quarantine, the agency said.

After returning to South Korea this month, Jin underwent PCR tests twice — upon arrival and later before his release from self-quarantine — and tested negative both times. But he had flu-like symptoms on Saturday afternoon before he took another PCR test that came back positive, the agency said. Media reports said he also had traveled to the U.S.

Ohio singing group ‘Girl Named Tom’ wins ‘The Voice’

Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the United States during the band’s official time off, was diagnosed with COVID-19 during quarantine after returning from the U.S., the agency said.

The agency said it’ll continue to provide support for the three members for their speedy recovery. It said it will cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the South Korean health authorities.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

BTS was named artist of the year and favorite pop duo or group, and also won the favorite pop song award for “Butter” at the American Music Awards in November. In October, the group’s collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, “My Universe,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was BTS’ sixth Hot 100 No. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal shooting on Columbus east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s east side Thursday evening. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near the 500 block of N. Champion Ave around 8:43 p.m. Thursday. Two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Porch pirate: Columbus police seek help identifying suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an accused South Side porch pirate. Police say the person approached a front porch in the 100 block of Innis Avenue about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 1 and stole a package with contents valued at several hundred dollars. Three photos of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbl.com

K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S

SEOUL (Reuters) – Suga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from in-person concerts https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/bts-emotional-beyond-words-play-front-fans-again-2021-11-29 in the United States, the group’s management said on Friday. Suga, 24, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was confirmed to have contracted the virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jungkook
Person
J Hope
Mysuncoast.com

ABC7 travels to Los Angeles to meet K-Pop global sensation BTS

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WWSB) - BTS: Three letters that represent K-Pop’s biggest and best. ABC7′s Nerissa Lamison traveled to Los Angeles after Thanksgiving to the sold-out concert series. There are seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Park Ji-min, V, and Jungkook. Those are the stars that make up...
SARASOTA, FL
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Covid#American Music Awards#Ap#Rm#Pcr#South Korean
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau Claims China Is Playing Western Nations, Urges Countries To Remain Strong Against Beijing

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy