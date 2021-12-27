ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Opens Investigation into Tesla's 'Passenger Play' Feature

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal investigation into Tesla. The agency is looking into about 580,000 Tesla vehicles, and a feature called 'Passenger Play' which allows drivers to play video games on the center touch screen. The feature previously only worked when a vehicle was in park; but, the NHTSA says it has confirmed that the feature has been available while vehicles are in motion since December of 2020. iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Cheddar News

Indi EV Head of Design on Launching Indi One Smart Car

California-based startup Indi EV is gearing up to release its first crossover vehicle incorporating a supercomputer that will allow, among other things, gaming. Andre Hudson, head of design at Indi EV, joined Cheddar to talk about the launch of the Indi One and how the company is distinguishing itself from leaders in the EV space like Tesla. He also talked about the tech behind the Indi One and noted that the car's computer system will enable people to run applications and even create their own. "As a company, we fundamentally saw a major disconnect between how people transition into their cars using the digital devices in their life," Hudson said
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Talking Tesla EV Challengers in China: Huawei, Nio, and XPeng

Keith Fitz-Gerald, chief investment officer at Fitz-Gerald Group, spoke to Cheddar about the growing competition for Tesla's electric cars in China as tech giant Huawei enters the race. "There's a lot of legacy worry, but that does not discount the possibility that Elon might have a contender on his hands," he said about the sometimes troubled telecom company. Fitz-Gerald also gave a nod to two other local rivals, Nio and XPeng, noting the latter as having something of an edge with its CEO He Xiopeng being lauded by Chinese state media.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Nikola Delivery of First Electric Trucks Sets Stage for EVs in 2022

Nikola announced that it delivered its first electric semi trucks last week, sending the embattled EV company's stock soaring. There is a lot of competition in this space, though, said Lauren Fix, an automotive analyst with Car Coach Reports. While every country has companies racing to dominate the electric trucking industry, she explained, a shortage of graphite, used in batteries, and a dearth of convenient charging stations will still keep growth slow in 2022. "You really have to be very careful when you're investing in this marketplace," Fix said. "That's great that [Nikola was] able to deliver one, but can they deliver more?"
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

Elon Musk 2.0? Meet Austin Russell, the World’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire, Luminar Founder, and Evangelist for the Lidar Self-driving Car Tech That Tesla’s Ceo Called ‘freaking Stupid’

Tesla’s Chief Operating Officer, Elon Musk, dismisses lidar(Lidar occasionally LADAR is a technique for estimating wavelengths (varying distances) via aiming a point with a beam and monitoring the amount of time. it takes for the scattered sunlight to rebound to the receiver) as ‘pricey as well as superfluous,’ however...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Taxi company suspends its Tesla Model 3 fleet after a severe fatal crash

G7, a Paris-based taxi company that operates one of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world, announced that it suspended all its Model 3 taxis after a severe fatal crash that occurred last weekend. One of the company’s drivers was driving the Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle...
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Elon Musk announces that he will begin implanting chips in human brains in 2022

"We hope to have this in our first humans, which will serve to treat severe spinal cord damage, such as tetraplegics, next year," Musk said. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX had said that the first human tests would be done in 2020, however, that did not happen and he updated the date to 2021. This year in a panel organized by The Wall Street Journal , the billionaire commented that they will take place in 2022. Which is a delay in the original plan.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CARS
CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Using Four-Year-Old Batteries In New Cars

Tesla is a company rarely removed from controversy, but this doesn't prevent people from buying its cars in droves. Even the Big Apple's boys in blue are set to join in on the craze, following the example of the UK's thin blue line. Not everyone can afford to spend big on a brand new Tesla, however, and many will therefore opt for demo cars to get a cheaper rate. However, it seems that the notorious cost-cutting of Tesla extends beyond the questionable quality that you get in many of its new vehicles. A Twitter user has come across a concerning disclaimer on Tesla's website that pertains to certain demo Model 3 listings, and the implications aren't kind to the EV maker's image.
ECONOMY
