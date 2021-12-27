ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac man charged with murder and child abuse in 3-year-old’s death, according to authorities

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3VA4_0dWOS5NY00

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— A 23-year-old Pontiac man is being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond, in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, Aziya Matthews on Dec. 20.

Shean Troy Amerson is being charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Grandville Court on Dec. 18 due to a report of an unconscious 3-year-old. When authorities arrived at the scene they found Matthews unconscious and not breathing. Matthews was taken to the hospital, and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in
Detroit where she died on Dec. 20.

Hospital staff told detectives that Matthews had multiple broken ribs, multiple round wounds on her legs, two black eyes, severe head trauma, a collapsed lung, and her torso was consistent with being burned by a lit cigarette.

“It’s hard to imagine a human being can be so cruel and inhumane,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard
said. “This poor tortured child deserved to be treated as a blessing and loved. We will hold the
responsible accountable.”

Amerson was arraigned on the charges on Christmas Day and he’s scheduled to appear in 50th District Court in Pontiac on Jan. 4, 2022.

A conviction for felony murder carries life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Vehicle crashes into Okemos apartment complex

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) — Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 31, Meridian Township Police and Fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident off of Madison Ave. in Okemos. 6 News arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m. and can confirm a silver sedan crashed into one of the buildings at Central Park Apartments. Medics […]
OKEMOS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder#Prison#Weather#Grandville Court#Children S Hospital#District Court#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

MSP reminds drivers to be safe this holiday weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You’ve heard it time and time again, drive sober or get pulled over. With New Year’s Eve approaching, a Michigan State Police trooper explains why this message is worth repeating. The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 427 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MSP, Owosso Fire Department still investigating Lula’s fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, an MSP K9 Unit and the Owosso Fire Department are still investigating the fire at Lula’s restaurant in Owosso. The City of Owosso said that the MSP and Fire Department will be investigating for “weeks and months” and will return to Lula’s for further […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy