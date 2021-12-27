Talking Horses: Deise Aba can grab Welsh National glory for Hobbs

Highland Hunter jumps the last with Deise Aba and Eclair De Guye before winning the London National at Sandown Photograph: Steve Davies/racingfotos.com/Rex/Shutterstock

Four of the last five winners of the Welsh Grand National are back for another crack at the race on Monday, including Native River, the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, who will attempt to repeat his memorable success under top weight of 11st 12lb five years ago.

Colin Tizzard’s chaser would be a hugely popular winner but he needs something close to a career-best performance to win off 166 just a few days before his 12th birthday and others make more appeal.

Secret Reprieve has not been out since winning this race last season but should go well again from a 6lb higher mark, while the Irish challenger The Big Dog also has obvious claims on his winning form at Punchestown in February.

The strongest recent form on offer, though, could well be the London National at Sandown earlier this month, where Highland Hunter edged out Deise Aba (2.50) by a nose. Philip Hobbs’s eight-year-old, who is 4lb better off this time, looks a more reliable proposition this season after returning form figures of PP1P last term and is definitely worth an interest on Monday at around 14-1.

Chepstow 1.05 When You’re Ready built on the promise of his chasing debut to win with something to spare over course and distance last time out and a 7lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop his progress.

Kempton Park 1.20 Edwardstone has a 5lb penalty for his win in the Grade One Henry VIII Novice Chase at Sandown last time but appears to have significantly more than that in hand of his three opponents here.

Chepstow 1.40 A suitably strong field for this Grade One juvenile hurdle, with Skycutter, a front-running winner in a good time at Musselburgh earlier this month, perhaps the value bet at around 6-1 to extend his unbeaten record to three races.

Kempton Park 1.55 Coded Message has been dropped a couple of pounds since a close fourth at Ascot and could make the most of it in a competitive contest.

Chepstow 2.10 Geordie Des Champs was back to form at Uttoxeter in November and can double up off a 4lb higher mark.

Wetherby 11.50 Golden Robin 12.25 Harbour Lake 1.00 Pay The Piper 1.35 Monsieur Pom Pom 2.15 Nuts Well 2.45 You Some Boy 3.20 Phantom Getaway



Chepstow 12.30 Nothin To Ask 1.05 When You're Ready 1.40 Skycutter (nb) 2.10 Geordie Des Champs 2.50 Deise Aba (nap) 3.25 Pats Fancy 3.55 Seventeen O Four



Kempton Park 12.45 Illico Des Places 1.20 Edwardstone 1.55 Coded Message 2.30 Shishkin 3.10 Kauto The King 3.40 Royaume Uni



Wolverhampton 4.10 Daring Guest 4.40 Krypton 5.10 Justjamie 5.40 Dreaming Blue 6.10 Poptronic 6.40 Umm Hurair 7.10 Precision Storm 7.40 Porfin

Kempton Park 2.30 Recent Grade One winner Greaneteen is a tough opponent for Shishkin on his much-anticipated seasonal debut but Nicky Henderson’s hugely exciting seven-year-old should be up to the test.

Kempton Park 3.10 Kauto The King has had a month off since running below form at Newbury and is a fair price at around 12-1 on his win at Wincanton in November.