Welcome to Season 10, Episode 16 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious yet lighthearted, nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup. It was less than four years ago that the Jaguars and Patriots met at Gillette Stadium with a trip to Super Bowl LII at stake. You’ll recall that the Patriots rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to prevail, with Tom Brady finding Danny Amendola for the go-ahead touchdown with less than three minutes remaining. It’s one of the more unheralded comebacks of the dynasty era, a tense, physical game that suggested the brash Jaguars could be a nuisance in the AFC for seasons to come.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO