Messy Monday kicks off wet week in Connecticut

A wintry mix is likely on Monday afternoon into the evening for Connecticut.

The wintry weather could last until Tuesday morning.

Monday night: A chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and sleet between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m..

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night: Rain likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 41. North wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45.