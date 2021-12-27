ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Messy Monday kicks off wet week in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaBhA_0dWMo1HS00

A wintry mix is likely on Monday afternoon into the evening for Connecticut.

The wintry weather could last until Tuesday morning.

Monday night: A chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and sleet between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m..

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night: Rain likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 41. North wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#North Wind#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy