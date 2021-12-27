ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

North Dallas COVID-19 Testing Site Sees Positivity Rates Climb to 30%

By David Goins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the omicron variant fuels a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, more North Texans are seeking out drive-thru rapid testing. In what evokes memories of the early months of the pandemic – hundreds lined up Sunday in their vehicle – at sites across North Texas - waiting for a COVID-19...

www.nbcdfw.com

PATRIOTIC SAVAGE
5d ago

Dallas Observer

North Texas Could See a Freezing Start to 2022

It’s been questionably warm in North Texas over the last couple of weeks, with Christmas Day reaching the 80s and 90s. But, that’s expected to change as we roll into the new year. A strong cold front is expected to hit North Texas Saturday afternoon, according to NBC....
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott Asks Biden for Help With COVID Testing, Antibody Treatments

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is asking the Biden Administration for help managing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Texas after the state health department says they've run out of an antibody treatment proven to be the most effective against the omicron variant. Abbott on Friday released a statement saying the...
DALLAS, TX
City
Addison, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Addison, TX
Government
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own. Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8 COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary. Find a Health Center (U.S. Health and Human Services) COVID-19 Testing Near Me (Google Maps) CVS Health Walgreens Local Independent Pharmacies Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics Denton...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Testing Sites Continue to See Increased Demand on New Year's Eve

Some COVID-19 testing sites that would otherwise be closed for New Year’s Eve opened up Friday to meet the increased demand. One of those sites that remained open Friday is the TEXRail North Side Station in Fort Worth. Brian Tezeno, code compliance officer with the city of Fort Worth, said the site saw at least 500 people by the time it closed at 5 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Some In North Texas Rethinking NYE Plans Due To COVID-19 Case Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As we approach New Year’s Eve, many people are changing their plans because of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases across North Texas. The positivity rate in Texas is at an all-time high. Positivity rates are at all-time highs and cases are climbing close to the peak of September’s surge. Get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID.#COVID19TX update:⬆️11,904 new confirmed cases (7-day avg)⬇️57 fatalities reported (7-day avg)⬆️4,917 current hospitalizations pic.twitter.com/eXyjL61BZS — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) December 29, 2021 Some people are deciding to stay at home, but others said they’ll continue with their original plans. “I would recommend to people to really plan...
TEXAS STATE
#Covid 19 Testing#North Texas#Far North Dallas#Omicron#North Texans
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Multiple North Texas Restaurants Closing Temporarily Over COVID-19 Cases

On the verge of a new year, some restaurants in North Texas have announced temporary closures due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the impact on staff. Jon Bonnell, the owner of Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, announced on Facebook Tuesday one of his restaurants will be closed for the remainder of the week. Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine will continue to offer curbside orders, according to Bonnell.
TEXAS STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

UCHealth sees COVID positivity rate more than quadruple at Colorado testing sites in just two weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth says COVID-19 positivity rates have skyrocketed in the past two weeks at their testing clinics across the state of Colorado. According to COVID-19 testing data from UCHealth, the single-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in all of UCHealth has been between 27% and 28% over the past three days. The post UCHealth sees COVID positivity rate more than quadruple at Colorado testing sites in just two weeks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
fox4news.com

COVID-19 testing sites expanding across North Texas due to increased demand

FORT WORTH, Texas - Multiple North Texas counties are expanding COVID-19 testing because of increased demand. In Tarrant County, three contracted testing sites, Ben Thanh Market, Northeast Annex, and Resource Connection, will operate seven days a week for extended hours. Five other Tarrant County Public Health locations across the county...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCEN TV NBC 6

Hospital leaders see an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates

ODESSA, Texas — Infusion centers in five large Texas metros have exhausted their supply of the monoclonal antibody treatment that is most effective against the more-transmissible COVID-19 variant, omicron. Cities like Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston are all out of the treatment, called sotrovimab. What...
ODESSA, TX
KRGV

McAllen COVID-19 testing site sees uptick in traffic

A COVID-19 testing site in McAllen is seeing an increase in traffic, something officials say started after the Thanksgiving holiday. Vice President of Sales for RGV COVID Testing, David Estrada, says they anticipated the increase after the holiday because families would be reuniting in person. "We expected it," Estrada said....
MCALLEN, TX
abcnews4.com

SC: COVID-19 testing sites see surge as Omicron rapidly spreads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After the Christmas holiday and with the New Year coming up in just a few days, COVID-19 numbers are soaring across the state and country. Testing sites across the state were packed Monday following the holiday weekend. “It’s traffic.. I’m ready to get out of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

