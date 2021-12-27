North Dallas COVID-19 Testing Site Sees Positivity Rates Climb to 30%

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.
Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8
COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.
Find a Health Center (U.S. Health and Human Services)
COVID-19 Testing Near Me (Google Maps)
CVS Health
Walgreens
Local Independent Pharmacies
Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics
Denton...
