Ashes 2021-22 third Test, day two: Australia in control against England – as it happened

8.06am GMT

Root and Stokes both have super powers, but they’d have to dig out another...200? In classic bowling conditions. Against bowlers with stoked furnaces in their bellies. With a tail that is elegant in its longitude. In conclusion, England are stuffed and the Ashes are lost.

Prove me wrong, oh cricketing gods.

Thanks for all the messages and tweets, time for black coffees all round. We’ll be back tomorrow at 11pm GMT, have a lovely day.

7.53am GMT

Glenn McGrath is reflecting “That last hour, that’s as tough as any batting conditions you’re ever going to have. Any little mistake, there’s bounce, there’s pace, there’s seam, you can’t be too tough on the English batsmen. This pitch is not getting any easier to bat on, not only is there bounce and seam movement, there’s a lot more pace too. Stokes and Root are two fighters and they’re going to have to fight as hard as they ever have.”

7.47am GMT

That was one of the most torrid , exhilarating, periods of fast bowling I’ve seen. Cummins was magnificent in his wicket-lessness. Starc and Boland marvellous, roared, screamed, on by a wired-up crowd. That England’s fragile batting didn’t survive, is no real surprise.

With the ball, England had their best day, despite the early-morning Covid scare. Better lengths, better catching, better inspiration. But all, an hour later, for naught.

“I don’t expect to wake up after three hours of sleep to hear “England just have to survive these last 10 minutes, and tomorrow.” types a resigned Chris Purcell. “And then lose another two wickets! Haven’t these boys been practising? Maybe we need to set up a training establishment, on a remote island, or maybe a remote continent? I’m not angry, not even slightly miffed, but deeply disappointed. When you lot get back, see me the next day at 7 am. Right, I’m going to open up another barrel of brandy cream.”



7.37am GMT

Stumps England (31-4) trail by 51

12th over: England 31-4 (Stokes 2, Root 12) In a tiny act of defiance, Root drives Cummins down the ground for 3 off the last ball of the day. What to say?

7.33am GMT

11th over: England 23-4 (Stokes 1, Root 9) Boland gets his chance in front of a fired-up crowd. We glimpse Hameed’s eyes, stretched wide as perppermint creams as he watches him run in. A good leave second ball, a nick third to a beauty moving off the seam. Who is handed the poisoned chalice? Jack Leach of course, but even he can’t stonewall in the face of this Australian pressure. He successfully leaves the first, we’ll draw a veil on the second. Ben Stokes crawls to the crease. Inelegant slaughter.

7.27am GMT

WICKET! Leach b Boland 0 (England 22-4)

Nightwatchman Leach dares to leave and is rewarded with the death rattle.

Calamity. Photograph: Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

7.24am GMT

WICKET! Hameed c Carey b Boland 7 (England 22-3)

Boland’s third ball, squared up, and Hameed paper darts an easy catch behind.



Scott Boland continues his superb debut Test. Photograph: Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

7.20am GMT

10th over: England 22-2 (Hameed 7, Root 9) A brief respite as Cummins slips outside the off stump and Root largely ignores it. Ten minutes left.

7.19am GMT

9th over: England 22-2 (Hameed 7, Root 9) Root is tempted again by Starc, his soft hands save him as the edge flies just short of slip. And some temporary light relief as Hameed leans into a drive which zips all the way to the long-off boundary. As punishment he gets a snorter next ball and a back of the length screamer the next.



“When I saw Crawley escaping with a snick, I thought England’s luck might just have changed but I realise that was a vain hope.” taps Colum Fordham

“Dawid Malan was desperately unfortunate to get such a good first ball which was only just clipping. Here in Naples, people keep a small red horn in their pockets/wallets/whatever to ward off evil (and Mitchell Starc).

“But having managed to stay up till three in the morning (3.00 am Italian time, 2.00 am Uk time), I set the alarm at 7.00 to see if England could muster the fightback they seemed to be showing last night. And I was pleasantly surprised to find the bowlers have done so. Can Hameed now save his test career and eke out a stand with his captain and re-start our Ashes tour?”

“Here’s hoping against hope and symbolically clutching on to the Neapolitan horn.”

Survival tonight would be a victory.

7.13am GMT

8th over: England 17-2 (Hameed 3, Root 8) Hameed survives an over of vintage Cummins that begins with a huge lbw shout which Cummins correctly decides not to review. The man is a god. Seventeen minutes left.

7.10am GMT

7th over: England 17-2 (Hameed 3, Root 8) Root chases a half volley which wouldn’t make his greatest hits album but it slices between third slip and gully and England can’t complain about their luck here. Hass picks up a single off one that slides down leg stump. Half an hour or so left in the day.

7.06am GMT

6th over: England 12-2 (Hameed 2, Root 4) I don’t know how England are only two down after that Cummins over, but they are. Hameed starts by surviving a huge lbw appeal, Root closes it with a straight-drive for four off a rogue loose ball. Total respect.

“Following on from Boycotts’s old maxim that one should add two wickets to a score to visualise how quickly the complexion of a game can alter, I always think of England beginning their innings 0-2,” sniffs Hugh Molloy. “Saves disappointment. “

7.01am GMT

5th over: England 7-2 (Hameed 1, Root 0) The hat-trick ball is a beauty, unplayable perfection, and not even Root can touch it. Just the double-wicket maiden for Starc, who is patted by everyone like a very favourite dog. Root allows himself a wry grin.

Writes Andy Roberts. “ Andy from FNQ enjoying the cricket at home in plenty of heat and under grey and humid skies. Enjoying a bit of a contest for a change, but having seen them bat I still wouldn’t put it past England to finish being defeated by an innings at this point. Loving the prospect of 5-0! England, don’t ever change; your cricket can always be counted on for a good laugh.”

6.58am GMT

WICKET! Malan lbw Starc 0 (England 7-2)

Oh my, that is unlucky, the replay shows the ball clipping the top of leg stump, but it’s umpire’s call and off he goes. That’s two in two - and Starc is on a hat-trick. Joe Root must face it.

Two in two for Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

6.55am GMT

Review! Malan lbw Starc 0

In hope not expectation

6.55am GMT

WICKET! Crawley c Carey b Starc 5 (England 7-1)

Angled across, geometric perfection, a slither of an edge, captured by Carey. Crawley marches off miserably in 6/8 time.



Put your hand in the air like you just don’t care. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP

6.52am GMT

4th over: England 7-0 (Hameed 1, Crawley 5) More majesty from Cummins. Crawley closes the face, gets a nick and the ball flies, but just short of Warner and Carey behind the stumps, neither who go for the catch.. Crawley all at sea but riding his luck, accidentally hogging the strike with an inelegant squirt off the final ball.

6.47am GMT

3rd over: England 2-0 (Hameed 1, Crawley 0) Hameed gets another monster first ball, which flies up and somehow misses catching glove or handle. A maiden is tailed with a tempter outside off stump which Hameed is magnetically drawn to play. No! No! No

“Looking forward to this last hour of the match, possibly the series,” writes Robert Speed. When you say “looking forward”, do you mean watching from behind the sofa?

6.42am GMT

2nd over: England 2-0 (Hameed 1, Crawley 0) Ooof ! Cummins’ first ball is a brute, rearing off a length, Hameed springs like a puppet on a string, with no clue where the ball is, and it flies behind slip for a leg bye. The third zips through Crawley, the remaining three tease and tempt. Sublime bowling.

Pat Cummins made life difficult for Haseeb Hameed. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP

6.37am GMT

England's second innings

1st over: England 1-0 (Hameed 1, Crawley 0) Hameed faces the first ball with the burden of two ducks in his last two innings. Starc’s first ball is wide and for a mili-second I think Hameed’s gone for it, but he’s just swerving his bat out of the way. In fact, Starc’s first four balls are all wide of off stump and Hameed nudges a single off his ribs. The sixth is also wide and Crawley watches it pass. Over one: survived.

6.32am GMT

Starc stretches those lampost legs at the top of his mark.

6.28am GMT

Australia (267 all out) lead England by 82

88.5 overs: Australia 267 all out (Starc 24 not out) Mark Wood hugely deserved that wicket for his efforts today, crucial firepower support for the magnificent Anderson (23-10-33-4). The lead is a nasty 82 thanks to excellent wagging from the Australian tail, who now prepare to bowl at England’s poppadom openers. Sixteen overs left in the day as the heavy roller does its thing.

The ageless Jimmy Anderson was at his best again on day two of the Boxing Day Test. Photograph: Morgan Hancock/Action Plus/REX/Shutterstock

6.24am GMT

WICKET! Boland c Crawley b Wood 6 (Australia 267 all out)

Smashing catch by Crawley in front of his chops at second slip, and just reward for Wood who never slowed his smooth charge to the crease. Boland pushed waywardly.



Mark Wood celebrates the end of Australia’s first innings. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

6.19am GMT

87th over: Australia 261-9 (Starc 21, Boland 3) Sorry about that, up and working again now. Boland fences his first Test runs and that is DRINKS. Australia lead by 76 and the options for the last hour are either that England get this last wicket quickly and then have a tricky 40 minutes to navigate, or Australia keep ticking away and picking up irritating last-wicket runs. The lead is probably already too big on a tricky surface tbh...

6.12am GMT

86th over: Australia 257-9 (Starc 20, Boland 0) Robinson is back on and rattles through an over. I’ve somehow lost tv coverage by pressing the wrong button when it threatened me with turning off. Bear with me a second.

6.11am GMT

85th over: Australia 254-9 (Starc 18, Boland 0) A huge roar for the local boy Boland and a crucial breakthrough for England. Anderson on song today.

“ Morning Tanya.” I’ve been waiting Brian Withington.

“As a son of Essex I must join in protest at Graham Gooch’s characterisation as boorish by an earlier correspondent. He led England from the front with a professional pride and determination that seemed conspicuous by the contrast with his predecessor. As for David Gower’s after dinner speaking, I can confirm from personal experience that he wasn’t the only one in the room ‘bored rigid’. Ditto for his truly tedious career in commentary.”



6.06am GMT

WICKET! Cummins c Hameed b Anderson 21 (Australia 253-9)

Anderson to the rescue as Cummins top-edges to point where Hameed collects like a knitter at the guillotine.

Pat Cummins made a handy 21 before he became James Anderson’s fourth wicket. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

6.02am GMT

84th over: Australia 249-8 (Starc 17, Cummins 21) Stokes finishes the over, and his four balls go for 8, including a shiny-new bib and tucker hook for four by Starc.

5.59am GMT

83.2 over: Australia 245-8 (Starc 9, Cummins 21) Robinson replaces Wood after two overs, and immediately creates a chance as Starc drives straight back but Robinson can only put up his hands to protect his face rather than hold on. He slips and falls onto his back and is wincing, starts his run-up, pulls out, and now walks off, clutching the back of his left hamstring....poor Joe Root looks as if another bucketload of old scrap has been loaded on his shoulders.

Ollie Robinson leaves the field in pain midway through an over. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

5.54am GMT

83rd over: Australia 245-8 (Starc 9, Cummins 21) Better from Anderson, Cummins can’t lay a bat on him. A maiden.

“In reply to Mr P Reynolds,” writes the Rev Nicholas Gates, “let’s have faith and dare, to dream the impossible... An England fight back. One of our ducks, could become a hero.”



5.52am GMT

82nd over: Australia 245-8 (Starc 9, Cummins 21) Wood, who doesn’t like the feel of the new ball in his hand, takes it from the other end. His first delivery is full and driven straight back past his falling fingertips by Cummins. What flourish! And, oh, then Cummins lays into a pull and Anderson launches into the air and somehow reaches the ball with his right hand but can’t hold on at mid-on. He’s suitably furious. The lead stretches to 60.

James Anderson almost pulled off a spectacular diving catch at mid-on. Photograph: Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

5.47am GMT

New ball taken

81st over: Australia 240-8 (Starc 9, Cummins 16) Nothing doing from Anderson.

Darryl Accone “ On David Gower: he played with the casual grace of the gods, he captained with graciousness in defeat (obliteration by the West Indies) and he had wryness and wit that completely escaped his boorish successor, Essex Man Gooch. Viva David Gower Viva!”

The Snow White and Rose Red of English cricket. I’m not sure about boorish to describe Gooch though. He did try and install some boring but essential discipline to that England dressing-room. The tracksuit transformation was probably overdue.



5.43am GMT

80th over: Australia 233-8 (Starc 5, Cummins 13) Wood gets the last over with the old cherry. Three from it and England’s hopes rest with the shiny red ball currently resting in the umpire’s right hand.

“It’s the bloody hope thing starting up again,” writes Paul Reynolds, “help please.” Shall I speculate about how quickly the new ball might fly to the boundary? Or mention how adept these big Australian fast bowlers are with the bat?



5.39am GMT

79th over: Australia 233-8 (Starc 5, Cummins 13) Stokes bleeds five and this Australian lead is abuilding - 48 and counting.

5.37am GMT

78th over: Australia 228-8 (Starc 3, Cummins 10) WinViz have England’s chances of a win up from 17 per cent this time yesterday to 20 percent today. Do with that what you will. Wood purrs in again, but Cummins and Starc are up to the challenge.

Was this at Adelaide? I think Gower referenced this yesterday. An absolute shocker!

5.30am GMT

77th over: Australia 226-8 (Starc 2, Cummins 9) Cummins muscles Leach over the long-off boundary for an effortless four. Another single, hit hard to the fielder patrolling the oundary.

“Listen,” taps Eamonn Maloney, “I don’t think Pat Cummins is a number 8 at the best of times and surely not now he’s captain and most important bowler. Surely Starc when he’s playing.” Eamon, you provoked him!

5.26am GMT

76th over: Australia 220-8 (Starc 1, Cummins 4) Starc survives a good probing, the last ball flayed just in front of gully. Australia lead by 35. England need to keep this below 50 if possible.

5.22am GMT

WICKET! Carey c Buttler b Stokes 19 (Australia 219-8)

Will he be tempted? Yes he will! A fat wide one with chocolate sprinkles and Carey can’t resist, edging the ball safely into Buttler’s gloves.

High fives for Ben Stokes. Photograph: Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

5.19am GMT

75th over: Australia 215-7 (Carey 16, Cummins 3) Ooof, Cummins edges just past slip and I think I detect a sparkle behind the spectacled eye.

5.16am GMT

74th over: Australia 211-7 (Carey 15, Cummins 0) Carey squeezes four priceless runs from Robinson.

I must admit having a soft spot for the old rogue. I spoke to him earlier this year and he was obviously bored rigid doing after-dinner speaking about old times. I think he’s still got something to offer.

5.13am GMT

73rd over: Australia 207-7 (Carey 11, Cummins 0) Nicely done and England look thrilled for their put-upon teammate. Just nine, ten, Jack to go.

5.11am GMT

WICKET! Green lbw Leach 17 (Australia 207-7)

Umpire’s call! A confidence boosting scalp for Leach, with the ball bumping the front pad on the knee and would have gone on to clip the leg stump.

Jack Leach celebrates his first wicket of the series. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

5.08am GMT

REVIEW! Green lbw Leach 17 (Australia 207-7)

On field decision is out.



Cameron Green is given out LBW. Photograph: Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

5.05am GMT

72nd over: Australia 206-6 (Carey 10, Green 17) Root entrusts Robinson with the first over after tea, with nine overs to the second new ball. Gorgeous straight drive from Green, head over bat, front foot eating up half the pitch, for four. They pick up another couple

“Jeff Tweedy of Wilco fame once said the scariest thing about screaming into the void is when the void answers back,” says Adam Levine. The lesser of two evils?

5.00am GMT

In the studio, the ever-courteous Moeen Ali, resplendent in a salmon shirt, suggests that Leach should have bowled less down the leg side and more at the stumps and that he wasn’t threatening enough. But points out that he probably needs to get his confidence back. England are walking back out Root and Bairstow are in jumpers like the northern softees they are. A crucial session this, put the kettle on and settle in.

4.43am GMT

Tea - Australia (200-6) lead by 15 runs

71st over: Australia 200-6 (Carey 9, Green 12) I hope Leach never listens to his character assassination by Chappell on TMS. Having said that, Carey picks up two with a reverse sweep, another two with a sweep, fairly easily. And that is tea! Advantage Australia, but not out of reach. Time for a coffee.

There was a party atmosphere in the stands on day two of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

4.38am GMT

70th over: Australia 196-6 (Carey 5, Green 12) Wood rattles through, and with ten overs left to the new ball, Root turns again to Leach.

4.36am GMT

69th over: Australia 195-6 (Carey 4, Green 12) Stokes, collar up, skins to the wrist, is not looking as dangerous as Anderson did, and Australia are able to bleed three from the over. The lead now 10.

I was beginning to wonder if I was typing into the void, but an email lands. Thank you Adam Levine!

“Whilst it might difficult to pick the winner amongst the litany of mistakes and missed opportunities on this tour from batting first and dropping Broad in the first test, bowling too short and not picking Wood in Adelaide, the palm d’or of incompetence has to go to the England selectors for the continued non-selection of Ben Foakes. He is by far and away the best keeper of this generation and hardly a mug with the bat. I am baffled by the blind faith they continue to (mis) place in Buttler.”

I think what Buttler has had in his favour is the potential to transform a game, with the selectors just forever tempted by his white ball wiles. I’m not sure many keepers will average much over 30 in Test cricket, so then you’re on glove work - where Buttler has obviously not had a great tour. I think he dropped another half chance this morning?

4.29am GMT

68th over: Australia 192-6 (Carey 1, Green 12) Wood switches ends after two overs, and Carey picks up his first run. Might have been tight if Hameed had hit with is swoop and release. Greg Chapple suggests that Australia are running with the mindset that England won’t hit the stumps. Another rears up off Green, but not close enough to point, then Green glances his last ball down to the boundary as Wood slips legside.

4.23am GMT

67th over: Australia 187-6 (Carey 0, Green 8) Stokes’ first ball is edged by Green past gully to the bowler’s disgust, and Australia squeeze into the lead. The sun shines onto Stokes shirt, shadows darting across his chest as he vigors in. Green resists the temptations of a short ball and that’s a good first over back.

4.18am GMT

66th over: Australia 184-6 (Carey 0, Green 6) Another Anderson maiden. Carey has now played 15 balls without scoring. Anderson 19-9-24-3. Can England make this pressure count? 25 minutes till tea. It looks as if Ben Stokes is going to get a bowl.

4.15am GMT

65th over: Australia 184-6 (Carey 0, Green 6) Fierce from Wood, who gets some exceptional bounce, one steeples into Green’s glove and flies uncontrollably short of point. Australia sniffing towards parity now, but England threatening.

4.10am GMT

64th over: Australia 181-6 (Carey 0, Green 3) Green crouches over his bat and plays Anderson back. Carefully does it. He’s a big ball striker when he’s in the mood, but reins himself in. An old dog v a coiled spring Is anyone out there at the MCG? What’s the atmosphere like?

4.06am GMT

63rd over: Australia 181-6 (Carey 0, Green 3) Now we get the change as Wood replaces Leach and immediately the danger level is raised. Green is a sniff away from edging behind until he scampers away up the other end leaving Carey to see out the over.

4.02am GMT

62nd over: Australia 180-6 (Carey 0, Green 2) The old dog showing all his tricks. Carey sees out the over with some difficulty, pinged on the gloves. Anderson bowling nice and full, just like Joe likes it. Nicely played by Harris, securing his place for the next Test.

3.59am GMT

WICKET! Harris c Root b Anderson 76 (Australia 180-6)

Another catch for Root! Beautifully done by Jimmy, one that straightens as Harris prods, and the ball angles off the bat dropping at shin height to Root.

Jimmy Anderson toiled but eventually he got his man. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

3.56am GMT

61st over: Australia 180-5 (Harris 76, Green 2) Leach stays on for his eleventh over: Green is impotent but Harris square drives with aplomb.

3.54am GMT

60th over: Australia 177-5 (Harris 73, Green 2) Anderson is whipped into action and he’s full and Green can’t get any purchase. Some stattage - 83 per cent of Anderson’s balls this year have been dots in Test cricket. I don’t have any comparisons to that but it seems pretty mindblowing, the old miser.

3.49am GMT

59th over: Australia 176-5 (Harris 72, Green 2) Harris picks up Leach for three, and Green sees out the over.

Yes, I’d be tempted to bring back one of the fast men. I guess Root is trying to bowl him into rhythm with a long spell - obviously the middle of a crucial Test not the ideal place to do this...

3.43am GMT

58th over: Australia 173-5 (Harris 69, Green 2) Robinson - I’m trying to think of a more flattering verb than trundles - through another over. A maiden and that is DRINKS.

3.41am GMT

57th over: Australia 173-5 (Harris 69, Green 2) Just a single off Leach, as Green stretches his giant limbs forward and slips into a drive.

Here’s the latest on England’s covid cases, which could yet threaten the tour. I’ve just sent the two positive teens in this house upstairs but am enjoying breathing their covid-air in the living room.

3.36am GMT

56th over: Australia 171-5 (Harris 69, Green 0) Tasty bowling by Robinson dangling the bait, which Head couldn’t resist. A vital breakthrough for England on what has been a barren afternoon after a sprightly morning. If they could just rattle through the next few, all is not lost. Australia currently just 14 runs in arrears.

3.32am GMT

WICKET! Head c Root b Robinson 27 (Australia 171-5)

Head prods inelegantly and the edge flies safely into the hands of Root at navel height at slip.



Travis Head departs the MCG. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

3.29am GMT

55th over: Australia 170-4 (Harris 69, Head 27) Leach wheels through a quick over of fairly flattish fare.

3.26am GMT

54th over: Australia 169-4 (Harris 69, Head 26) Good morning and thanks Jonathan, just an easy workaday session for you there.... Now where are we? We get a close up of Buttler looking stony faced behind the stumps before Harris cuts Robinson down to third man for four with quite the zing. Australia’s out-of-form batsman now striding towards his century.

3.21am GMT

And with that, I’ll hand you over to Tanya Aldred. Catch you here tomorrow.

3.20am GMT

53rd over: Australia 165-4 (Harris 65, Head 26) Since moving over the wicket Leach has looked a very different operator. Head doesn’t know whether to stick or twist in this latest over that goes for a couple of singles.

3.18am GMT

52nd over: Australia 163-4 (Harris 64, Head 25) Decent line and length from Robinson at 130kph and his accuracy draws an edge from Harris, but it’s played with soft hands and dies short of Bairstow at a very short third slip.

England battled hard in the morning session to wrest some control after yesterday’s horror show, but this now 53-run partnership has taken the wind out of their sails. Australia are happy to grind their way into a lead. England need an injection of magic form somewhere.

3.14am GMT

51st over: Australia 163-4 (Harris 64, Head 25) Leach, starting an over from over the wicket for the first time today, draws a false shot from Head, sweeping off the top edge that lands not far from Robinson at square leg. Then he beats Harris with a fast dart down the leg-side that turns and bounces - STUMPING CHANCE! - but Buttler can’t hang onto the opportunity. That’s the second half-chance the England gloveman has missed today.

3.10am GMT

50th over: Australia 157-4 (Harris 63, Head 22) Ollie Robinson gets another chance, replacing Mark Wood, and he soon teases Harris into fishing outside his off stump with the angle across the left-hander. Once again, the opener recognises his error of judgement and returns to his compact ways. This has been an excellent demonstration of temperament from Harris.

3.06am GMT

49th over: Australia 157-4 (Harris 63, Head 22) The Leach nonsense continues with easy singles on offer whenever Harris or Head want them. Belatedly, Leach comes over the wicket, but what preceded will remain one of those most baffling passages of play I can recall.

100%. But presumably this isn’t all (or at all!) on Root. This was surely a plan devised over a 40-minute break with coaches and analysts. It’s barmy.

3.02am GMT

48th over: Australia 155-4 (Harris 62, Head 21) Harris has been patient and compact all day but he’s lucky not to nick a swoosh at Wood well outside off stump. He reverts to type immediately afterwards, as has been his great strength this innings, and pushes a simple couple through point.

2.59am GMT

47th over: Australia 152-4 (Harris 60, Head 20) More of this Leach around the wicket weirdness, and it almost buys a dismissal with Head dawdling a single, but Stokes misses the direct hit after some smart fielding. Whatever happened to run outs? Are they still a thing? I remember when Ricky Ponting and Jonty Rhodes were at their pomp in the 90s and every team had a baseball coach and specialist fielding drills and it seemed as though an era of dead-eye fielders was upon us. Nope.

2.55am GMT

46th over: Australia 149-4 (Harris 59, Head 18) Wood runs in hard, hits the deck hard, and hits the bat hard, but he’s too short and Head is happy to see off an over of dots from the crease. After a cool morning, the sun’s out over the MCG and it’s lovely and warm.

“All this talk about turning the ashes into an intercontinental competition because England are so poor. It’s worth remembering that Australia haven’t won a series in England for over 20 years.” Euan Roberts with some perspective.

2.51am GMT

45th over: Australia 149-4 (Harris 59, Head 18) Another nothing over from Leach, but only two singles milked from it. All that diligence of the morning session feels like it’s leaking away for the tourists.

2.48am GMT

50 to Marcus Harris

44th over: Australia 147-4 (Harris 58, Head 17) Wood is a more rational choice at the opposite end to Leach but he begins by bowling too full to Harris who punches a compact drive down the ground to bring up a dogged half-century, repaying the faith of the selectors after a lean series to date. Harris follows that up with a guided glance through the gully for four more. That was a shot from a batter in control of his game - solid platform, modest ambition, at ease with the pace of the ball. Australia have come out flying after lunch.

Marcus Harris acknowledges the pavilion after passing 50. Photograph: Hamish Blair/AFP/Getty Images

2.44am GMT

43rd over: Australia 137-4 (Harris 48, Head 16) The mind boggles. Leach bowls the first over after lunch, and it’s that same defensive line from around the wicket to the left-handers, with that weird-in-out field. Any mild frustration from England supporters must surely become untempered rage after three deliveries when a rank long hop is pounded behind square-leg by Head for four. Talk about allowing a batter to settle in after an interval. Cheap singles follow and logic sails out of the visiting dressing room window.

2.40am GMT

And a quick shoutout to any Melburnians (local, or visiting) who might be keen to check out how Geoff’s beard’s going...

2.39am GMT

How fast was Mark Wood this morning? The fastest.

2.38am GMT

That was a welcome breather. Back to the cricket.

2.02am GMT

Lunch: Australia 131-4 (England 185)

England bowled excellently this morning session. Great control, fuller lengths, and they deserved more than the three wickets which came their way. Anderson in particular was superb.

Marcus Harris has been dogged for Australia, riding plenty of edges and plays and misses for his 48. At the other end he hasn’t found a lasting partner.

That all said, the major action probably took place off the pitch with four of England’s touring party failing RAT Covid tests and the remainder of the tour on a knife-edge while the full PCR test results come back.

The MCG on day two of the Boxing Day Test. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

2.00am GMT

42nd over: Australia 131-4 (Harris 48, Head 11) Robinson’s lethargic over is the only one of his spell with Mark Wood swapping ends to hurry up Marcus Harris with lunch in sight. Wood does beat the edge, twice in the over, but as he has all day, Harris gets his head down, brushes off any concern and presents the full face of his bat to a fuller delivery to earn a couple of runs, then leans into a glance that brings him closet to a half-century.

1.57am GMT

41st over: Australia 127-4 (Harris 44, Head 11) Now it is time for some spin, and the first overs from Jack Leach since his Gabba nightmare. Lisa Sthalekar is immediately furious at the defensive in-out field, as well as Leach bowling his left-arm orthodox from around the wicket to a pair of left-handed batters. There’s turn and bounce, but it all seems very confused from England with both batters able to milk runs unchallenged into the on-side. Not hugely promising from Root and the brains trust.

1.52am GMT

40th over: Australia 123-4 (Harris 43, Head 8) Anderson’s superb morning comes to a close. On comes Robinson, and out goes the ball - all the way to the cover fence. Not for the first time in his Test career the seamer struggles to his mark early and Head pounds a merciless square cut to a soft long hop. He works three more through the covers later in the over. Robinson simply cannot afford to miss his line and length at 125kph with a ball that isn’t moving in the air. There’s a run-out scare late in the over, but England never hit the stumps with a shy, do they?

1.48am GMT

39th over: Australia 116-4 (Harris 43, Head 1) Consecutive maidens for England but Wood was again too short to the watchful Harris.

1.43am GMT

38th over: Australia 116-4 (Harris 43, Head 1) Anderson is into the sixth over of his superb spell, and he continues to keep Head tied down, targeting the stumps from around the wicket, searching for that hint of tail away from the bat. Another maiden, Anderson’s seventh from 15 overs all up.

It might be time to take a look at some spin soon.

1.40am GMT

37th over: Australia 116-4 (Harris 43, Head 1) Back comes Wood for a burst before lunch. He was lively in his wicket-taking two-over spell earlier, but he can’t find the right length here, allowing Harris and Head to hang back and defend from the crease. Until the final delivery of the over that is, when Harris is fortunate to see a thick edge bounce before the cordon and scuttle away for four.

“England’s bowlers finally seem to be listening to their captain (not to mention pundits and cricket fans) and pitch the ball up,” emails Colum Fordham. “As soon as Robinson increased his length, he enticed Lyon into the forward defensive prod and got the wicket. Likewise, Wood has settled upon a fuller length and is really testing the Aussie batsmen, getting the crucial breakthrough of Labuschagne. It’s up to Root to set more attacking fields, encourage his bowlers to land the ball in good areas to put Australia under pressure for the first time this series. I like the way Anderson is bowling around he wicket to Harris. We might just get something from this morning’s session.” #Astute

1.34am GMT

36th over: Australia 110-4 (Harris 38, Head 0) Anderson is bowling beautifully. Head is welcomed to the crease with a delivery angled into him from around the wicket that seams away past the outside edge off the pitch. Terrific wicket-maiden from the veteran.

Smith never looked settled during his 31 ball stay at the crease, failing to get bat on ball as much as he would normally expect. Harris now has an important job to convert his dogged start.

1.29am GMT

WICKET! Smith b Anderson 16 (Australia 110-4)

There’s that in-ducker again from Anderson to Smith, this time the edge is thicker and there’s no need to bring the keeper into the equation because the ball ricochets down onto the stumps and the bails go flying. A richly deserved wicket for England.

James Anderson gets his man. Photograph: James Ross/EPA

1.27am GMT

35th over: Australia 110-3 (Harris 38, Smith 16) Some rare runs off the bat, three of them, to Smith, who stands tall outside off-stump and drives confidently. Harris then milks three of his own when Stokes strays onto his pads.

Tom van der Gucht has dropped me a line. I agree with the analysis, not convinced about the practicality of the remedy. This is the market at work, right, comrades?

“I’ve read a great variety of reasons as to the decline in our cricketing fortunes, but I’ve been brewing a longstanding concern regarding the impact of a talent drain upon England’s sporting fortunes through football clubs hoovering up all the top athletes at an early age. Football academies snap up the most talented pupils whilst at primary school - encouraging them to sign their sporting future away and spend the next decade missing out on a rich and varied diet of different opportunities they never get the chance to excel at. Then, at 18, 99% of them fail to make it and get released... Imagine all the sporting talent slipping through the net... they may not be footballers, but they were recognised for their athletic potential that could have flourished if they’d been able to apply it elsewhere. I think all Football academies should be forced to run other competitions in the off season: A T10 cricket league between premiership clubs; an annual athletics competition; mini Wimbledon; indoor rowing 2KM races (we need to up our game there too); and possibly handball as we may have an outside shot at an Olympic medal there.”



1.24am GMT

34th over: Australia 105-3 (Harris 36, Smith 13) Now Harris plays and misses to Anderson, but the length is a fraction short to demand an edge. And again! Fuller this time, angling into the left hander then seaming enough to hold its line. England continue to probe, as they have all morning, but the Gods have not been on their side. To his credit, Harris has shrugged off any moral defeats and played every ball on its merits.

1.20am GMT

33rd over: Australia 105-3 (Harris 36, Smith 13) Stokes beats Smith’s outside edge again in another tight over for England. They have dried up the runs, but Australia’s batters are keeping their heads; for now.

1.17am GMT

32nd over: Australia 104-3 (Harris 36, Smith 13) Smith rotates the strike early against Anderson, who then denies Harris anything to work with. England have bowled diligently this morning but they need to find some magic to convert that pressure into wickets. Only Wood has really seemed capable of delivery something out of nothing.

“Could Covid scupper the entire series if there were more outbreaks?” asks Andrew Benton. Possibly, yes. “Maybe need the whole thing to be played again?” I hope not. “Or at least not listed as a series defeat for England?” Lol. “Do we know what the possible scenarios and actions are?” The immediate response will be based on the volume of cases and the need for isolating. We then have the issues of internal movement between states in Australia with the final Tests in NSW and Tasmania. Lots of logistics to work through, if required.

1.11am GMT

31st over: Australia 103-3 (Harris 36, Smith 13) Good over from Stokes, angling the ball into Harris from around the wicket, but the Australian survives and continues to look assured at the crease for the first time this series, offering an aggressive pull soon after his near-dismissal.

“It’s true that the ECB seems to be favouring short-form cricket against the proper game, but that’s because they are chasing the money,” argues John Starbuck. “That they don’t account for the effects of doing this on the players only reveals the shortcomings of accountancy. Players don’t have sufficient experience of the longer game, which isn’t just about pacing their innings or bowling spells, it’s also about how you bat or bowl with differently-set fields. How many short-form games have a full slip cordon, for instance? Players naturally play to the strengths of the short-forms because they can win matches; in the short term, this works, but the ECB and corresponding bodies elsewhere don’t take a longer view. Much the same can be said of politicians these days, who aim to set the tone for their societies.”

I would like to be smart enough to write a book with a title along the lines of: “The death of custodianship: What happened to the public good?”. See Premier League football clubs as further examples.

1.09am GMT

Not Out

... yes, yes there was an inside-edge, a very skinny one that relied on snicko to confirm. Hot spot missed it.

1.09am GMT

Australia review! Harris given out LBW

Ben Stokes pins the Australian opener on the pads from around the wicket. Paul Reiffel’s finger goes up. Was there an inside edge?

1.05am GMT

Keeps the scoreboard ticking over, irritates bowlers, fielders, and captains, gets him to the non-striker’s end. Superb.

1.03am GMT

30th over: Australia 103-3 (Harris 36, Smith 13) Anderson sends down a tight over to Smith, who respectfully sees off a maiden. Only one delivery catches the eye, an inswinger that moved appreciably in the air, the ball carrying over the stumps with the batter already way outside off-stump.

Drinks .



1.00am GMT

29th over: Australia 103-3 (Harris 36, Smith 13) Just a two-over burst from Mark Wood, which doesn’t bode well. The speedster is replaced by Ben Stokes for his first trundle of the day - and he immediately finds a thick edge from Smith’s bat, but it flies through the vacant third slip region and away for four. Smith, still yet to settle, then mistimes a slap of a pull that clears the infield but plugs a long way from the midwicket boundary. England are not enjoying the rub of the green.

“Don’t forget the America’s Cup,” emails Jen Oram, in response to t he suggestion the Ashes may have outlived their usefulness . “It went from 1881 to 1962 until the Aussies were allowed to challenge. (There were a couple of Canadian challenges before that.) If we’ve got another 70 years or so to wait before someone else can compete for the Ashes. I might give up and start following bog-snorkelling.”

12.55am GMT

28th over: Australia 94-3 (Harris 34, Smith 6) DROP! ISH! Anderson’s length draws Smith forward, then he finally gets some movement off the pitch, leading to an inside-edge that clips the pad and carries through low to Buttler’s left. The keeper dived full length but could only get his fingertips to the opportunity. That was tough, with Buttler only seeing the chance at the last minute. Still, add it to the tally. As is often the case, Angry Anderson brings out the best in the Lancastrian and he peppers Harris’ outside edge for the remainder of the over.

12.51am GMT

27th over: Australia 93-3 (Harris 34, Smith 5) Wood leaks onto Smith’s pads and goes for three at the start of an over lacking the same precision of the England paceman’s previous efforts.

“Yes, we can all have a good laugh about England and ask whether a Big Bash XI could do any worse ,” opens Andrew Cosgrove. “But over the past few years, a lot of England’s selection policy appears to have been predicated on the question ‘could they do any worse?’, and the answer has usually been ‘yes. Yes they can’. Look at Jason Roy. Vince and Hales’s test careers don’t really inspire much confidence. Mills can only bowl about four overs a day. Abell and Mahmood I’ve thought for a while are likely to have promising careers for England at some stage, but they scored no runs and took no wickets for the Lions against Australia A. So, on balance, I think no, we wouldn’t be better off with a team from the Big Bash.”

12.46am GMT

26th over: Australia 88-3 (Harris 33, Smith 1) Robinson strays onto Harris’ pads, allowing the Australian opener an easy three. Smith has yet to settle at the crease, but he avoids a duck with a nurdle into the on-side.

12.42am GMT

25th over: Australia 84-3 (Harris 30, Smith 0) That extra pace makes so much difference in these conditions, hurrying up the Australian batters before their eyes are in. Smith is skittish at the crease with Wood bowling a tight fourth stump line, the speed gun registering 151kph. England have an opening they must take advantage of before lunch if they are to breathe life into this series.

12.39am GMT

WICKET! Labuschagne c Root b Wood 1 (Australia 84-3)

Mark Wood, the pick of England’s bowlers yesterday, is a welcome introduction to the attack. Harris leans into a nice drive for three, but then Labuschagne goes! A rare cheap dismissal for the Australian run-machine, who is late to a fizzing Wood delivery on a length and can only send a regulation edge to Joe Root’s bread basket. England might just be onto something here.

Marnus Labuschagne contemplates a rare failure. Photograph: Joel Carrett/EPA

12.35am GMT

24th over: Australia 81-2 (Harris 27, Labuschagne 1) Robinson is bowling stump-to-stump to Labuschagne and the Australian is unable to work any runs away on the leg-side. He’s also caught in the ribs with a delivery that rises off a length. Not a whole heap going on out in the middle, especially compared to what must be happening behind the scenes.

“I have been on a cricket break for a bit but was just coming back to it for this series; doing the usual, reading articles listening in for the first few hours, texting pals about batting collapses. But tonight it’s a toss up between a podcast or TMS, I’ve not even chatted to pals about it,” emails Lennie Lenford. “Every year since 2005 it seems to matter a little less. And maybe there’s more important things right now. I hope I’ll tune in again and hope there’s still something to tune into.” 2005 remember, the year cricket left terrestrial TV in the UK.

12.31am GMT

23rd over: Australia 80-2 (Harris 27, Labuschagne 1) Anderson is on the money bowling around the wicket to Harris, pushing the ball up and forcing the opener to defend a maiden from the crease. There is no lateral movement to speak of so Anderson is somewhat de-fanged.

I think England have tried this approach already (see Sibley, Pope, Crawley, Archer etc) but for one reason or another it just hasn’t worked, nor have many of the up-and-comers demonstrated they have the techniques or wherewithal to be persevered with in the expectation they will come good.

12.26am GMT

22nd over: Australia 80-2 (Harris 27, Labuschagne 1) Marnus is off the mark with a squirty inside-edge behind square on the on-side. Marcus also adds a run to a similar location, albeit mirrored, with him being a leftie and all.

“Will the Ashes go the same way as the Wightman Cup - an inter-continental competition that was scrapped because the British team kept being whitewashed?” asks Dominic O’Reilly. Or perhaps it morphs into a Ryder Cup style event with England becoming Team Europe? The European Cricket Championship is making inroads...

12.22am GMT

21st over: Australia 78-2 (Harris 26, Labuschagne 0) Harris has his top score of the series so far after being backed in by the Australian selectors, and he whips a couple off his pads to move to 26. On his home deck he looks compact and assured.

They sure are, and there is of course a grey area between RAT and PCR tests that invites an element of risk to proceedings.

12.17am GMT

20th over: Australia 76-2 (Harris 24, Labuschagne 0) Robinson’s reward for removing the nightwatchman is the sight of the No 1 batter on the ICC’s rankings. Marnus Labuschagne is happy to let a couple of sighters through and allow the bowler a wicket-maiden.

“ If a Covid case takes out the entire England team, or this current shower of a side is sent home,” emails Brendan Jones, “maybe a scratch side made up of England players currently here for the Big Bash could be pressed into duty. Could they do any worse? Vince, Billings, Hales, Brook, Duckett, Abell, Evans, Thompson, Mills, Mahmood, Jordan.” Even if it was worse, it would be more entertaining, surely?

12.15am GMT

WICKET! Lyon c Buttler b Robinson 10 (Australia 76-2)

When the fun stops, stop. Nathan Lyon had a couple of swipes but Robinson’s line and length eventually does for him. Textbook seam bowling, textbook lower order outside edge off-balance through to the keeper.

Nathan Lyon bows out after an entertaining cameo. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

12.12am GMT

19th over: Australia 76-1 (Harris 24, Lyon 10) Another four through the cordon. This time Harris uses soft hands to ruffle Jimmy’s feathers. Early doors, but this looks like a run-scoring day.

12.08am GMT

18th over: Australia 71-1 (Harris 20, Lyon 10) Lyon has come for a good time, not a long time. Ollie Robinson, who has a tendency to bowl a rank long hop loosener at the start of a spell, is slapped for four with disdain through midwicket, to the delight of the crowd. Robinson adjusts and catches the edge of Lyon’s bat, but it flies just to the left of the diving Bairstow in the gully. Maybe a half-chance of a catch? The ball then beats the outside edge before Lyon farms the strike with a single.

12.04am GMT

17th over: Australia 62-1 (Harris 20, Lyon 1) Nathan Lyon is keen to get bat on ball early and the third of a series of mistimed strokes eventually earns him a run. Marcus Harris is more watchful. Nothing to report in the air or off the seam for Anderson.

You’re not the first to raise this point. Barney Ronay in particular has been very forceful on the topic.

12.01am GMT

James Anderson has the ball, nightwatchman Nathan Lyon is on strike, Michael Atherton is on comms. The sun is shining. Cricket it is, after all.

11.57pm GMT

Despite all of that, play is about to get underway at a cool and breezy MCG.

11.56pm GMT

Cricket Australia have released a statement. Confirmed four cases (so far) in the England tour party following the Rapid Antigen Tests this morning. PCR tests to come.

11.54pm GMT

“Hi Jonathan,” hello John Davenport. “You wonder: ‘how such a well-funded cricket board can deliver an outcome like this with such consistency.’ This sadly matches the question that exasperated British club tennis players have been asking of the LTA for the last 50 years. The one word reply to both is probably: super-amateurish.”

I fear the opposite end of the scale may be the case here. Super-managerial perhaps?

11.50pm GMT

Robert Wilson has logged on, and he has Viv on his mind.

“Continuing yesterday’s theme of moral correction, I was very sad about the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu given that he once publicly ticked me off good and proper for laughing at an Ulster Unionist politician who had the temerity to read out a quote from Nelson Mandela’s memoirs. I’m not sure how familiar the Archbish was with Ulster Unionism’s usual policies on inclusion and universalism (it was quite a mild telling off in the end). It felt agreeably buzzy and ticklish, a fizzy kind of fruity disapproval. He was a mensch.

I can’t help hoping Root doesn’t beat Viv Richard’s deathless year of Homeric grandeur. Because reasons (my loving faithful heart might break). But also because nothing should come close. I’ve been trying to write a tight five pages about it for the last couple of years but I keep getting bogged down in asinine hero-worship, slack-jawed awe and frankly disturbing surges of molten passion. Look at the dates on that list of boss-bat years. All post 2000 apart from Viv. He’s the heroic outlier, the sine qua non, the ‘grovel’-crusher, the national (and international) unifier, the greatest walker to the wicket, the caressing butcher, the gumchewing panther, the erotic...”

11.46pm GMT

This has been an odd morning. It could easily become a landmark day.

11.46pm GMT

As with the Yorkshire racism scandal, the lack of openness and accountability at the top doesn’t help either.

11.43pm GMT

“Less than a year ago England were competing with India for a place in the final of the world test championship,” emails Ben Skelton. “Is the English system really dong as badly as Geoff Lemon is currently claiming on Test Match Special? Or have they just had a dismal year in extraordinary circumstances?”

I would concur with Geoff, and other esteemed observers of the English system, notably George Dobell, who have been warning of this outcome for a long time. Sure, these are extraordinary circumstances that are possibly magnifying the problems, but this is not a case of a few batters with odd techniques, it is a systemic issue that has been a long time coming.

11.40pm GMT

This Tweet from Guardian alum Will Macpherson could prove more significant as the series wears on. Lateral flow tests are not the gold standard here in Victoria, but then PCR testing is overloaded with some results delayed by days. We are in a grey area with regards clearance.

11.37pm GMT

Kim Thonger is the first cab off the rank. “I think if Australia want to finish this game off quickly they could declare after the first ball today, roll England over again for, say, 120ish, and knock off the 250 or so needed to win, quite comfortably in 40 to 50 overs, and still have three days of rest on the beach.

I had planned to retire in time to enjoy a visit to Australia for the NEXT England Ashes tour, but I’m beginning to think this may be the last.”

If Pat Cummins did such a thing I think he would receive a stern email from the Cricket Australia CEO and a large bill from the host broadcaster. It would be very funny though.

11.35pm GMT

Ok, it feels as though the morning rush of news has subsided for now. Time to look ahead, and get stuck into some of your correspondence.

11.34pm GMT

The Guardian data gurus have been sifting through the noise of England’s calamities looking for signals. And they’ve come up with some pretty graphs, and a splendid headline.

England’s latest batting collapse in Australia follows on from a series of below average scores from the men’s Test team in the past year. Statistics show the top order fairs poorly compared with other countries, and well adrift of their six main rivals.

11.28pm GMT

Here’s Ali Martin’s latest report from the MCG after England delayed their journey to the ground following a positive Covid test.

11.26pm GMT

Jonathan Liew riffs on the predictability of England’s latest collapse and how a system that has produced such a taut white-ball group can have delivered such a haunted Test outfit.

There was a time when England collapses had a kind of fascinating car-crash quality. These days, by contrast, they feel strangely banal: tedious, overfamiliar, predictable, like a recurring anxiety dream. The openers disappear early. Joe Root does something pointless and defiant. All of a sudden you’re back at your old school. Someone in the middle order plays a stupid shot. You turn over the exam paper, but there’s nothing on it.

11.18pm GMT

Jonny Bairstow will be in action soon, and the England No 6 had the unenviable job of fronting the media after yesterday’s shambles.

It’s one of those days that … we will look back on and probably reassess next time and potentially take different options.

11.12pm GMT

Vision coming through now of the England side striding out onto the MCG for their warm-ups. Ben Stokes is wielding a protein shake.

11.09pm GMT

Start time delayed until 11am

England are on their way. Start time delayed by 30 minutes.

11.06pm GMT

You can also listen to Geoff (and Adam Collins and Emma John) dissect play on The Final Word Podcast if you like.

11.01pm GMT

Ok, on with the show, and back to yesterday, where Pat Cummins demonstrated once again that he is bloody impressive. Geoff Lemon tells the tale.

You could easily arrive at the conclusion that Patrick Cummins had been blessed by some benevolent god. The best-on-ground performance in the teenage Test debut, the personal qualities that made people speak of him as a future captain, the rise to that position despite a century and more of entrenched Australian opposition to bowlers taking the job. That interpretation, though, would be overlooking the long, long wait after that teenage beginning, when Cummins had played one Test but spent six years being denied the next, the cycle of injuries whirring as endlessly as the exercise bikes on which he did another stint of rehabilitation. Your early 20s are supposed to be a time of impulsiveness and expression, not of quiet dedication to a long-term goal.

10.50pm GMT

England are heading to the G

There may still be a delay to the scheduled 10.30am start, but we’re on course for action.

10.43pm GMT

While we wait for more news to filter through about if and when England take the field, let’s recap yesterday’s action, starting with Ali Martin’s report from the close of play.

Shortly after tea on the opening day at the MCG – not even halfway through the series as a whole – the Barmy Army trumpeter could already be heard pootling the theme from the Great Escape. A rejigged England side featuring four changes were eight down during what became an eventual 185 all out in 65.1 overs. And that was a total swelled by Ollie Robinson, the No 9, throwing the bat to the tune of 22 runs.

10.40pm GMT

10.33pm GMT

So, Channel 7 has just come on air in Australia and the frontline broadcasters (Ponting, Botham etc) are off having PCR tests. They have been replaced by the crew normally on BBL duty - Alister Nicholson, Brad Hodge, and Lisa Sthalekar.

10.31pm GMT

Confirmed Covid case in England touring party

Further, the ECB has just released the following statement about a touring family member also testing positive. Once again the precarious nature of this series reveals itself.

10.28pm GMT

Some early reports coming through on Channel 7, the host broadcaster, that the MCG press box has a confirmed case of Covid-19. I’ll bring you more as it comes, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there was some disruption to how this match is broadcast.

10.20pm GMT

Preamble

Hello everybody and welcome to live over-by-over coverage of day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test. We’re underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 10.30am local time (11.30pm UK).

History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes, or so the saying goes. If that’s the case, then England’s Ashes series is turning into something from the Dr Seuss canon.

On day one at the MCG all the familiar failings materialised. Both openers fell cheaply, set batters got out to poor shots, no pressure was applied to Australia’s attack, and (although this is minor in comparison) England’s one true hope, Joe Root, could not convert a half-century into a Test-defining score.

There was plenty of noise after Adelaide that England had talked frankly about their performances. This set the tone for the topic of conversation throughout a miserable day’s play: that of England not backing up their words with deeds. I think we’ve all been willingly, or unwittingly, overthinking things.

Put simply, England are not very good. They are especially not very good in Australian conditions. They are very extremely especially not very good in Australian conditions against a well-drilled bowling attack, led by the magnificent Pat Cummins. What happened yesterday was normal. Sometimes it’s that straightforward.

From England’s perspective, the remainder of this series has to focus on how such a well-funded cricket board can deliver an outcome like this with such consistency. Something very significant is wrong that cannot be addressed by interrogating a heated dressing room debate or the angle of an opener’s blade.

This Test is not over, yet, but England’s first-innings dismissal just 65.1 overs after the toss means it is moving on apace. The next two days promise the best batting conditions at the MCG. Further ignominy for the tourists awaits.

I’ll be back with more shortly, but if you would like to join in, you can reach me by email or Twitter ( @JPHowcroft ).