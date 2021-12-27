ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

#MeghanMarkleWon trends online after ‘Mail On Sunday’ finally acknowledges her legal victory

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0Grm_0dWLedBc00

After a legal battle that lasted almost three years, Meghan Markle emerged victorious against Britain ’s Mail on Sunday , a fact that had yet to be admitted publicly, that is, until yesterday.

Britain’s Mail on Sunday printed a front-page legal notice accepting the Duchess of Sussex’s court win. The win was acknowledged on the publication’s printed front-page mea culpa to Meghan alongside the court-ordered headline that confirms Meghan’s victory.

The legal defeat resulted in the Associated Newspapers paying out damages and £1.5 million in legal costs after the outlet published elements of a five-page letter Meghan wrote to her father shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online ," Sunday's front page notice reads.

"Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online . Financial remedies have been agreed," the remainder of the notice reads on the third page of the paper.

Since then, many people online have accused the publisher of releasing their admission on one of the quietest newspaper-buying days in the British media calendar, hoping that it would be swept under the rug.

The internet, however, had plans of its own and has been quick to pick up on the public defeat. Within hours #MeghanMarkleWon trended across Twitter, with many celebrating the Duchess of Sussex.

One fan account tweeted: “I just find it glorious that the Daily Mail thought they could hide Meghan’s victory at the bottom of the page on their slowest sale day of the year but the #sussexsquad had other plans.”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote: “Meghan Markle on the front page of the Mail victorious over her enemies. British media gnashing their teeth in rage they did everything to crush her. Royal Family complicity is undeniable-they should’ve backed her but once again failed her #MeghanMarkleWon Her work here is done!”

Fans were overjoyed by the admission of legal defeat and praised Meghan’s resilience.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Meghan Markle Beat Mail on Sunday at Its Own Game

Revenge is a dish best served on the front page of the newspaper that wronged you. After losing their case against Meghan Markle not once, but twice, Mail on Sunday appears to have accepted defeat, publishing a public admission of the loss on Saturday, December 25. Markle sued Mail on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Mail On Sunday#Victorious#British Royal Family#Uk#Associated Newspapers#The Mail#Mail Online#High Court
wiltonbulletin.com

Meghan Markle Wins Copyright Case Against the Mail on Sunday

The latest — and possibly last — stage in a legal battle between Meghan Markle and The Mail on Sunday seems to have been reached, and it’s one that reads like a full concession from the latter. The presence of “reads” in there is no coincidence.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Daily Mail and Mail Online publisher quits stock market after 90 years

A billionaire British aristocrat is taking the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail Online private after agreeing to buy out minority shareholders in a deal valuing the company at £885 million ($1.2 billion). Lord Rothermere, whose great grandfather founded the newspaper empire in 1896, announced the buyout bid...
BUSINESS
13newsnow.com

The Mail on Sunday posts front-page notice on Meghan Markle's lawsuit victory

WASHINGTON — A British newspaper publisher has posted a court-ordered front page notice acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, won a copyright lawsuit against them. Britain's High Court ruled in February that the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website unlawfully breached Meghan's privacy with five...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Philadelphia

Meghan Markle Gets Published Statement From U.K. Tabloid About Her Legal Victory Against Them

Meghan Markle got a Christmas gift from a U.K. tabloid. Over the holiday, The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published a court-ordered statement acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex's legal victory against their publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, over the publication of excerpts of a 2018 private letter she had written to her estranged father. The move, which contained no words of apology, spurred the hashtag #MeghanMarkleWon to trend on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

UK tabloid acknowledges legal loss to Duchess Meghan with front-page statement

(LONDON) — After a failed appeal earlier this month, Britain’s The Mail on Sunday included a front-page notice on Dec. 26 to readers that it lost the legal battle over publishing parts of a handwritten letter Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote in 2018 to her now-estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Meghan Markle Could Receive $2.7 Million in Copyright Case After Duchess Gets Front-Page Apology From Mail on Sunday Publishers

After winning her three-year High Court privacy battle against a British newspaper, Meghan Markle could be in line for a pay raise of up to $2.7 million (£1.5 million). The Duchess of Sussex, 40, has won her copyright case against the Mail on Sunday, which published a part of a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle Sr, and the publisher has agreed to pay "financial remedies."
CELEBRITIES
CLASSIX 107.9

Meghan Markle Wins Court Battle with UK Tabloid Again

The Duchess of Sussex gets another win over her monarchial critics. On the day after Christmas readers of the British tabloid paper, The Mail on Sunday, noticed a special headline. The headline read, “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday […]
CELEBRITIES
Law & Crime

Vindication for Meghan Markle: Mail on Sunday Posts Front Page Apology For Publishing Letter She Wrote Her Father, Will Pay Undisclosed ‘Financial Remedies’

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was publicly vindicated on Sunday after a long court battle with the publishers of British tabloid Mail on Sunday regarding their publication of a letter she wrote her father, Thomas Markle, with the paper posting a front-page apology to her and acknowledging they had agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of “financial remedies.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

145K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy