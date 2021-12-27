MeghanMarkleWon trends online after ‘Mail On Sunday’ finally acknowledges her legal victory

After a legal battle that lasted almost three years, Meghan Markle emerged victorious against Britain ’s Mail on Sunday , a fact that had yet to be admitted publicly, that is, until yesterday.

Britain’s Mail on Sunday printed a front-page legal notice accepting the Duchess of Sussex’s court win. The win was acknowledged on the publication’s printed front-page mea culpa to Meghan alongside the court-ordered headline that confirms Meghan’s victory.

The legal defeat resulted in the Associated Newspapers paying out damages and £1.5 million in legal costs after the outlet published elements of a five-page letter Meghan wrote to her father shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online ," Sunday's front page notice reads.

"Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online . Financial remedies have been agreed," the remainder of the notice reads on the third page of the paper.

Since then, many people online have accused the publisher of releasing their admission on one of the quietest newspaper-buying days in the British media calendar, hoping that it would be swept under the rug.

The internet, however, had plans of its own and has been quick to pick up on the public defeat. Within hours #MeghanMarkleWon trended across Twitter, with many celebrating the Duchess of Sussex.

One fan account tweeted: “I just find it glorious that the Daily Mail thought they could hide Meghan’s victory at the bottom of the page on their slowest sale day of the year but the #sussexsquad had other plans.”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote: “Meghan Markle on the front page of the Mail victorious over her enemies. British media gnashing their teeth in rage they did everything to crush her. Royal Family complicity is undeniable-they should’ve backed her but once again failed her #MeghanMarkleWon Her work here is done!”

Fans were overjoyed by the admission of legal defeat and praised Meghan’s resilience.