Woman, not child, confirmed dead in SW Houston crash on Christmas Eve

A hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve in southwest Houston was believed to have killed a child and a man, but on Sunday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said a medical examiner confirmed the child was a woman.

At the scene on Friday, Sean Teare, the chief of vehicular crimes with the district attorney's office, said a child, approximately 8 or 9 years old had died after being ejected from the car. The Harris County Medical Examiner's office has not yet released the woman's age.

Court records say 20-year-old Alessio Bevinetto was arrested and charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash. Bevinetto was charged with two counts of failing to render aid deaths at the scene in the 7100 block of South Gessner near Neff.

Authorities said they believe Bevinetto was intoxicated when his pickup truck crashed into a Camry that was attempting to cross the road. Teare said Bevinetto will not face charges of intoxication manslaughter because officials have no way of proving the suspect did not drink after he fled the scene.

In that Camry was driver Juan Sapon and Martha Sapon, according to court records.

Juan was at a stop sign and thought he had enough time to cross the road, according to authorities. Due to the pickup truck's high rate of speed, the truck crashed into the Camry as it attempted to stop, police said.

Martha and Juan were both pronounced dead at the scene. The DA's office said the victims were a couple.

"It's totally unfair. No fault of their own," said Teare. "This individual didn't even have the compassion to stay and make sure they were OK or call police."

Based on evidence found by officials at the scene, Teare said Bevinetto is believed to be an Italian national and is not a U.S. citizen. HPD officials arrested Bevinetto late Friday night at his apartment, according to Teare.

Bevinetto admitted to police he caused the crash and now he could face manslaughter charges, Teare said.

Bevinetto was given a $500,000 bond combined for both charges. He is due back in court Jan. 3, 2022.