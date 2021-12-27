Police: 2 killed. 3 injured in car crash on Saw Mill River Parkway

Police say two people were killed Sunday and three were injured in a car crash in the northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway.

They say around 2 p.m., a driver heading southbound lost control of their vehicle and crashed through an opening in the concrete divider - before colliding with another vehicle traveling northbound.

Both drivers were killed and two passengers in the northbound vehicle were injured.

The driver of a third vehicle was also injured when a second crash happened after the initial accident.

County police tell News 12 that the Saw Mill River Parkway is completely reopened in both directions.