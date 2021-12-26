Snow and cold will make for difficult post-Christmas travel across the western and northern United States

It’s the last day of 2021 and while the morning will be quiet for most the forecast this evening is a different story. We’ve got an arctic cold front pushing through the state today and it kick up some wind as well as split the state into two different temperature zones. Areas through northwest Kansas will see temperatures in the 30′s today while southcentral and southwestern Kansas will warm near 60°. The cold front looks to pass through Wichita around sundown and once it does expect rapidly falling temperatures.

