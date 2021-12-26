ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow and cold will make for difficult post-Christmas travel across the western and northern United States

By Allison Chinchar, Haley Brink
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Snow and cold continued to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of...

Related
The Independent

What caused the wildfire in Colorado?

Extreme dryness and lack of precipitation have been pegged as the reasons behind the spread of a devastating wildfire that tore through multiple towns in Boulder, Colorado, forcing thousands of people, including hospital patients, to evacuate on Thursday.Small fires cropped up on the grass in a median or in a dumpster in the middle of a parking lot, which then spread at a rapid speed due to gusting winds. The wind, as powerful as 110mph, knocked over power lines, pushing the fire across neighbourhoods, burning down more than 1,600 acres.More than 30,000 people in Superior and Louisville towns in...
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Latest timing, totals for weekend snow event

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect for much of Iowa in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight and a wind chill advisory for the northwest portion of the state. Friday starts with patchy...
DES MOINES, IA
KWCH.com

Ice and Snow Heading to Kansas

It’s the last day of 2021 and while the morning will be quiet for most the forecast this evening is a different story. We’ve got an arctic cold front pushing through the state today and it kick up some wind as well as split the state into two different temperature zones. Areas through northwest Kansas will see temperatures in the 30′s today while southcentral and southwestern Kansas will warm near 60°. The cold front looks to pass through Wichita around sundown and once it does expect rapidly falling temperatures.
KANSAS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Warning: Snow & Ice to Impact Central Illinois New Years Day

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories throughout much of Central Illinois from 6 am Saturday through 6 am Sunday. Periods of moderate to heavy snow along with sleet and freezing rain will make travel hazardous Saturday afternoon and night.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
9NEWS

WATCH LIVE: New Year's Eve snow making Denver-area travel difficult

DENVER — After Thursday's devastating wildfire, snow and colder temperatures are finally here. That'll help firefighters with any leftover smoldering and embers, but it could make travel slippery as the afternoon turns to night. Additionally, dangerously cold temperatures will move in overnight, dropping the mercury down into the single...
DENVER, CO
AFP

Colorado wildfire took hold 'in blink of an eye': governor

A fast-spreading wildfire that tore through several Colorado towns -- laying waste to entire neighborhoods "in the blink of an eye," according to the governor -- had largely burned itself out Friday, with heavy snow expected to douse any remaining embers. "Just as in the blink of an eye."
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
